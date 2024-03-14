Government strengthens response to extremism





The definition of extremism has been updated to address the increased threat of extremism following the October 7 terrorist attacks on Israel. New principles of engagement have been published to ensure the government does not delegitimize extremist groups. We follow through on the Prime Minister's commitment to stamp out extremism to ensure the safety of our citizens and the security of our country.

The UK Government has today (14 March 2024) published an updated, more focused definition designed to tackle the ever-evolving threat of extremism.

A more precise and updated definition of extremism will be used by government departments and officials, along with a set of engagement principles. This is to ensure that we do not inadvertently provide a platform, funding, or legitimacy to groups or individuals seeking to advance extremist ideologies that deny our fundamentals. To defend rights and freedoms and to overthrow Britain's system of free parliamentary democracy. This definition is not statutory and does not affect existing criminal laws governing the operation of government itself.

Concerns have been raised about the risk of widespread radicalization following the Hamas terror attack in Israel on October 7. On hate crime, the Community Security Trust recorded 4,103 anti-Semitic incidents in the UK in 2023, a 147% increase on 2022, while Tell MAMA recorded a 335% increase in anti-Muslim hate incidents over the past four months. .

As the Prime Minister recently said, this type of behavior and threats is unacceptable, does not reflect British values ​​and must always be resisted.

The new Justice and Participation Principles will ensure that those who promote extreme ideologies or spread hatred in their communities are not delegitimized through their interactions with the government. Following publication, the government will undertake a robust process to assess extremist groups against justice. It then informs decisions about government involvement and funding.

This is the first step in a series of measures to promote social cohesion and democratic resilience and combat extremism and religious hatred.

Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Leveling Up, Homes and Communities, said:

The UK is a success story of a multinational, multiracial and multireligious democracy. We are stronger because of our diversity.

But our democracy and values ​​of inclusion and tolerance are being challenged by extremists. To protect our democratic values, it is important to strengthen what we share and clearly and accurately identify the risks posed by extremism.

In the aftermath of the October 7 attacks, it has become increasingly clear that extremist ideology is widespread and poses a real risk to the security of our citizens and democracy. This is the work of far-right and Islamic extremists who seek to separate Muslims from the rest of society and create division within the Muslim community. They seek to radicalize individuals, deny people their full rights, suppress freedom of expression, incite hatred and undermine democratic institutions.

Today's action will ensure that governments do not inadvertently give a platform to those who seek to subvert democracy and deny basic rights to other citizens. This is the first in a series of steps to combat extremism and protect democracy.

The new definition provides more stringent characterizations that governments can use to ensure that extremist organizations and individuals are not legitimized or given a platform through their interactions with the government. The contents are as follows:

Extremism is the promotion or advancement of an ideology based on violence, hatred and intolerance, with the goals of:

Denies or destroys the fundamental rights and freedoms of others, or undermines, subverts or displaces the UK's system of free parliamentary democracy and democratic rights. Or, you intentionally create a permissive environment so that others can achieve outcome (1) or (2).

The new definition is narrower and more precise than the 2011 Prevention definition, which did not provide the details needed to assess and identify current extremism. This new definition helps clarify how extremism is evidenced through the public actions of extremists who advance violent, hateful, or bigoted goals.

The report builds on the work of Dame Sara Khan and Sir Mark Rowley's 2021 Operating with Impunity report and addresses key recommendations from Prevent's independent review in 2023.

The definition is clear that extremism involves advancing or promoting an ideology based on violence, hatred or intolerance, a high bar that captures only the most concerning activities. It does not silence people with private, peaceful beliefs, nor does it affect freedom of speech, which will always be protected.

This does not create new power, but helps the government and partners to better identify extremist organizations, individuals and actions.

Alongside the new definition, the government is publishing a set of engagement principles designed to help civil servants engage more broadly while mitigating the risk of participatory practices undermining the government's core objectives.

Maintain public trust in government. We support democratic values. Protect the rights and freedoms of others.

UK Cabinet Offices are expected to consider the participation standards when deciding whether to engage with groups that meet the new definition. This ensures that the government does not meet with, fund or provide a platform to extremist groups or individuals. This also applies to the honor system and due diligence for public appointments. Non-central government bodies, including formal bodies, higher education institutions and independent bodies including the police and CPS, are not obliged to initially adopt the definition or apply the participatory principle.

A new Center of Excellence on Extremism has been established within the Department for Leveling Up, Housing and Communities to ensure the government has the tools it needs to effectively tackle extremism. The Department will provide leadership to the intergovernmental counter-extremism community, ensure consistent application of definitions and participation standards, and lead the way in producing strategic assessments of extremism.

The team will join the Excellent Center to ensure that the best academic insights can form our approach by utilizing the expertise of the extremist response committee and the extremist policy fellowship.

Lord Walney, the independent adviser on political violence and disruption, said:

Threats to the UK from extremists include those who do not directly use violence, but who target our core values. It is therefore welcome that this updated definition includes those who seek to undermine or replace liberal democracy.

Defining extremism more clearly can support a joint approach across civil society to protect the country.

Professor Ian Acheson, senior advisor to the Counter Extremism Project, said:

This is a necessary next step to confront and deter those who advocate violent extremism. We need an ideologue to dispel the hateful anti-British ideology that undermines our democracy and stokes intimidation and fear. In one of the world's most successful multi-ethnic nations, it is intolerable that the state underwrites individuals and organizations that pollute community life.

