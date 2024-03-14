Is the United States really preparing to ban TikTok? | Tic Tac





The House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday that would force TikTok owner ByteDance to sell the social media platform or face a complete ban in the United States.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where its likelihood of passage is uncertain. But with overwhelming support in the House, 352 members of Congress voted in favor of the bill and only 65 voted against it, as it is clear that TikTok faces its greatest existential threat in the United States.

Here's what you need to know about the bill, how likely TikTok is to be banned, and what it means for platforms that have 170 million U.S. users.

Is the US Really Trying to Ban TikTok, and Why?

The bill passed the House on Wednesday is the latest salvo in an ongoing political battle over the platform, which exploded in popularity after its emergence in 2017. It quickly overtook Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube in terms of downloads in 2018 and reported 45,000 downloads. % increase in monthly active users between July 2020 and July 2022.

The platform's meteoric rise has alarmed some lawmakers, who say TikTok's parent company, based in China, could collect sensitive user data and censor content that goes against the Chinese government.

TikTok has repeatedly said it has not and will not share U.S. user data with the Chinese government, but lawmakers' concerns have been heightened by media investigations that showed China-based employees at ByteDance had accessed non-public data on US TikTok users.

TikTok has argued that US user data is not stored in China but in Singapore and the United States, where it is routed through cloud infrastructure operated by Oracle, a US company. In 2023, TikTok opened a data center in Ireland where it manages the data of European citizens.

These measures were not enough for many US lawmakers, and in March 2023, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew was called before Congress, where he was questioned for more than five hours about these practices and d 'others. Lawmakers questioned Chew about his own nationality, accusing him of loyalty to China. He's actually Singaporean.

Various efforts to control TikTok and how it interacts with U.S. user data have been floated in Congress over the past year, culminating in the bill passed Wednesday.

“I am Singaporean”: TikTok CEO repeatedly questioned by US senator on ties to China video Does this bill really ban TikTok?

Under the new bill, ByteDance would have 165 days to divest from TikTok, meaning it would have to sell the social media platform to a company not based in China. If this were not the case, app stores, including the Apple App Store and Google Play, would not have the right to host TikTok or provide web hosting services to apps controlled by ByteDance.

The bill's authors argued that it did not constitute a ban because it gave ByteDance the opportunity to sell TikTok and avoid being blocked in the United States.

TikTok could survive and people could do what they want there as long as there was that separation, said Rep. Mike Gallagher, Republican chairman of the House China Select Committee. It is not forbidden to consider this as a surgical intervention intended to remove the tumor and thus save the patient.

TikTok argued otherwise, saying it was unclear whether China would approve a sale or if it could even complete a sale within six months.

This legislation has a predetermined outcome: a complete ban on TikTok in the United States, the company said after the committee vote. The government is trying to deprive 170 million Americans of their constitutional right to free speech. It will harm millions of businesses, deprive artists of an audience, and destroy the livelihoods of countless creators across the country.

How did we get here?

TikTok has faced a number of bans and attempted bans in recent years, starting with an executive order from Donald Trump in 2020, which was ultimately blocked by the courts on First Amendment grounds. Trump has since changed his position, now opposing the ban on TikTok. Joe Biden, on the other hand, said he would sign the bill if it reached his desk.

Montana attempted to impose a statewide ban on the app in 2023, but the law was struck down by a federal judge for violating the First Amendment. The app was banned from government phones in the United States in 2022, and in 2023, at least 34 states have also banned TikTok from government devices. In the United States, at least 50 universities have banned TikTok from campus Wi-Fi and university-owned computers.

In March 2023, the Treasury-led Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) asked ByteDance to sell its TikTok shares or face a ban on the app, Reuters reported, but no action was taken. has been taken.

TikTok was banned in India in 2020 after a wave of dangerous challenges led to the deaths of some users. The ban had a marked effect on competition in India, giving a significant market to YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels, direct competitors of TikTok. The app is not available in China itself, where Douyin, a separate app from parent company ByteDance with firmer moderation, is widely used.

Pelosi makes bizarre reference to tic-tac-toe during speech on TikTok video. How would a ban on TikTok be enforced?

Due to the decentralized nature of the Internet, enforcing a ban would be complex. The bill passed by the House would daily penalize app stores that make TikTok available for download, but for users who already have the app on their phone, it would be difficult to stop its individual use.

Internet service providers could also be forced to block IP addresses associated with TikTok, but such practices can be easily circumvented on computer browsers by using a VPN, or virtual private network, which redirects computer connections to other locations .

To completely limit access to TikTok, the U.S. government would have to resort to the methods used by countries like Iran and China, which structure their internet in a way that makes content restrictions more easily enforceable.

Who supports the possible ban on TikTok?

As Trump, who started the war on TikTok in 2020, reversed his position on a possible ban, most Republican lawmakers have expressed support for it. The Biden administration has also supported the bill, with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying the administration wants this bill to pass so it can reach the president's desk. The Bidens campaign joined TikTok last month.

Despite Trump's opposition to the bill, many Republicans are continuing their efforts to ban TikTok or force its sale to a U.S. company.

Well, he's wrong. And by the way, he had his own executive orders and his own actions, and now he's suddenly changed direction, said Rep. Chip Roy, a Texas Republican and member of the far-right Freedom Caucus. I mean, this isn't the first or last time I disagree with the former president. TikTok's problem is quite simple.

Who opposes the TikTok bill?

TikTok strongly opposed the legislation, urging the Senate not to pass it. “We hope the Senate will look at the facts, listen to its constituents, and realize the impact on the economy, 7 million small businesses, and the 170 million Americans who use our service,” the TikTok spokesperson said, Alex Haurek, after Wednesday's vote.

In the House, 50 Democrats and 15 Republicans voted against the bill, including Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who spoke about her experience banning social media. House Democrats, including Maxwell Frost of Florida and Delia Ramirez of Illinois, joined TikTok creators outside the Capitol after the vote to voice their opposition to the bill.

TikTok followers Mona Swain (center) and her sister Rachel Swain, both from Atlanta, at the Capitol in Washington DC on March 13, 2024. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP

Some Democratic senators have already publicly opposed the bill, citing free speech concerns, and have suggested measures that would address concerns of foreign influence on social media without specifically targeting TikTok. We need restrictions on social media, but we need those restrictions to apply across the board, said Senator Elizabeth Warren. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer issued a neutral statement regarding next steps in the Senate, saying he would review the bill when it comes before the House.

Free speech and civil rights groups have fiercely opposed a ban, saying such legislation could have a profound impact on the Internet as a whole. They argued that TikTok's data practices, while problematic, are not fundamentally different from those of U.S.-based tech companies.

TikTok isn't perfect, but banning it isn't the right solution, said Jenna Ruddock, a policy adviser at the media advocacy group Free Press. Like all popular platforms, including those owned by Meta and Google, TikTok collects too much data about its users. But the unilateral dismantling of spaces for freedom of expression limits citizens' access to information and cuts off the possibilities allowing creators to build a community.

What will happen to TikTok next?

The bill still faces an uphill battle to become law. Although Biden confirmed he would sign it, it still needs to be voted on by the Senate. It's unclear when that vote will take place, but TikTok is likely to ramp up its lobbying efforts on the Hill as it moves forward, with CEO Chew heading to Congress on Wednesday to speak with senators.

Even if the bill were to pass, it would likely face similar free speech challenges that have prevented legislation similar to Trump's 2020 and Montana's 2023 ban from going forward.

