The UK needs a regulatory strategy





Jol Reland highlights that while Brexit means more bureaucracy, the UK lacks a strategic vision for what kind of regulatory state it wants to be. For more information on how and to what extent UK states have adapted to Brexit, see Britain in a Changing Europe new report here.

A key promise of the 2016 Vote Leave campaign was to reduce the burden on EU bureaucracy. Freed from the shackles of EU membership, it was argued, the government could lift unwanted and burdensome regulations and thereby free up the UK economy.

But the reality was quite different. Our new report shows that Brexit actually meant more bureaucrats (including only British officials) and much more bureaucracy tied up in government machinery.

The simple reason is that Brexit has created a new bureaucracy for governance between the UK and the EU (e.g. expanded border controls), and while previously the UK could outsource many of its regulatory tasks to the EU, it now has to do everything internally. no see. .

Moreover, regulators often lack the resources needed to deal with the wide range of new responsibilities, which in turn divert attention from other important tasks that could potentially help make the UK economy more dynamic.

The scale of new responsibilities that the British state has assumed following Brexit is significant. For example, the civil service has had to recruit new staff to manage the many new tasks created by the EU after separating the UK from EU institutions and negotiating a new trade deal with the EU.

These tasks include implementing controls on goods at the GB-EU border. Design and implement new systems for subsidies, agricultural payments and immigration. Oversees the transition of 2.7 million people from pre-settled to settled status. conducting international trade negotiations; Develop an independent sanctions policy.

Unsurprisingly, this has contributed to a significant increase in the number of civil servants by around 100,000 since the EU referendum. Not all of this is due to Brexit Covid-19, and asylum work has also played a big role, but some of the biggest staff increases are in the Cabinet Office, Defra and the Home Office – the departments with the most significant new responsibilities after Brexit.

UK regulators have also seen a sudden surge in workload. To name just a few, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the Food Standards Agency (FSA), the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and the Medicines, Aviation and Nuclear Regulators have all undertaken new work that had previously been undertaken. by EU institutions.

Importantly, regulators' resources have not increased to match their expanded responsibilities. The CMA, FSA and HSE are all competing with the private sector and are struggling to recruit specialist staff, including competition and merger experts and toxicologists. The National Audit Office reported that the vacancy rate for statutory roles in the CMA was 25% in March 2022, while the Chemicals Regulations unit reported that 25% of staff time was spent on training in 2021/22.

This kind of lack of resources has knock-on effects on the businesses they regulate. The HSE's new UK REACH regime for registering chemicals (replicating the EU system) has been difficult for companies to navigate, with estimated administration costs of around $2 billion. The registration deadline was initially pushed back by three years, and DBT is now consulting on alternative registration models, which will create further uncertainty and raise concerns about the impact on chemical safety.

Likewise, the requirement for a new UCKA conformity assessment (not the EU's CE equivalence assessment) for imports was dropped due to a lack of administrative capacity to carry out the assessment (for example, it would take 75 years to retest everything). A British radiator in one of our existing relaxation facilities).

The transfer of regulatory responsibility from the EU to the UK has therefore created major disruption for businesses trying to navigate a new UK regulatory architecture overseen by an inexperienced and under-resourced regulator.

It also disrupts the wider work of regulators. The new Environmental Protection Agency can only launch about two major investigations a year, and because it has fewer powers than the EU, its most prominent interventions have been ignored by the government. Meanwhile, new Brexit-related duties have prevented the FSA from investing in research in important new areas such as ultra-processed foods and novel foods.

As Peter Foster recently highlighted in the Financial Times, it is by developing cutting-edge regulation of this kind that an independent Britain could potentially gain a competitive advantage by moving out of the EU more quickly. But the ability to focus on this is ironically hampered by extensive regulatory responsibilities post-Brexit. As a result, a new British food company is considering moving to the United States.

Indeed, one of the things that is noticeably absent from the UK’s post-Brexit regulatory environment is any consideration of the type of regulation the UK wants to have.

The EU's regulatory philosophy has evolved significantly since Brexit. Whether in digital markets, AI, industrial strategy or economic security, there is a constant emphasis on robust interventions to support against external competition. Britain did not show such clear thinking. There have been numerous regulatory reviews, but few consistent themes and little real change.

The only clear plan we have seen is the draft retained EU law bill provisions which would essentially see all inherited EU regulations expire at the end of 2023. However, that strategy was abandoned due to the fact that it was disruptive to business and costing government officials time. Rather than a more strategic review of regulations, it is about identifying the most important legislation in need of savings.

The new arrangement (including within government) is that the regulatory costs of key differences with the EU outweigh the benefits, so the opportunities for comparative advantage probably lie in a few niche areas such as new medicines, food or early-stage AI. .

The problem is that the UK does not have a strategy for identifying these areas and, crucially, ensuring they are pursued consistently across Whitehall with appropriate resources.

Such strategies require deep and careful thinking and investment. Unfortunately, the post-Brexit regulatory state is desperately treading water and just trying to survive.

Jol Reland, Research Fellow, Britain in a Changing Europe.

