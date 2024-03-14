UK's climate crisis adaptation plan falls far short of what is needed | climate crisis





Britain's plans to adapt to the impacts of the climate crisis fall far short of what is required, a government statutory adviser has said.

The National Adaptation Program, announced by ministers in July, sets out how the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) can protect critical national infrastructure – people, buildings, water, transport, energy and communications networks – from increasingly severe storms. reviewed. Floods, heatwaves and droughts are plaguing the UK due to global warming.

In a damning ruling delivered on Wednesday, the committee found the government had no credible plan to make the UK more resilient to the increasing impacts of extreme weather.

Julia King, chair of the CCC’s adaptation subcommittee, said: “The evidence on the harm caused by climate change has never been clearer, but the UK’s current approach to adaptation is not working.”

The National Adaptation Plan published last July, known as Nap3, was the third in a series of five-year updates in response to climate risk assessments required by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs under the Climate Change Act 2008. .

However, the CCC determined that although an improvement over previous efforts, the new plan was still inadequate and needed improvement before the next update scheduled for 2028.

King said: Defra must immediately strengthen the Government’s program by overhauling its integration with other Government priorities such as net zero and nature restoration. We can't wait another five years just to make incremental improvements.

The CCC found that while much of Nap3 builds on existing policies or mechanisms, these are inadequate and ignore more than half of the short-term measures to address urgent risks from climate extremes identified in recent risk assessments.

The report sharply criticized Defra for not prioritizing adaptation and failing to work closely with other government departments on the issue. The CCC also said ministers failed to sufficiently fund adaptation efforts or provide incentives for private sector investment, and there was too little monitoring and evaluation.

Jim Hall, a member of the National Infrastructure Commission, noted that with utilities and other companies planning to spend an estimated $400 billion on infrastructure by 2030, it is essential to consider the need for resilience to climate extremes. There is a short period of time to confirm this. [the 400bn spending] He said it was optimized for adaptation and resilience and governments must seize the moment.

Analysts said the report showed the government must step up efforts to protect people, land and infrastructure or face disaster.

Friends of the Earth has said it plans to take the government to court over the inadequacies of its climate plan. Mike Childs, the group's head of policy, said: It is clear that government plans to protect people, property and infrastructure from the growing climate crisis are unfit for purpose and must be improved. Ministers must do more to face the reality of climate change, including faster action to end dependence on expensive fossil fuels and strong plans to protect people's lives and livelihoods from the consequences of rapid global warming. do.

Gareth Redmond-King, head of international programs at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) think tank, said: As governments slow to take action to tackle climate change, their advisers are asking whether enough action is being taken to adapt to the dangerous impacts. It reminds me that it is not there. From it. As we heat our planet, climate impacts are getting worse every year. Not investing in coordinating infrastructure and services is a bit like not caring about home insurance. It may save you money in the short term, but it will end up costing you much more if your roof collapses.

Britain must also help other countries adapt, he added. Half of the food the UK imports comes from areas of the world likely to be affected by a rapidly changing climate. If we don't help other countries adapt, yields of staples like rice, bananas and tea will decline, leading to shortages and rising prices, Redmond-King said.

Last month was the hottest February on record globally and the fourth wettest February in the UK. Heavy rains are making it difficult for farmers to get crops out of the ground, and pollination of crops may also suffer as bees hibernate early in a mild February and starve as flowers are rarely ready.

Tom Lancaster, land analyst at ECIU, said: Harsh rain this winter is likely to lead to a terrible harvest in the summer. Last year's floods took a toll on harvests, as did the previous year's drought.

A government spokesperson said: The government's third national adaptation program sets out a robust five-year plan to strengthen infrastructure, promote a greener economy and protect food production in the face of the climate challenges we face. do.

We are investing billions of dollars in projects to improve the UK's climate resilience, including $5.2 billion in the UK's Floods and Coastal Plan, and accelerating $2.2 billion of investment through our ambitious plan for water to secure our future. We are protecting our water supplies and promoting tree planting and peat restoration. 750 million nature for climate funds.

Our negotiators played a key role in achieving ambitious global goals for adaptation to life at the Cop28 summit, and as a leader in climate adaptation, the UK is well placed to fully achieve these ambitions.

