As the UK emerges from recession, economists offer a brief guide to boosting productivity.





At the end of last year, the UK officially fell into recession. The economy contracted by 0.3% between October and December 2023, following a previous contraction between July and September.

New figures for January 2024 show some improvement. However, there is nothing to indicate that the UK has made meaningful progress in ensuring that the country needs to produce more goods and services to boost productivity and improve living standards and wages.

Productivity growth in the UK has been virtually non-existent since the 2008 financial crisis. This lags significantly behind countries like Germany and France, and even further behind the United States.

Increasing productivity isn't easy. Having researched this sector of the economy extensively, I understand the challenges facing businesses trying to increase productivity. This includes everything from investment levels and access to research and development to regional inequalities and skills shortages.

But there are a few things you can do to improve the situation. The two most important are increased investment and a localized approach to the national economy.

For example, one key problem in the UK is that its labor market prioritizes what economists call flexibility, making it fairly easy for companies to hire and fire employees (compared to France, where it is more difficult) and recruit people for entry-level positions. no see. There is much less focus on training and development.

Massive investments in education at all levels, from basic skills to high-level technical and managerial skills, will make workers more productive. This will enable greater job mobility and, in turn, lead to a better match between supply and demand.

The UK must also invest in the capital equipment that businesses use to produce goods. For a construction company this might mean buying a JCB excavator instead of a shovel, or for a dressmaker it might mean buying a sewing machine. Simply put, more kit for UK industry would improve productivity.

Recent changes to capital allowances, which allow businesses to offset their investments against tax, are welcome. But businesses need to know that this will remain the case and will not be affected by political changes and inconsistent economic policies.

freedom to grow

So you have to spend money and invest. But another important factor is that money should be invested locally, i.e. in the places where people actually live and work.

Real benefits require close collaboration between local authorities, education providers and the private sector. Local knowledge of where specific sectors are disrupted, what skills are needed and where they are needed is fundamental.

Local authorities should be able to address these issues rather than continue to rely on London. This means doing two more things (neither of which have received national government support).

The first is to simplify the work of local governments, which is very complex and continues to reduce local productivity.

The second is to help local governments financially, not only through the current funding crisis, but also by enabling them to plan investments in technology and infrastructure over the long term rather than bidding piecemeal for short-term funding.

Everything is connected. EtiAmmos/Shutterstock

My work in the West Midlands region of England has made it clear that the British economy is too centralized. Everything from access to finance and venture capital to investment in technology and infrastructure is heavily skewed towards the Southeast.

Outside of that region, Britain has a low level of what economists call an agglomeration economy. In other words, a specific industry is concentrated in a specific region and supported by appropriate infrastructure and a supply of skilled manpower.

Compared to Germany or France, public transport in the UK is expensive and patchy, so villagers are often unable to access employment opportunities in relatively nearby cities. This means that we see high levels of inequality in short distances, with poverty existing close to great wealth.

This kind of imbalance could be addressed by combining increased investment (both public and private) with a much greater commitment to understanding the various British regions that make up the currently divided kingdom. These two steps will make the entire economic system more resilient and increase productivity in the long term.

