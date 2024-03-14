Biden opposes Nippon Steel's takeover plans for US Steel





WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden spoke out Thursday against the proposed sale of U.S. Steel to Japan's Nippon Steel, saying Thursday that the United States must maintain strong American steel companies, powered by American steelmakers.

In a statement, Biden added: US Steel has been an iconic American steel company for more than a century, and it is essential that it remains a nationally owned and operated American steel company.

In opposing the merger, Biden chose to support union workers during a critical election year, at the risk of antagonizing the business community and a key ally in Japan. Thursday's announcement, as Biden campaigns in the Midwest, could have implications for his race against presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

The Democratic president has made restoring America's manufacturing industry a cornerstone of his agenda as he seeks re-election, and he has the support of the AFL-CIO and several other leading unions.

Nippon Steel announced plans in December to acquire the Pittsburgh-based steel producer for $14.1 billion in cash, sparking concerns about the deal's possible consequences for union workers, supply chains and the national security of the United States.

The Japanese company tried to placate critics by promising that no job losses would be caused by the merger. He also pledged to keep the US Steel name and its headquarters in Pittsburgh, while emphasizing that it already has a presence in the U.S. market and would bring new resources to foster job growth.

The company, which is the world's fourth-largest steel producer, launched a website featuring statements of support from Larry Summers, the former Treasury secretary, and Pat Toomey, a Republican and former senator from Pennsylvania.

Shortly after the steel deal was announced, the White House indicated it would be reviewed by the Secret Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. The government does not officially provide updates on the CFIUS review process.

Biden has a big megaphone to weigh in on the issue, but he is not intervening in the review process or formally blocking the deal, according to a person familiar with the deliberations who insisted on anonymity to discuss the situation.

Asked Thursday about the deal, White House national security spokesman John Kirby declined to say whether the president wanted to end it outright or whether it would be amended based on changes in his structure. But Kirby told reporters that the United States views its alliance with Japan as stronger than it has ever been.

However, the president exercises influence over CFIUS. The Treasury secretary heads the committee, which is also composed of the heads of federal agencies and, if deemed appropriate, the directors of the White House economic and national security councils.

Trump said earlier this year, after meeting with the Teamsters union, that he would stop the US Steel acquisition: I would block it. I think it's a horrible thing when Japan buys US Steel. I would block him instantly.

Biden will travel Thursday to Saginaw, Michigan, once home to several General Motors plants and where he hopes the support of union workers can resonate with voters.

The city is in a swing county that narrowly supported Trump in 2016 and then flipped to Biden in 2020, making it a crucial contest in this year's presidential race.

Biden has a close relationship with the United Steelworkers Union. He gave union members personal assurances that he supported them, according to a union statement in February regarding Nippon Steel's plans. US Steel is headquartered in Pennsylvania, another key state in this year's elections.

The United Steelworkers Union issued a statement last week, after meeting with representatives of Nippon Steel, expressing concerns about compliance with existing labor agreements and the company's financial transparency, adding that there were obstacles to the conclusion of a merger.

The United States views Japan as one of its closest allies and a key partner in countering China's ambitions and influence in Asia. Biden has visited the country twice as president and will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House on April 10.

But Nippon Steel's ties to China have raised concerns within the Biden administration. More than half of the steel produced worldwide comes from China, according to the World Steel Association. India is the second largest producer in the world, followed by Japan and the United States.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce warned in a blog post published in February that it would be reckless for the Biden administration to block the deal. That could hurt foreign investment in the United States, cause other countries to block overseas investments that U.S. companies want to make and undermine the U.S.-Japan alliance, the chamber said.

John Murphy, the chamber's international affairs manager, said Thursday that it was inappropriate and counterproductive for Biden to politicize the CFIUS review.

It is imperative that the CFIUS review continues; and if, as expected, it reveals no national security concerns, the sale should go ahead, Murphy said.

But Sen. Bob Casey, Democrat of Pennsylvania, who is running for re-election, applauded Biden's statement, saying: “I will work like hell against any deal that leaves our Steelworkers behind.”

___

AP Writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/biden-steel-nippon-kishida-merger-purchase-201b3d5719bcf77067cb81d181442afb The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos