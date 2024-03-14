US sends Marines to Haiti to secure its embassy amid violence and transition





The United States has sent a specialized maritime unit to help secure the U.S. Embassy in Haiti as the country undergoes a political transition amid increasing gang violence, authorities said Wednesday.

Haiti, the Caribbean Community and the United States are establishing a committee of Haitian leaders to succeed embattled Prime Minister Ariel Henry and lead the beleaguered nation to new elections. Henry, under pressure from the United States, the Caribbean Community, gangs and ordinary Haitians, said Monday he would resign once a presidential transitional council is in place and he has chosen a leader interim to replace him.

U.S. Southern Command, which coordinates U.S. military activity in the region, announced Wednesday that it has deployed a Fleet Maritime Counterterrorism Security Team, or FAST, to maintain robust security capabilities at the Embassy in Port -au-Prince and carry out relief operations in Port-au-Prince. place for our current Marines at the request of the Department of State.

Dozens of FAST Marines based in Yorktown, Virginia, participated in the embassy deployment, a U.S. defense official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive and ongoing mission.

Marines provide security to diplomatic missions around the world, but the arrival of specialized FAST Marines underscores the deteriorating situation in Haiti. FAST platoons are constantly on standby to respond to crises, with a mission to deploy within 24 hours to secure sensitive sites and defend U.S. personnel in danger.

FAST units are well-positioned to reinforce or evacuate embassies because they are familiar with embassy structures and already integrate with the State Department, according to Marine Corps service documents.

They also provide strategic weapons security and rapid response to other units already deployed, including counterterrorism operations, according to the Marine Corps.

Haiti, which has struggled for decades with corruption, poverty and violence, has descended into chaos since the still unsolved assassination of President Jovenel Mose in 2021. Armed gangs control more than 80 percent of Port-au-Prince. Prince, U.N. officials said, and gang members kidnap, rape and kill with impunity.

This month, gangs attacked two prisons, freeing thousands of criminals, and attacked the international airport, the main seaport and at least a dozen police stations. Corpses piled up in the streets of the capital without any government official being able to remove them.

The Haitian presidency remains vacant and the terms of the last lawmakers expired in January 2023. This left Henry, who was appointed by Mose days before his assassination, as head of government. The 74-year-old neurosurgeon has been criticized for his failure to control the violence and organize new elections.

The prime minister was in Nairobi to rally support for a UN-approved, Kenyan-led security force for Haiti when violence recently escalated. He couldn't come back. He was last seen in Puerto Rico, a US territory in the Caribbean.

The Biden administration spent nearly a year searching for a country to lead the multinational security support mission in Haiti and drafted the U.N. Security Council resolution that authorized it. The United States will provide logistics, intelligence, airlift and medical support, as well as $300 million in funding, officials say, but will not join the street patrols.

The State Department is reviewing Kenyan police units that will be deployed to ensure they have not been implicated in human rights violations.

This week, the Department of Defense doubled our funding for the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS), and we are working with Haitian, Kenyan and other partners to accelerate its deployment to support the Haitian National Police and restore security in Haiti, in the south. » says the command. The Department of Defense is able to provide enabling support to the MSS, including planning assistance, information sharing, airlift, and medical support.

The FAST deployment Tuesday evening was the second U.S. mobilization in a week for the embassy in Haiti. On Sunday, planners and logistics personnel were dispatched, a second U.S. defense official said. This operation was to allow our embassy mission to continue and allow non-essential personnel to leave, Southern Command said.

