Marine Corps sends special response unit to Haiti after partial evacuation of U.S. embassy





The Marine Corps sent a special response unit to Haiti to increase security, allow non-emergency personnel to leave and relieve Marines who previously held positions at the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince, the capital of country that has descended into turmoil amid widespread gang violence.

A unit from the Marine Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team, or FAST, arrived in the capital, according to a statement from the US Southern Command on Wednesday, although it did not specify when. The U.S. military previously conducted an airlift evacuation of nonessential personnel from the embassy, ​​which is still open but at limited capacity, the command said.

U.S. Southern Command said the need for FAST arose at the request of the State Department and “is prepared with a broad range of contingency plans to ensure the safety and security of U.S. citizens in Haiti “.

FAST units fall under the Corps Security Forces Regiment, which provides a dedicated security and counterterrorism force designed for rapid deployment to sensitive overseas naval and government sites in need of an armed presence.

The Pentagon this week doubled funding for its multinational security support mission in Haiti, according to the U.S. Southern Command, and is working with the Haitian National Police “to restore security to Haiti,” a spokesperson said. word. This support could include planning assistance, information sharing, air transport and medical support.

On Sunday, the U.S. Southern Command said the U.S. military had increased security at the embassy and conducted evacuations. He added that no Haitians were on board the flights out of the country.

Violence in Haiti intensified over the weekend in the country's capital, as heavily armed gangs invaded the National Palace and attempted to take control of the Interior Ministry, burning down part of it. here with gas bombs. Haiti has seen an explosion of gang violence in recent years following the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise by as-yet-unidentified gunmen.

His successor, interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry, recently visited Kenya, hoping to benefit from the deployment of a United Nations-backed police force to combat gangs. But a Kenyan court ruled in January that such a deployment would be unconstitutional and Henry has been unable to return to Haiti since. He arrived in Puerto Rico on Tuesday, after the neighboring Dominican Republic closed its land borders and said it would not accept the president in exile.

Henry said Tuesday that he plans to resign once a presidential transition council is created, according to the Associated Press.

The Marine Corps is heavily involved in embassy security operations in Haiti. Typically, Marine Security Guards, or MSGs, are responsible for defending sensitive personnel, assets and documents in more than 180 detachments around the world, said Col. Kelly Frushour, Marine Security Group commander. Embassy of the Marine Corps, at Military.com.

“Deterrence is the primary role of a maritime security officer,” she said. “Marines train hard to deter current and potential adversaries from attempting to breach the security of the places they protect. For the vast majority of Marine security officers, their skills will only be tested in training. For the MSGs that are reality tested, they are well led, well trained, well armed and ready.”

She said MSG detachments are typically led by a staff NCO who works under the direction of a regional security officer from the Diplomatic Security Service. This regional security officer reports to the State Department command structure and leads multi-stakeholder groups in security tasks at the embassy, ​​a standard procedure “to minimize the footprint and reduce the amount of sensitive material remaining,” Frushour said in the event of an evacuation.

Military.com specifically reached out to the Marine Corps for comment on the FAST unit's deployment to Haiti and its mission there.

“Marines are always ready to deploy,” Maj. Jim Stenger, a Marine Corps spokesman, said in a response.

— Rachel Nostrant is a Marine Corps veteran and freelance journalist whose work has appeared in Reuters, New York Magazine, Military Times and more.

