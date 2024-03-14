Mission Shift: Will the pier become a beachhead for the US in Gaza?





Pentagon plan to build floating jetties and causeway to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza draws criticism from military experts for lack of detail, potential danger to U.S. troops and risk of mission drift . In the end, it's a bit of a headache.

Biden is committing the U.S. military to conduct a very complex, high-cost, low-production operation to get food into the Strip, while Biden could massively increase the amount of food in the Strip with much less effort and expense : Demand that Israel just open the damn gates and roll in the hundreds of trucks waiting to get in right now. Today, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Daniel Davis, senior research fellow at Defense Priorities, exclaimed in an exchange with RS.

It's an absurd idea on many levels, Davis added.

The Pentagon said Tuesday that five Army cargo and support ships left their base at Fort Eustis, Virginia, to help build a rollable pier just off the coast of Gaza to begin a mission injection of two million meals per day. day in the hungry gang. The efforts, as announced Friday, will take approximately 60 days.

These massive ships will be capable of carrying the enormous amount of materials and personnel needed to build what the Pentagon says will be a floating pier to which aid loaded in Cyprus will be transported. That aid, according to Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, will then be delivered by Navy logistics support ships to an approximately 1,800-foot-long, two-lane floating causeway anchored at the beach of Gaza which will also be built by the American army. as part of the mission.

Questions remain about how the aid will get to the beach (the Pentagon insists it will not pass through the U.S. military) and to the actual residents of Gaza, given intense Israeli security there and ongoing bombing and other combat activities inside the strip. Regarding delivery and security issues, Ryder said during his Friday briefing that “we continue to plan and coordinate with our partners in the region.”

Much of the criticism of the plan points out that there was already plenty of aid waiting at the borders, but Israeli inspections and lack of security, including incidents in which Israel was accused of attacking workers Aid workers and Palestinians gathering for aid have prevented critical deliveries.

According to reports on Friday, a new inspection process would take place in Cyprus, the starting point of a new maritime corridor recently established by the United States, the United Arab Emirates and European countries. This may all have been Bibi Netanyahu's idea (apparently based on a single source), but there has been no official confirmation from Israel that he agreed to allow aid to Gaza from the beach.

Additionally, this U.S. effort is expected to involve more than 1,000 U.S. forces, a number that is fairly fungible between the Army and Navy. Michael DiMino, a former career CIA military analyst and counterterrorism officer who is now a program manager at Defense Priorities, notes that Ryder had little to say Friday when asked about the potential vulnerability of troops and the role they could play in the production. aid operations.

It is not insignificant that troops could be attacked by militants, particularly Hamas, DiMino said. It shocks me that there is no real explanation about contingency plans. How will we respond if our troops or government personnel are attacked?

The concerns were raised when Ryder was asked two key questions in the DoD briefing room. First, whether the United States has received assurances from Israel that it will not fire on Palestinians seeking aid, and second, whether there are concerns about Hamas shooting at U.S. troops .

On the first point, Ryder said, look, our goal is to provide the aid, I'm not going to speak for the Israelis. Regarding the second, he added, it is certainly a risk, again, if Hamas really cares about the Palestinian people, then one would hope that this international mission could proceed without hindrance.

DiMino says his Spidey senses are tingling, because there's no such thing as zero risk.

I think the biggest potential problem is mission creep, he said, emphasizing that we have no guarantee that it won't go from a two-pier dock, to the beachhead, to the forward operating base for a penny, for a pound.

Ultimately, DiMino said, you will now have a fixed U.S. presence in the war zone, in what is probably the most unstable place in the world right now. »

He pointed to the lack of details from the Pentagon (Ryder said Tuesday that, for operational security reasons, they would not say exactly where construction would take place) on the size, scope and workforce. , and above all, what the operation on the beach would take place. what these countries look like and who will deliver there raises serious questions.

The Wall Street Journal published an article Sunday suggesting the administration was in talks with private contractors specializing in humanitarian aid missions in conflict zones. The one named is Fog Bow, which is run almost entirely by former US military and intelligence officers, including Mick Mulroy, former assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East under Trump, US Marine and 20-year veteran of the CIA. The administration has not yet reached any formal agreement, according to the newspaper.

Fog Bow is closely linked to the Lobo Institute, a consultancy that also counts among its experts former military and intelligence officials, as well as diplomats and humanitarian experts. The institute claims to advise on ongoing wars and how to end conflicts and prevent their recurrence, as well as how to help those most affected, but it also offers tactical training to prepare intelligence and special operations units to current and future irregular warfare operations.

Using private contractors to deliver aid from the causeway to the beach and beyond could be a strategy to put a non-military face on these military operations, as Colonel (Ret.) Doug Macgregor points out to RS, and there are many former special soldiers. Operational forces are ready to earn a salary. It was also suggested in the WSJ article that Fog Bow had already proposed to begin delivering aid by sea before the pier was built and to begin dredging a corridor on a private beach to allow barges to land near the shore.

The WSJ also confirmed that the Qatari government has already offered $60 million to support Fog Bow's efforts. This raises the question of how much of this has already been stated and approved, in addition to the ultimate cost to American taxpayers. That angle has not yet been revealed, but given the heavy load of ships, equipment, fuel and manpower, it will at least run into the hundreds of millions, experts say.

Lt. Col. Davis said he is furious at what he sees as an unnecessary burden and potential risks. Instead of using the powerful leverage we have every day to send military equipment and munitions to Israel and diplomatic resources to the UN Security Council, Biden is leaving all tools unused and instead allowing (Prime Minister Israeli Benjamin) Netanyahu to fully run the show. , and Biden is spending millions of US dollars and diverting US military resources to do what Netanyahu could do for free. »

It is shameful on every level, he added. There is nothing good for the United States in this move, and it will not even do much to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians.

From the articles on your site

Related articles on the web

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://responsiblestatecraft.org/pier-gaza-military/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos