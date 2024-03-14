LGBTQ+ identification in the United States now reaches 7.6%





WASHINGTON, DC — LGBTQ+ identification in the United States continues to grow, with 7.6% of American adults now identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or having a sexual orientation other than heterosexual. The current figure is up from 5.6% four years ago and 3.5% in 2012, the first year Gallup measured sexual orientation and transgender identity.

These findings are based on aggregated data from 2023 Gallup telephone surveys, including interviews with more than 12,000 Americans ages 18 and older. In each survey, Gallup asks respondents whether they identify as heterosexual, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or other. In total, 85.6% declared themselves heterosexual or heterosexual, 7.6% identified with one or more LGBTQ+ groups and 6.8% refused to answer.

Bisexual adults make up the largest proportion of the LGBTQ+ population: 4.4% of U.S. adults and 57.3% of LGBTQ+ adults identify as bisexual. Gays and lesbians come in second, each making up just over 1% of U.S. adults and about one in six LGBTQ+ adults. Just under 1% of American adults and about one in eight LGBTQ+ adults are transgender. The most commonly offered LGBTQ+ identities are pansexual and asexual, each mentioned by less than 2% of LGBTQ+ adults.

LGBTQ+ growth linked to higher identification among young adults

An increase in LGBTQ+ identification has occurred in recent years as members of Generation Z and millennials have entered adulthood. Adults in these younger generations are much more likely than those in older generations to identify as LGBTQ+.

Overall, each younger generation is about twice as likely as the generation before them to identify as LGBTQ+. More than one in five Gen Z adults, ages 18 to 26 in 2023, identify as LGBTQ+, as do nearly one in 10 millennials (ages 27 to 42). The percentage falls to less than 5% of Generation X, 2% of Baby Boomers and 1% of the Silent Generation.

Bisexuality is the most common LGBTQ+ status among Gen Z, millennials, and Gen X. Fifteen percent of all Gen Z adults – accounting for more than two-thirds of those with an LGBTQ+ identification – are bisexual.

In older generations, LGBTQ+ people are more likely, if not just as likely, to identify as gay or lesbian as bisexual.

LGBTQ+ identification is more common among women

Women are nearly twice as likely as men to identify as LGBTQ+, 8.5% versus 4.7%. Bisexuality is the most common form of LGBTQ+ identification among women, while men are just as likely to identify as bisexual or gay.

Women are more likely than men to have an LGBTQ+ identification among the three youngest generations, particularly among Gen Z and millennials. Nearly three in 10 Gen Z women, or 28.5%, identify as LGBTQ+, compared to 10.6% of Gen Z men. Among millennials, 12.4% of women and 5.4% of men have an LGBTQ+ identification.

More than one in five Gen Z women identify as bisexual, as do 9% of millennial women. Gen Z men are more likely to identify as bisexual than gay, while Roughly equal proportions of millennial men identify as bisexual or gay. Older generations of LGBTQ+ men are most likely to identify as gay.

The gender differences reported above do not account for the nonbinary population, which makes up about 1% of U.S. adults. There are not enough cases to provide precise estimates of LGBTQ+ identification among non-binary Americans for 2023 alone, but combined data from 2022 and 2023 indicate that approximately 80% of non-binary adults identify identify as LGBTQ+, a third of whom are bisexual and a third transgender.

Conclusion

The percentage of American adults who consider themselves something other than heterosexual has more than doubled since Gallup first asked questions about sexual orientation and transgender identity in 2012. These changes have been led by young Americans, with approximately one in ten millennials and one in five Gen Z adults having LGBTQ+ status. Generational differences and trends point to higher LGBTQ+ identification rates nationally in the future. If current trends continue, it is likely that the proportion of LGBTQ+ identifiers will exceed 10% of U.S. adults at some point in the next three decades.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.gallup.com/poll/611864/lgbtq-identification.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

