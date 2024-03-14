Telegraph takeover: Britain plans legislation to ban foreigners from owning newspapers | mergers and acquisitions





The British government plans to introduce legislation to prevent foreign governments from owning British newspapers and news magazines. This is a significant move that could disrupt the Telegraph's planned $600 million sale to a United Arab Emirates-backed consortium.

RedBird IMI is seeking to acquire one of Britain's most influential newspaper groups through a partnership between a fund backed by UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and a privately owned US investment firm.

But the planned takeover has been fiercely opposed by many Conservative MPs and colleagues, who have raised concerns about the Gulf region's record on press freedom.

On Wednesday, Press Secretary Stephen Parkinson announced in the House of Lords that the government would table an amendment to ban foreign ownership of newspapers or news magazines. It is widely expected that Redbird IMI's planned takeover of Telegraph will be blocked if the proposed legislation goes ahead.

Parkinson told the Lords that the amendment would rule out mergers of newspapers and periodical news magazines with foreign ownership, influence or control.

He said there was room to put forward a comprehensive and clear plan to provide greater clarity and enshrine this in law.

The government surprised colleagues by going further than previous amendments proposed by Baroness Tina Stowell, chair of the Tory Lords Communications and Digital Committee, who has been leading a campaign in the Lords to prevent a takeover by Tory-backing media groups. Redbird IMI. She responded by withdrawing her offer.

Stowell proposed giving lawmakers a vote on whether to ban the purchase of British newspapers by foreign government interests, but the government's bill would impose a simple ban. Pressure was put on Rishi Sunak to intervene, partly because of Stowell's amendment, which won the support of 100 MPs.

Allowing a foreign government to own such an important and sensitive part of our country would further undermine public trust in all of us and if that were allowed to happen, Stowell told Lords the Telegraph bid exposed gaps in the law.

She added: My concerns are not limited to the possibility of an acquisition. What this situation reveals is that there is nothing in the law that explicitly prohibits a foreign power or an organization under significant government control from taking over a British media company.

The government is due to announce full details of the bill on Tuesday (March 19), but this is expected to come in the form of amendments to the Companies Act 2002. Parkinson told the Lords that the law would allow certain investments by foreign powers below a low threshold.

The government said the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has a duty to investigate whether a merger creates foreign ownership, influence or control. The Minister of Culture could then issue an order blocking or canceling the merger.

A RedBird IMI spokesperson said: We are very disappointed with today's developments. To date, Redbird IMI has made six investments across the UK and US and believes the UK's media landscape is worthy of further investment.

It was clear that, as with each transaction, the acquisition of the Telegraph and Spectator was a purely commercial undertaking. We are committed to developing strong and commercially sustainable global media assets. We will now assess our next steps, putting commercial interests first.

The sale of the Telegraph has been on hold since the Barclay family officially regained control of the newspaper group, which includes the Spectator magazine, after RedBird IMI helped pay off $1.2 billion in debt to Lloyds Banking Group.

A group of Conservative lawmakers have called on the government to use Britain's national security laws to investigate the proposed deal. Last November, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer asked the CMA and media regulator Ofcom to investigate whether the takeover breached public interest concerns about freedom of speech and diversity in the media.

IMI tried to convince ministers and lawmakers during the bidding process that it was a completely passive investor with no management or operational rights in relation to the Telegraph, and said there would be an independent editorial trust board to protect editorial independence.

However, the Ministry of Culture, Media and Sport noted in a letter to RedBird in January that IMI was privately owned by members of the UAE government and said the government remained concerned about the potential influence of the fund, which owns 75% of IMI. Joint ventures through the telegraph that can influence the free expression of opinion and the accurate delivery of news in newspapers.

Parliament's latest move will not affect the quasi-judicial decisions Frazer must make going forward as he considers reports from Ofcom and the CMA on the implications of the RedBird IMI deal, which he received on Monday.

She must decide whether to open a Phase 2 investigation. The investigation requires the CMA to assess whether the deal is against the public interest over a period of 24 weeks and whether relief measures can be taken to allow the merger to proceed.

Lloyds originally put the Telegraph group up for sale, but was unable to take part in a full-fledged auction process following RedBird IMI's intervention. Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that DMGT, which owns Rupert Murdochs News UK and the Daily Mail, had shown interest in the Telegraph and Spectator assets and was closely monitoring the situation.

