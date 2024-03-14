If the US bans TikTok, China will get a taste of its own medicine





Hong Kong CNN —

TikTok now faces a ban in the United States, a fate that has already befallen a string of American social media giants that have attempted to expand into China.

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill that could ban TikTok in the country if its Chinese owner ByteDance does not sell the app to an entity satisfactory to the US government.

The bill passed by the US House of Representatives puts the United States at odds with the principle of fair competition and international economic and trade rules, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday. during a press briefing.

But American applications have long been banned in China. Beijing currently blocks most US social media platforms, including Google, YouTube, X, Instagram and Facebook, because they refuse to follow Chinese government rules on data collection and the type of content shared.

In 2010, Google withdrew from mainland China after operating there for four years. The company said at the time that it was no longer willing to continue censoring results on Google.cn, citing hacks originating from China and other U.S. companies.

More than ten years after this highly publicized withdrawal, the situation is different, even if the circumstances are not exactly the same.

The TikTok bill appears likely to become law and China's displeasure seems ironic, even hypocritical, given its stance on U.S. social apps, said Brock Silvers, managing director of Kaiyuan Capital.

Asked about China's position on US apps, Wang said it is completely different and one can clearly see what intimidation is and what gangster logic is.

The focus now shifts to the U.S. Senate, where many lawmakers said they are still evaluating the legislation. President Joe Biden said he would sign the bill if it reached his desk.

U.S. officials and lawmakers have long expressed concerns about TikTok's potential national security risks, including that it could share data with the Chinese government or manipulate content posted on the platform. But TikTok has rejected these claims.

Following the House vote on Thursday, China's Commerce Ministry pledged that the country would take all necessary measures to safeguard its interests regarding TikTok.

The Chinese government has said it strongly opposes a forced sale of TikTok and has the legal capacity to do so. He views TikTok technology as highly valuable and has taken steps since 2020 to ensure he can veto any sale by ByteDance.

In August 2020, following an attempt by the Trump administration to force the sale of TikTok, Beijing revised its export control rules to cover a variety of technologies it deemed sensitive, including technology that appears similar to TikTok's personalized information recommendation services.

Years later, in March 2023, a Commerce Department spokeswoman said in the government's first direct response to the matter that China would oppose any forced sale of TikTok, because a sale or divestiture of the The application would involve the export of technology and would need to be approved by the government. Chinese government. Beijing has indicated no change to this position since then.

TikTok's algorithms, which keep users glued to the app, are considered key to its success. Algorithms give recommendations based on user behavior, suggesting videos they actually like and want to watch.

TikTok's crown jewel, its AI algorithms, will put the company in a legal tug of war, said Winston Ma, an assistant professor at New York University Law School, adding that ByteDance is subject to Chinese laws that require it to seek approval from Beijing before selling. advanced technologies.

Silvers said it's possible TikTok will seek middle ground to try to meet U.S. ownership requirements, but it's unclear whether U.S. concerns can be assuaged by a cosmetic change.

He said the episode risked worsening relations between Beijing and Washington, already mired in an escalating battle over access to cutting-edge technologies such as computer chips and AI.

Markets should expect [China to have] retaliatory measures against U.S. companies as technology and trade issues continue on a negative trajectory, he said.

If TikTok is ultimately banned, other Chinese-owned apps in the United States could be next in line, according to Alex Capri, a researcher at the Hinrich Foundation and lecturer at the National University of Singapore Business School.

This latest episode with TikTok highlights the need for a much more robust regulatory framework in the United States to address the existential problems caused by big tech in general, he said.

Apps from Chinese developers popular on the US App Store or Google Play include budget retailers Temu and Shein, as well as short-form video editing app Capcut, which is also owned by ByteDance.

The legislation marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing battle for control of emerging public opinion spaces, deepening the geopolitical struggle between China and the United States, said Craig Singleton, senior China researcher at the Non-profit Foundation. advocate for the defense of democracies in Washington, DC.

On Chinese social media site Weibo, hashtags related to potentially banned TikTok in the United States were trending Thursday, generating 78 million views and thousands of discussion posts.

Why can't we just talk about business instead of elevating everything to a national level? [security] level? said Weibo user Mastering Technology in a post ranked top by the platform. Direct interference in commercial operations is inconsistent with the free-market values ​​that the United States has always upheld.

This is the American version of nationalism, another user wrote.

Some online commentators have urged Beijing to retaliate by taking action against American companies operating in China. But this has been questioned by other users.

We haven't been able to use Google, Twitter and Facebook for over a decade, one user said. I think we are well ahead of the United States in blocking foreign media. [services].

Capri said the saga reveals the ironies and inequities of trade between the United States and China.

While China has completely banned [these] An American application, TikTok enjoys all the benefits of the free and open legal and political systems of the Americas, he said.

Marta Zhou in Beijing and Sophie Jeong in Hong Kong contributed to this article.

