How has the UK definition of extremism changed and why is it being criticized? | counter-terrorism policy





Communities secretary Michael Gove has set out a new definition of extremism. Here, the Guardian looks at what has changed, why it has changed and why it is being criticized.

How has the definition changed?

The new definition shifts the focus from behavior to ideology. The government's 2011 Prevention Strategy defined extremism as active opposition to fundamental British values, including democracy, the rule of law, individual freedom and mutual respect and tolerance for different faiths and beliefs.

According to the new definition, extremism is the promotion or advancement of ideologies based on violence, hatred or intolerance with the objectives of: 1 Denies or destroys the basic rights and freedoms of others. or 2 undermine, subvert or displace the UK’s system of free parliamentary democracy and democratic rights. or 3 intentionally creating a permissive environment so that others can achieve results (1) or (2).

What does it actually mean?

Ministers and civil servants will be banned from speaking to or funding organizations deemed to be in thrall to the new definition of extremism. It will only affect the government. Councils are expected to follow government instructions, but as this is not specified by law they are not obliged to do so and therefore do not cause crime or have any impact on policing.

Why is it changing now?

The government said it was a response to the increased extremist threat following the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack in Israel. Following Rishi Sunak's impromptu speech on extremism outside Downing Street, Gove said the aim was to target the far right and Islamic extremists who seek to separate Muslims from the rest of society and create divisions within the Muslim community.

Which groups will it affect?

In his announcement in the House of Commons, the organizations that Gove said would be assessed against the definition include far-right groups British National Socialist Movement and Patriotic Alternative, Muslim groups British Muslim Association and Muslim Participation and Development. ) was. And Cage. Other organizations whose names have been leaked as potentially falling under the definition include Friends of al-Aqsa, 5Pillars and Palestine Action.

Why is it controversial?

Jonathan Hall KC, an independent reviewer of the government's National Endangerment Bill, described it as classifying people as extremists by ministerial order and said without an appeal body it lacked safeguards.

Unusually, there was no consultation on a new definition.

In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, Gove singled out pro-Palestinian protesters marching for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for criticism, drawing particular attention to those using the river-to-sea slogan, the meaning of which is itself controversial. There is room for doubt. .

Only a small number of people were arrested at the peaceful march, but it was criticized by senior Conservatives and raised fears among civil liberties groups that the new definition is a further attempt to limit freedom of protest and expression when it does not align with the government's position. Yes.

Muslim group named at risk of being labeled as extremist Gove has links and incidents deemed Islamophobic, including leading the government's role in the Trojan Horse incident when false claims were made that extremists had taken over a school in Birmingham. It has a history of method; He wrote a book called Celsius 7/7, which highlighted the threat of Islamism. And he became a member of the Henry Jackson Society, which is said to have been pushing an anti-Muslim agenda for many years.

What assurances did Gove give?

He told lawmakers that the definition would not affect gender-critical activists, people with conservative religious beliefs, trans activists, environmental protest groups or those exercising their proper rights to free speech. Some of these groups feared that they could be caught up in justice.

Gove distinguished between Islam, which he called the great faith, and the totalitarian ideology of Islamism.

