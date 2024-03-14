US Lawmakers Say TikTok Won't Be Banned If It Finds New Owner





US lawmakers are threatening to ban TikTok, but also say they are giving its Chinese parent company a chance to keep it in business.

The premise of a bipartisan bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday is that TikTok fans in the United States can continue to browse their favorite social media app as long as Beijing-based ByteDance waives own it.

It doesn't have to be this painful for ByteDance, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat and co-sponsor of the bill, recently posted on X. They could make it easier for themselves by simply handing over @tiktok_us. It's their choice.

But it won't be as simple as lawmakers make it out to be, experts say.

WHO WOULD BUY TIKTOK?

Although some people have expressed interest in purchasing TikTok's US operations, including Shark Tank star Kevin OLeary, there are a number of challenges, including a 6-month timeline to do so.

It would take someone actually willing to fork over the large amount of money that this product and system are worth, said Graham Webster, a researcher at Stanford University who studies Chinese technology policy and state relations. -United States and China. But even if someone has deep enough pockets and is willing to enter into purchase negotiations, this type of matchmaking in acquisitions doesn't happen quickly.

Big tech companies could afford it, but they would likely face increased scrutiny from antitrust regulators in the United States and China. Then again, if the bill actually becomes law and survives First Amendment legal challenges, it could make TikTok cheaper to buy.

One of the main effects of the legislation would be to lower the sales price, said Matt Perault, director of the Center on Technology Policy at the University of North Carolina, which receives funding from TikTok and other tech companies. As that 180-day deadline approaches, the pressure on the company to sell or risk being banned altogether would be high, which would likely mean acquirers could get it at a lower price.

HOW WILL THIS WORK?

The bill currently before the US Senate calls for banning TikTok in the US, but makes an exception for conditional divestment.

This could only happen if the US president determines, through an interagency process, that TikTok is no longer controlled by a foreign adversary, according to the bill. Additionally, the new US-based TikTok is expected to completely cut ties with ByteDance. This no longer includes cooperation regarding the operation of a content recommendation algorithm or an agreement regarding data sharing.

This reflects long-standing concerns that Chinese authorities could force ByteDance to provide data on the 170 million Americans who use TikTok. The concern comes from a set of Chinese national security laws that require organizations to help collect intelligence.

This is an unusual bill in that it targets a single company. Typically, a government group led by the Treasury secretary, called the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, will consider whether such a sale would pose national security threats.

HASN’T THIS HAPPENED BEFORE?

Yes. The Trump administration negotiated a deal in 2020 that would have allowed U.S. companies Oracle and Walmart to take a significant stake in TikTok for national security reasons.

The deal would also have made Oracle responsible for hosting all of TikTok's U.S. user data and securing IT systems to ensure national security requirements are met. Microsoft also made a failed bid for TikTok that its CEO Satya Nadella later described as the weirdest thing I've ever worked on.

Instead of congressional action, the 2020 deal was a response to then-President Donald Trump's series of executive actions targeting TikTok.

But the sale never happened for several reasons. Trump's executive orders were held up in court in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. China has also imposed stricter export controls on its technology suppliers.

New President Joe Biden in 2021 reversed course and dropped the lawsuit. Now Biden says he's in favor of a bill that would ban TikTok if ByteDance doesn't divest, and Trump is not.

