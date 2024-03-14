UK ministers and officials banned from contacting extremist groups | protest





Under the new definition of extremism, which has been criticized by the government's terrorism watchdog and Muslim community groups, ministers and civil servants will be banned from speaking to or funding organizations that undermine Britain's system of free parliamentary democracy.

Communities Secretary Michael Gove will tell MPs on Thursday that civil servants must consider whether they maintain public trust in the government before working with groups.

Government sources said groups that would effectively be canceled by ministers for breaching the new definition would be named in the coming weeks.

If a group is classified as extremist, there will be no appeals process, and instead they are expected to challenge the minister's decision in court.

The new definitions, which will be distributed across government and Whitehall, are as follows: Extremism is the promotion or advancement of ideologies based on violence, hatred or intolerance and aims to: 1 Denies or destroys the basic rights and freedoms of others. or 2 undermine, subvert or displace the UK’s system of free parliamentary democracy and democratic rights. or 3 intentionally creating a permissive environment so that others can achieve results (1) or (2).

Previous guidance published in 2011 stated that an individual or group was considered extremist only if they spoke out or actively opposed fundamental British values, including democracy, the rule of law, individual freedoms and mutual respect and tolerance for different faiths and beliefs. It is stated that it is defined. .

Gove, who oversaw the formulation of the new definition, said it would ensure the government does not inadvertently give a platform to those who seek to subvert democracy and deny basic rights to others.

But the government's independent reviewer of the National Threats Bill, Jonathan Hall KC, expressed deep concern, citing the lack of safeguards and the labeling of people as extremists under ministerial orders.

Justice focuses on ideas, ideologies, not actions. So it's a move from the previous definition. Shifting the focus from actions to ideologies or ideas is important because people feel entitled to say: What does what people think have to do with government unless the government does something about it? he told the Guardian.

In the absence of an appellate body and the lack of safeguards, it is really important to ensure that this label does not bleed into other areas.

If the government says someone is an extremist and essentially says you can't tolerate it, what's to stop local authorities, other public bodies and even private institutions from deciding to adopt this?

The new definition of extremism is not set in law and will be used by government departments and officials in conjunction with the new engagement principles, a statement from the Department of Housing and Community Quality said.

These principles are intended to mitigate the risk of participatory performance undermining the government's core objective of maintaining public trust in government. Uphold democratic values. and protect the rights and freedoms of others.

Gobes' draft statement, seen by the Guardian, names several prominent Muslim groups, including Muslim Engagement and Development (MEND), CAGE, Friends of Al Aqsa, 5Pillars and the Muslim Association of Britain (MAB), as divisive groups. Powers within the Muslim community.

The document, titled Draft Ministerial Statement, New Extremism Definition and Community Participation Principles, addresses threats to minority groups by the British National Socialist Movement, Patriotic Alternative and Britain First. It is stated that there are serious concerns about this.

It continues. This new definition will allow us to evaluate whether these and other organizations meet our definition and take action as appropriate.

However, departmental sources did not respond to requests for comment on the document or its contents.

Muslim groups, including the Muslim Council of Britain, are preparing to subject the government to a judicial review of the new definition.

MCB secretary-general Zara Mohammed said any of those named were likely to face a judicial review and her organization could take such legal recourse even if it was not directly criticized by parliament.

The government said it had a long-term policy of non-participation in the MCB, the UK's largest umbrella body representing 500 mosques, schools and charities.

She said: Definitely consider Wednesday [judicial review], clearly. The flip side is that we have been unfairly targeted by segregation. If we are not considered an extreme group, why not contact us?

Tory colleague Sayeeda Warsi criticized the move, saying it was a divide-and-rule approach aimed at stoking division and distrust.

It is understood that the lack of consultation and the vague language used by the government will be at the heart of any legal issues.

The new definition, which comes into effect on Thursday, appears to be a narrowing of the definition proposed in a recent government briefing.

Ministers spent days finalizing their proposals amid a cacophony of criticism from high-profile counter-extremism experts, including three former Conservative home ministers.

People involved in the process said ministers had repeatedly sought advice from a number of internal lawyers after being advised that some of the proposals would face legal challenges.

The overhaul of the definition follows Rishi Sunak's impromptu speech in Downing Street on March 1 warning of forces seeking to divide us here at home.

Brendan Cox, co-founder of Survivors Against Terror and widower of MP Jo Cox, welcomed the announcement as not appearing to amount to the scorched-earth policy reported in the paper, but said the course of events was far from certain. He said what would happen. It's decisive.

Unless the process has a high evidentiary standard and politicians seek consensus from various viewpoints that they can still weaponize it to suit their own purposes.

Extremism deserves to be treated seriously and dispassionately, not used tactically to pursue partisan political interests.

Sadly, the process of the past few weeks has undermined rather than built consensus and weakened our solidarity in our common fight against extremists, he said.

