Without congressional action, the US military will miss the target for artillery munitions intended to help Ukraine





The US military will be forced to cut its artillery production target by more than a quarter if Congress fails to pass the supplemental national security bill that provides military aid to Ukraine, Taiwan and Israel, as well as weapons to replenish U.S. stockpiles, military officials said. Tuesday.

Ultimately, without the supplement, we'll end up hitting a cap, Maj. Gen. Joe Hilbert, the Army's director of force development, said during a press briefing Tuesday. Without the supplement, we will cap at around 72,000 [rounds] a month.

Just over $3 billion of the $106 billion supplemental request bill, debated in Congress for nearly five months although it passed the Senate in mid-February, would go toward purchasing more 155mm artillery shells and to build new production facilities, notably in California, Virginia and Tennessee. General Dynamics plans to open three ordnance production lines in Mesquite, Texas, to meet growing demand.

In Europe's largest land war since World War II, Russia has spent between 12 and 17 million rounds of artillery ammunition since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago; astronomical rates of fire were used to dislodge entrenched defenses and spur the advance on both sides.

The U.S. defense industrial base has more than doubled its production of 155mm artillery ammunition since December 2022. U.S. companies currently produce about 30,000 rounds per month, and the military hopes to increase that to 60,000 rounds per month by September 2024, and to 100,000 rounds per month by the end of 2025.

We face two problems in terms of defense budgets, said Jeb Nadaner, former US assistant secretary of defense for industrial policy. One is the orders you place, within a year's budget. But the other question is: can the industrial base produce it? And the base really squeaks.

Artillery is not the only major military capability the Pentagon hopes to develop. The supplement also calls for increasing production of U.S.-made Patriot air defense interceptors to 650 per year, an increase of about 15 percent. Ukraine operates a handful of U.S.-built air defense systems. The supplement also provides funding for a TNT plant that would provide explosives for artillery shells and other weapons systems, Gabe Camarillo, the Army's deputy secretary, told reporters earlier in March. The bill also provides $3.4 billion in funding for America's declining underwater industry.

With no US artillery ammunition arriving in Ukraine since December, kyiv has attempted to manufacture more weapons itself. The U.S. Army has already awarded contracts to U.S. companies to help assemble and manufacture each part of a 155mm round which, at about 6 inches at the base, includes energetic explosives such as TNT, primers, detonators, artillery charges, propellants to ignite the cannons. , and the projectile itself. Ukrainian officials have said they can make projectiles, and several U.S. companies have agreed to produce explosives and propellants on Ukrainian soil, but Ukrainian officials say Kiev cannot build charges on its own.

Ukraine has received around 300 artillery weapons capable of firing 155mm shells since the start of the year, almost half of which come from the United States, ranging from American-made M777 howitzers to French Caesar cannons and to the German self-propelled Panzerhaubitze.

But with the decrease in cartridges supplied by American producers, European countries are turning to ad hoc solutions to keep Ukrainian weapons firing. NATO signed a $1.2 billion artillery ammunition contract to purchase munitions on behalf of Belgium, Lithuania and Spain. The European Union, which is months behind its target of producing 1 million artillery shells by the start of the month, hopes to reach 1.4 million shells produced by the end of the year. But in the meantime, a Czech-led initiative has sought to secure 800,000 artillery rounds for Ukraine from outside the European Union.

And while European officials are confident they can continue the upward trajectory of producing artillery munitions and other weapons needed to help the Ukrainians, like air defense projectiles, they insist they cannot achieve this without the United States, which has a larger global defense system. industrial base.

We physically do not have the weapons needed for the front, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast in Washington on Tuesday. If aid does not arrive, Sikorski said, NATO's eastern flank will likely need to be reinforced with more U.S. troops, to ward off a possible new Russian attack westward.

The United States also had to resort to accounting tricks. On Tuesday, Pentagon officials said they had cobbled together a new $300 military aid package for Ukraine using savings from Army contracts that fell short of budget.

Ukraine fires fewer than 2,000 shells per day, down from about 6,000 per day last summer. Researchers estimate that Ukraine needs to fire at least 75,000 shells per month, more than its current rate, to maintain a defensive war. U.S. defense officials say without enough shots, Ukraine could be pushed back.

Just look at what is happening today on the battlefield around Avdiivka and other places, a senior U.S. defense official told reporters Tuesday, referring to a Ukrainian city that recently fell to Russian forces. The Ukrainians find themselves without ammunition.

Yet Washington's artillery shell production target for the end of next year is less than half of what Russia currently produces. And the Russian economy, which has converted to mobilization for war, alone exceeds the production of countries on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. CNN reported Monday that Russia is on track to produce three times more munitions this year than the United States and Europe combined.

And the Biden administration's massive $850 billion budget plan would reduce the amount of money the Pentagon pledged to build training grounds and deploy U.S. troops to NATO's eastern flank. The reductions are due to the U.S. military's desire to focus on preparations for a future conflict with China, Maj. Gen. Charles Lombardo, director of training for the deputy chief of staff, said Tuesday. the army, during a press conference.

China, North Korea, Iran, Russia don't have much problem producing things from their defense industrial base. They produce incredible quantities, said Nadaner, the former U.S. defense official. If you look at the United States and its allies, we can't produce enough shells, we can't produce enough ships, we can't produce enough submarines. The system can't produce much.

