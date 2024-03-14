Biden to raise concerns over Nippon Steel's US Steel deal, source says





By Trevor Hunnicutt and David Brunnstrom

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden plans to express concerns about Nippon Steel's proposed $14.9 billion purchase of U.S. Steel, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, sending shares of the American company by almost 13% due to bets on which deal could be bigger. political opposition.

The issue could overshadow the April 10 summit between Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, aimed at strengthening the longstanding security alliance between their countries in the face of China's growing strength.

In December, Nippon Steel struck a deal to buy the iconic 122-year-old U.S. steelmaker for a hefty premium, betting that U.S. Steel would benefit from spending and tax incentives in Biden's infrastructure bill.

However, several Democratic and Republican U.S. senators criticized the deal, citing national security concerns or raising questions about why the two companies did not consult with U.S. Steel's main union before the announcement.

Donald Trump, Biden's rival in November's US presidential election, said he would block the acquisition of US Steel if elected. The White House said in December that the deal needed to be carefully considered given U.S. Steel's central role in producing a material critical to national security.

The White House declined to comment Wednesday, but a person familiar with the matter said Biden would issue a statement on the planned acquisition before Kishida arrives for his state visit.

U.S. officials and lawyers drafted the statement and the White House privately informed the Japanese government of Biden's decision, according to the Financial Times, which was first to report the news.

Japanese government spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi declined to comment on this information. “The Japan-U.S. alliance is stronger than ever and the two countries will continue to work together … in the area of ​​economic security,” Hayashi, chief cabinet secretary, told reporters on Thursday, echoing the recent remarks from Japanese officials.

Matthew Goodman, a trade and economics expert at the Council on Foreign Relations think tank in Washington, said the issue could overshadow the summit and be detrimental to Kishida, who is already in political trouble at home.

“A Japanese prime minister must demonstrate that he not only masters relations with the United States, but strengthens them,” Goodman said. “So to the extent that it goes against that political discourse at home, it’s problematic.”

Goodman said he believed the acquisition posed a risk to U.S. national security was “questionable” and that questioning the investments of a supposedly reliable security partner could be very damaging to the relationship.

“It has much more to do with politics in an election year where both candidates are appealing to the support of steel workers and unions,” he said of Biden and Trump.

In a joint statement, Nippon Steel and US Steel said they welcome the Biden administration's scrutiny of the transaction because “an objective and comprehensive review of this transaction will demonstrate that it strengthens jobs, competition and economic and national security in the United States.

Goodman said there have been long-standing concerns in the United States about Japanese labor practices and “non-support for unionizing Japanese factory workers in the United States, well beyond steel “.

The companies said they had “active and dedicated discussions with the United Steelworkers, which are ongoing.”

US Steel, founded in 1901 by some of America's biggest tycoons, including Andrew Carnegie, JP Morgan and Charles Schwab, is closely linked to the industrial recovery that followed the Great Depression and World War II.

Last year, the Pittsburgh-based company launched a formal review of its strategic options after rejecting a takeover offer from steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs.

Its shares had been under pressure after several quarters of falling revenue and profits, making it an attractive takeover target for rivals looking to add a maker of steel used by the auto industry.

US Steel shares closed down 12.8% at $40.86 on Wednesday, well below Nippon's offer of $55 per share.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and David Brunnstrom in Washington and Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bangalore; Additional reporting by Kantaro Komiya in Tokyo; editing by Devika Syamnath, Arun Koyyur and Jamie Freed)

