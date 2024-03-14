House passes bill that could ban TikTok in US, sends it to Senate





WASHINGTON The House voted Wednesday in favor of legislation that could ban TikTok in the United States, as Republicans and Democrats sound the alarm that the popular video-sharing app, owned by company based in China, poses a threat to national security.

The vote was 352-65, with one member, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, voting present. The bill now heads to the Senate, where its fate is uncertain and there appears to be less urgency for action.

“Communist China is America’s greatest geopolitical enemy and is using technology to actively undermine America’s economy and security,” Chairman Mike Johnson, R-La., said in a statement after the vote, warning that TikTok could be used to access US data and spread. “harmful” information.

“Today’s bipartisan vote demonstrates Congress’s opposition to Communist China’s attempts to spy and manipulate Americans, and signals our resolve to deter our enemies.”

Fifty Democrats and fifteen Republicans voted against the bill. Among them were progressives like Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.; Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; and Senate candidate Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., as well as conservatives like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who lamented being previously banned from social media.

The top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, got an unsurprising vote. He also cited free speech issues with the bill.

Adversaries like China “shut down newspapers, broadcast stations and social media platforms. We don’t,” Himes said in a statement. “We are confident that our citizens are worthy of their democracy. We do not trust our government to decide what information they can or cannot see.”

TikTok, owned by China-based parent company ByteDance, launched an aggressive lobbying campaign to defeat the legislation, arguing it would violate the First Amendment rights of its 170 million U.S. users and harm thousands of small businesses who depend on it. “This process was secret and the bill was blocked for one reason only: it is a ban,” the company said on X.

Paul Tran, who with his wife runs a skin care company called Love and Pebble, protested at a pro-TikTok rally outside the Capitol on Tuesday, with a message to members: “You will destroy small businesses like ours; our livelihood. We created success.

He said their business almost went out of business last year until TikTok Shop came along and totally blew up our business. Now 90% of their business comes from the app, he said.

If you pass this bill, Tran said, you will destroy the American dream that we truly believe in.

Despite that push, the bill passed the House, increasing pressure on the Democratic-led Senate to act. President Joe Biden, whose 2024 campaign joined TikTok last month, said if the bill reached his desk he would sign it. Aboard Air Force One on Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the bill “important,” saying the administration hoped the Senate would “act quickly.”

Its supporters say it is wrong to characterize the legislation as an outright ban. Dubbed the Protecting Americans from Apps Controlled by Foreign Adversaries Act, the bill would create a process for the president, through the FBI and intelligence agencies, to designate certain social media apps under the control of foreign adversaries, such as China, Russia, Iran and North Korea, as threats to national security.

Once an app was deemed risky, it was banned from online app stores and web hosting services unless it severed ties with entities under the adversary's control foreigner within 180 days of his designation. That means TikTok, which FBI Director Christopher Wray says poses a national security risk, could face a ban unless ByteDance moves quickly to divest itself.

What is sought is a separation of TikTok from its parent company, ByteDance, and by extension the CCP, the bill's author, Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., chairman of the special committee investigating the Chinese Communist Party, leaving. a confidential briefing of the entire House on the dangers of TikTok. And in this world, TikTok users can continue to use the platform. In fact, I think it would make for a better user experience.

US lawmakers and intelligence officials fear the Chinese government is using TikTok to access the personal data of its millions of users and is using algorithms to show them videos that could influence their opinions, including in the upcoming election presidential. Testifying before Congress a year ago, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew denied that the Chinese government controls the app and pushed back against suggestions that China is accessing U.S. user data.

In a video posted after Wednesday's vote, Chew said a ban would hurt TikTok creators and small businesses that use the platform and give “more power to a handful of other social media companies.”

“Over the past few years, we have invested in protecting your data on our platform from outside manipulation. We are committed to continuing to do so,” Chew said. “We will continue to do everything we can, including exercising our legal rights, to protect this incredible platform.”

Asked about the bill before Wednesday's vote, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that “despite the lack of evidence proving that TikTok poses a threat to U.S. national security, the United States continued to remove TikTok.”

“This practice of resorting to intimidation tactics when failing to win in fair competition disrupts normal business operations, undermines international investors' confidence in the investment environment and undermines order normal international economic and trade environment, ultimately harming the United States itself,” he continued.

In drafting the bill, Gallagher teamed up with the top Democrat on the China panel, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois, who consulted with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, an outspoken critic of human rights abuses. the man in China throughout his long career.

My concern is what TikTok has done to Taiwan, claiming that the Uyghurs love their genocide and the people of Hong Kong love their voter suppression, Pelosi told reporters.

But she added: “We want TikTok to exist; we're not here to ban it. I said we want to make it a Tik-Tok-Toe. We want to make it something that's not a platform scary but very positive social media platform. And to do that, we need to see the Chinese government divest itself of ownership of the data. … Whoever controls the algorithm controls everything.”

Krishnamoorthi and Gallagher welcomed the bill's passage in a joint statement, saying they would also work with the Senate to advance it.

“Today, a bipartisan group of members came together to address the serious national security risk posed by TikTok,” they said. “We speak with one voice and convey the same message, because the directors of the DIA, FBI, CIA, NSA and the head of US Cyber ​​Command TikTok cannot continue to operate in the United States. United under its current ownership structure.”

The multibillion-dollar social media giant's presence was all over Capitol Hill ahead of the House vote. TikTok users received pop-ups on the app asking them to call their local representatives, as well as push notifications saying: “Help stop TikTok from shutting down.”

Outside the Capitol, a handful of young House Democrats, Robert Garcia and Sara Jacobs of California, Maxwell Frost of Florida and Delia Ramirez of Illinois, rallied alongside TikTok creators to voice their opposition to the bill .

Frost, 27, said no to the bill and predicted that if the vote had been delayed a week, opposition would have increased.

JT Laybourne, one of the creators, said he was disgusted to hear lawmakers mock TikTok and its creators because millions of small businesses depend on it.

My voice is on TikTok. My focus is on TikTok. That's it. We cannot let this happen, Laybourne argued.

CORRECTION (March 13, 2024, 2:22 p.m. ET): A previous version of this article misspelled the first name of a Democratic representative from California. It's Sara Jacobs, not Sarah.

