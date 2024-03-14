Brexit has reduced the productivity of the British nation.





Jill Rutter, referring to the UK in her new report on Transforming Europe, emphasizes that Brexit not only means new tasks and functions for the British state, but also an increase in its size.

In last week's Budget, Jeremy Hunt highlighted the need to make the British nation more productive. His problem is that, despite the unnoticed benefits so far, Brexit has imposed additional costs, and the approach taken by ministers has increased these costs.

The challenge of Brexit inevitably meant an expansion in the size of government. The official numbers show this. David Cameron cut the number of civil servants quite brutally between 2010 and 2016. The figures show that the handbrake changed shortly after the referendum and that the figures have increased since then.

Of course, not all of that is due to Brexit. The province expanded to deal with COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021, and has since recruited increasing numbers to deal with the asylum backlog. However, Brexit was the biggest driver of additional numbers in 2016-19 as more civil servants were recruited to help with Brexit negotiations, legislation and implementation work.

The recruitment of these civil servants has made the civil service younger, policy-heavy and, ironically, more London-centric (given that one of the criticisms of the civil service is that it is too broad and out of touch with the wider public sentiment that supported Brexit). ).

The government has had to take on new tasks and functions after Brexit. While the division's trade policy groups numbered 10, the newly established Department of International Trade (DIT) has expanded since its creation. Despite taking over some existing functions, the number of international trade professionals in government who did not exist in 2016 now number over 1,000, and when DIT was absorbed into the reorganized business unit, it had over 4,000 staff.

Much of the new staff's initial work involved rolling over trade deals inherited from EU essential activities needed to prevent the UK's trading position from deteriorating after Brexit. Since then, new deals have been struck with Australia and New Zealand, the Japan deal has been revised, and the UK has negotiated its accession to a large Asia-Pacific trading bloc called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). However, the economic benefits from such activities could potentially be minimal.

But at least in its limits it is positive. Other post-Brexit tasks are important drivers, but add costs without any benefit. Administering the settled status system ensured that EU citizens who had already exercised their right to free movement could continue to do so. That work is far from complete as more applications are received and the Home Office has to process all those that were not initially eligible for full access. And the process will be overseen by a new provision called the Independent Monitoring Authority on Citizenship Conventions. Meanwhile, the Home Office will have to process far more visas than before to manage Britain's new global immigration system.

The UK has been no match for EU bureaucracy at its borders. We still allow EU citizens to pass through e-gates and, until recently, did not carry out checks on goods crossing our borders. After five delays, the UK government appears to have finally committed to imposing these checks, with further steps taken in April and October. But the delay in these checks in the fall was due to concerns about the impact on inflation of additional border controls. The UK must also spend public money to support GB businesses and ensure they can use green lanes to move goods to Northern Ireland.

Ministers have moved to fill policy gaps left by Brexit. As they discovered, policy development requires more people than policy negotiation, and Brexit has exposed gaps in policy expertise in both the UK government and devolved governments. But ministers also chose complex fine-tuning. The ambition of the post-Brexit agricultural system means that the small number of people in the department who oversaw the payment of the EU's common agricultural policy has expanded to hundreds of civil servants aimed at assessing how far new and largely untried policies go. The payment scheme delivers the desired public benefits.

At least the policy has stated objectives (although they have been chopped and changed with each Secretary of State and Defra has had many objectives since Brexit). The wide-ranging search for Brexit benefits, launched by Lord Frost, promoted by Jacob Rees Mogg and then largely euthanized by Kemi Badenoch, has tied up a lot of time and effort for negligible returns.

Retained EU law legislation has forced ministers and civil servants to scour the back pages of statute books to preserve the law. The assumptions changed and this morphed into a list of largely overlapping regulations to bin. Officials have had to make up for areas where the law creates unwanted legal uncertainty to prevent lawsuits that violate the rights the government seeks to maintain. Many things are accomplished effectively by standing still.

But the impact was worse than that. Regulators, struggling with backlogs despite significant increases in resources, have turned from looking for ways to positively streamline regulation as a backward-looking activity. But even as it looked for locations that could reduce the burden on businesses operating in the UK, the twin effect of Belfast and Brussels meant it thought it would make it more difficult for business beneficiaries to do business across borders. However, the Belfast effect was reduced by the Windsor Framework.

Increasingly, the UK is accepting that it is in a dual regulatory regime with Brussels. This is an accommodation that reduces the government's need to create additional capacity, but makes already asymmetric trade and cooperation arrangements more favorable to the EU. The UK has ditched the requirement for products to bear the UKCA mark instead of the EU's CE mark. In other areas, we are considering accepting approval from other regulatory agencies.

Jeremy Hunt may want to return bureaucracy figures to pre-Covid levels and express a desire to boost public sector productivity. But he needs to accept that the impact of the government's great achievements so far has resulted in many additional public (and private) costs despite small economic benefits.

Author: Jill Rutter, UK Senior Fellow, Changing Europe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ukandeu.ac.uk/brexit-has-made-the-uk-state-less-productive/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos