Expanding definition of extremism risks sparking illegal protests, Greenpeace UK warns | protest





Greenpeace UK said the government's attempts to include more groups in its official definition of extremism risked fueling extremism.

Ahead of Michael Gove's expected announcement on Thursday, the group's co-leader Areeba Hamid said reducing space for peaceful protesters in the UK would encourage others to take the path of more destructive and illegal forms of protest. He warned that it would encourage this.

“Cracking down on peaceful protests will not help fight extremism, but rather risks fueling it,” Hamid told the Guardian. The right to protest is the safety net of a healthy democracy, giving people a space to peacefully express their dissent. Restricting peaceful and legal protests leaves peaceful, law-abiding protesters out of the conversation and gives space to those less concerned about peace and legality.

On Thursday, Mr Gove is expected to announce a new definition of extremism, understood to be an effort to include groups seeking to subvert British democracy by focusing on ideology rather than words or actions.

Muslim groups that have organized protests against Britain's military and diplomatic support for Israel's attack on Gaza are thought to be the intended targets of the crackdown, but environmental and other protest groups expect it will also be used to target them. I'm doing it.

A review is also expected soon into the political violence and chaos of John Woodcock, a former Labor MP who was made a peerage by Boris Johnson.

This month Woodcock proposed banning councilors and councilors from joining groups that use disruptive protest tactics, a measure ministers are said to be considering. Likewise, Gove is expected to instruct government agencies not to engage with or fund groups defined as extremist under the new rules.

Will McCollum, who runs Greenpeace with Hamid, said such proposals risked undermining the foundations of British democracy. All they're trying to do now, he said, is a cynical move to suppress voices they don't want to hear.

That's why I was worried. Because the moment you go down that path of labeling everything you don't like extremism, you are following in the footsteps of dictatorships around the world.

The crackdown affected Greenpeace India under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Hamid, who was campaigning in India at the time, added: I vividly remember what it felt like to be the target of a deliberate government effort to demonize and silence civil society organizations.

This is not the current situation in the UK, but expanding the definition of extremism for political gain is dangerous and the government should not come close to doing so.

The latest expected measures come after what civil liberties campaigners described as an unprecedented crackdown on public dissent in the UK. In two years, two broad laws have given police substantial powers to curtail protests and created numerous new protest-related crimes.

Despite these measures, the Prime Minister last month claimed Britain was sliding into mob rule and called on police to crack down on protests outside MPs' homes, constituency offices, town halls and parliament after the vote caused chaos in the House of Commons. Lawmakers' fears of protesters over ceasefire in Gaza have been blamed.

Greenpeace was criticized for holding such a protest at Rishi Sunax's Yorkshire mansion in August last year. This despite the fact that the Prime Minister and his family were on vacation in California at the time. McCallum condemned protests that led to harassment, but defended protesters' right to go to lawmakers' homes.

Context matters. Are they decision makers? What decision did they make? how are you doing? McCallum said.

Essentially, the problem of growing protests cannot be solved with repression, McCallum said. As the situation became more serious, they became more confused, he said.

If people didn't open the newspaper every day and see the planet burning, if people didn't have to flee their homes across the world, people wouldn't gather more and there wouldn't be more chaos.

So before we look at whether we need to control protests, why do people show up? People don't suffer, they don't get arrested, they don't go to jail because they like it. They go there because something is wrong with society.

The Department for Leveling Up, Housing and Communities has been contacted for comment.

