Telegraph takeover: Britain plans to ban foreign governments from owning British newspapers.

Rishi Sunaks' government is set to change laws banning foreign countries from owning, influencing or controlling British newspapers, in a move that threatens its Abu Dhabi-backed bid for The Daily Telegraph and The Spectator.

The government outlined plans in a Senate debate on Wednesday evening that would give the culture secretary the power to block any deal that paves the way for foreign ownership or influence.

A promise to ban foreign government ownership of domestic newspapers and periodic news magazines will be included in the third reading amendment to the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Bill currently passing through parliament.

MPs have expressed concerns about the Daily Telegraph's takeover bid.

Ministers are expected to submit amendments to the bill as early as next Tuesday.

A government spokesman said: We have listened carefully to the arguments of lawmakers in recent weeks and are taking steps to explicitly exclude any ownership, influence or control by foreign governments over newspapers and periodic news magazines.

This will provide further protection for freedom of speech, a pillar of our democracy and a priority for our Government.

Our media merger regime already protects the accuracy of news and the free expression of views, taking foreign ownership into account, but we will bring forward amendments that will put these positions beyond doubt.

The proposal to acquire The Sunday Telegraph, The Telegraph and The Spectator by RedBird-IMI, a US-Abu Dhabi joint venture 75% owned by UAE Vice-President Sheikh Mansour, has sparked an outcry from politicians, journalists and even others. I caused it. A former intelligence chief said the deal was a threat to press freedom.

Lucy Frazer was urged by more than 100 cross-party lawmakers to block the deal.

Media regulator Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) submitted a report on the proposed acquisition to the government this week, leaving Media Secretary Lucy Fraser to decide whether to proceed with the purchase.

The government, which has taken an open approach to foreign acquisitions for years, intervened in the deal last November and ordered an investigation to assess the impact on freedom of expression and accuracy.

While Ms Fraser already has the power to block such transactions or order longer investigations, the proposed new law is understood to actually impose a legal duty on ministers to block any transactions that the CMA deems to be foreign owned or traded. It's possible. effect.

More than 100 politicians have written to Fraser ahead of a deadline for regulators to report on the proposed takeover of the Telegraph, warning that British press freedoms would be undermined if foreign governments could take over major newspapers and news organizations. There is a risk of serious damage.

They urged the Minister of Culture to block the deal, saying they should not cross the dangerous Rubicon.

The paper has considerable influence among Conservative Party members. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed former aide Dominic Cummings called the publication his real boss.

Sheikh Mansour heads the UEA sovereign wealth fund, which holds a number of British assets and owns Premier League football club Manchester City.

RedBird IMI, which plans to manage the title through a newly registered company in the UK, is fully committed to retaining its existing editorial team and has reiterated that editorial independence is essential to protecting their reputation and credibility.

New amendments to ban foreign ownership could apply to the takeover of Telegraph Media Group if they are passed into law quickly, government minister Lord Parkinson suggested as he presented the plans to the House of Lords on Wednesday.

In relation to actual events, pending new changes coming into force, the Secretary of State will continue to follow the process set out in the existing framework and Ministers will also tell colleagues of the Government's amendments.

Additional reporting from Reuters

