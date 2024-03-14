House passes bill that could ban TikTok in the United States





Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, who introduced the TikTok legislation, joined “FOX & Friends First” to discuss his predictions about the bill's future.

The House of Representatives has passed a bill that could pave the way for banning TikTok from US app stores.

The measure passed by a vote of 352 to 65, with one abstention.

Democrats and Republicans supported the measure, which passed the committee in a unanimous bipartisan vote of 50 to 0. It is a rare show of bipartisan unity in a highly fractured political environment.

The bill, led by House China Select Committee Chairman Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and ranking member Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., would block TikTok in the United States if its parent company, Bytedance, does not divest from it by then. 165 days of passage. It would also require it to be purchased by a country that is not an adversary of the United States.

TikTok could be on the verge of death if Bytedance does not divest after a bipartisan bill passes the House of Representatives. (iStock/iStock)

It is not yet clear whether the Senate will pass the bill.

Critics of TikTok have long called it a threat to national security. They have raised concerns that the Chinese government could exploit its power over Bytedance to access sensitive user data, even in the United States, something the company has denied.

China hawks have also warned that the app's popularity among young Americans gives China's ruling Communist Party a platform for a mass influence campaign.

At the same time, lawmakers wary of efforts to rein in TikTok have cited First Amendment concerns and potential harm to small businesses that rely on them.

China Select Committee Chairman Mike Gallagher, Republican of Wisconsin, is a key supporter of the bill. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Others have expressed concern that the bill itself specifically names TikTok and Bytedance, even though it would also apply more broadly to companies linked to a hostile foreign power.

Opponents of the bill, including young people and activists, have flooded Congress with phone calls and messages urging them not to restrict TikTok. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, a lead co-sponsor of the bill, told Fox News Digital last week that lawmakers' offices were even fielding calls from people threatening suicide.

“TikTok makes everyone angry, and then our offices get calls from thousands of people. A kid called and said he was going to kill himself. We have people calling saying, 'I'm here all day , every day.” “You can't take that away from me,” Roy said at the time. “It's like we called an AA meeting.”

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, also supports the bill. (Getty Images)

Supporters of the bill, like former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, have repeatedly insisted that the bill is not about banning TikTok but rather diminishing the threat it poses with its links with China.

“We are not here to ban TikTok,” she said at a press conference. “Let’s do something better than TikTok, because its algorithm is not controlled by Bytedance, which is beholden to the Chinese government.”

The bill is also supported by all members of the House Republican Party leadership.

