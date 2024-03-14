A new definition of extremism (2024)





1. Introduction

The threat of extremism has been steadily increasing for several years. While governments and partners work hard to combat this threat, the growing prevalence of extremist ideologies in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks in Israel on 7 October 2023 have highlighted the need for further action. This new definition of extremism adds to our response tools. This is a constantly evolving threat. This is consistent with the government's first obligation to maintain the safety of its citizens and the security of the nation. This definition updates the definition set out in the 2011 Prevention Strategy and reflects the evolution of extremist ideologies and the social harm they create.

Most extremist material and activity is not illegal and does not meet terrorism or national security criteria. Islamist and neo-Nazi groups in the UK (some of which are not banned) are operating legally but seeking to replace our democracy with Islamism and national security. Nazi society. They are actively radicalizing others and openly advocating the erosion of our basic democratic rights. Their goal is to overthrow our democracy[footnote 1].

Extremism can lead to the radicalization of individuals, deny people their full rights and opportunities, suppress freedom of expression, incite hatred, undermine democratic institutions, social capital and cohesion, and lead to acts of terrorism. there is. An independent review of Prevent made it clear: It is important to place greater focus on addressing ideologies and their radicalizing effects and in response the government has committed to challenging extremist ideologies that lead to violence, as well as wider problems in society such as violations of freedom of speech.[footnote 2].

The new definition applies together with a set of principles of intergovernmental engagement. The Justice and Participation Principles will be used to ensure that government departments do not inadvertently provide a platform, funding or legitimacy to individuals, groups or organizations seeking to advance extremist ideologies.

The principles of justice and participation will be the first in a series of new measures to combat extremism and religious hatred and promote social cohesion and democratic resilience. This work will complement the government’s updated Prevention and Competitiveness Strategy, the Taskforce on Defending Democracies and the Integrated Review, as part of a joint effort to maintain national security and resilience.

The way extremist agendas are pursued has evolved since governments first defined extremism. Government approaches must therefore adapt. Our new definition is narrower, sharper and more specific about extremist ideology, behavior and harm. The new definition builds on the important work of Dame Sara Khan and Sir Mark Rowley, set out in the 2021 Operation with Impunity report, which demonstrated that it is possible to protect freedom of expression while tackling the most dangerous extremist activity taking place in the UK. Let's do it. . This new definition is not intended to impede freedom of speech or expression. There are also concerns that people who express conservative views will be labeled as extremists. Not like that.

2. Definition

Extremism is the promotion or advancement of an ideology.[footnote 3] Based on violence, hatred or intolerance[footnote 4]It aims to:

Actions that deny or destroy basic rights and freedoms[footnote 5] Of other things; or undermines, subverts or replaces the UK’s system of free parliamentary democracy.[footnote 6] and democratic rights[footnote 7]; Or, you intentionally create a permissive environment so that others can achieve outcome (1) or (2).

The types of behavior below indicate the kinds of promotions or promotions that may be associated with the definition and are important guidelines in applying that definition. The additions below are also an integral part of the definition.

3. Acts that may constitute extremism

Objective 1 (Denial or Destruction of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms): Actions against groups or their members that seek to deny or destroy the right to live equally under the law and without fear, intimidation, violence or discrimination. include:

Using, threatening, inciting, justifying, glorifying or excusing violence against a group in order to dissuade that group from exercising its legally defined rights and freedoms.

Objective 2 (undermine, overthrow or replace liberal democracy): Attempts to undermine, overthrow or replace the UK’s system of free parliamentary democracy and democratic rights. include:

It defends the incompatibility of British parliamentary democracy, democratic values ​​and rights with British ideology, and seeks to challenge, overthrow or change our political system beyond legal means. Using, threatening, inciting, justifying, glorifying or excusing violence against citizens in order to dissuade them from freely participating in the democratic process. Subverting the way public or state institutions exercise their power to achieve ideological goals, for example through entryism, or by misusing power or encouraging others to do so. Using, threatening, inciting, justifying, glorifying or excusing violence against public officials, including members of the military, police, local councils, provincial councils and central councils, in order to prevent them from performing their duties freely and fearlessly without external interference. Establishing parallel governance structures that seek to replace the legitimate authority of existing state institutions, regardless of whether they have a formal legal basis.

Goal 3 (Enabling the spread of extremism): Intentionally create an environment that allows Goal 1 or Goal 2 behavior. include:

Provides a non-judgmental platform for individuals or representatives of groups or organizations who have demonstrated actions under Goal 1 or Goal 2. Approval, funding or other forms of support. Spread extremist propaganda and narratives calling for action on Goal 1 or Goal 2. It is an attempt to radicalize, indoctrinate and attract others, including youth, to ideologies based on violence, hatred or intolerance. An ongoing association with an individual or representative of a group or organization who has demonstrated action on Goal 1 or Goal 2 without offering a critical challenge to his or her ideology or actions. If the behavior listed in Goal 1 or Goal 2 has previously occurred, the individual, group, or organization that performed the behavior refuses to withdraw, repudiate, or distance itself from that behavior. 4. Additional circumstances

The lawful exercise of individual rights (including freedom of thought, conscience, religion, freedom of expression, freedom of association, and the right to engage in lawful debate, protest, or campaign for change in the law) is not extremism. Simply holding a belief, regardless of its content, is legitimately protected under the law. However, the development of extremist ideology and the social harm it creates is a cause for concern, and governments should seek to limit its scope while protecting spaces for free expression and debate.

This definition is intended to reflect the common, common-sense meaning of the word extremism, while also making use of the term more accurate and actionable in real-world cases. In constructing this definition, the Government is striking a balance between protecting the democratic right to freedom of expression and belief and not curtailing the freedoms and rights of UK citizens, while protecting citizens and democratic institutions from widespread harm. Extremism. For example, in the context of justice, intolerance is closely linked to violence and hatred and is applied to mean an actively repressive approach rather than simply strong opposition or hatred.

An extremist can be an individual, group or organization with evidence of actions undertaken to achieve one of the three goals specified in the definition. The actions must also demonstrate the advancement of ideologies based on violence, hatred or intolerance. The above operational examples are illustrative and not exhaustive. We must have the flexibility to reflect the changing nature of the way extremists operate in the UK over time.

Extremists may exhibit one or more of these behaviors to achieve violent, hateful, or bigoted ideological goals, but superficially similar actions may be performed by individuals, groups, or organizations that do not support or seek to advance extremist ideology. There are cases. The government does not seek to target these individuals, groups, organizations and brands as extremists who engage in fair debate. When assessing the risk of extremism, it is important to understand the intent behind actions. People seeking to determine whether a particular behavior is extremist should first identify the intent, and if it is unclear whether the stated intent was extremist, they should investigate whether the behavior forms a pattern of promoting or advancing extremist ideology or goals. .[footnote 8].

This definition is not intended to capture, for example, political parties seeking to change the constitution of the United Kingdom through democratic means, or protest groups that may sometimes be disruptive but do not threaten our fundamental rights, freedoms or democracy itself. Expressing one's beliefs legally, for example by advocating for changes to laws in parliament, exercising the right to protest, or expressing oneself in art, literature, or comedy, is not extremism.

When investigating whether an individual, group, organization or action may be considered extremist, governments have a responsibility to make fair and reasonable judgments justified by careful consideration of the context, quality and quantity of available evidence. Any behavior or ideology that may be extremist should be considered in a wider context, using as much evidence as possible, whether it forms part of a wider pattern of behavior, and whether that pattern of behavior was carried out with the aim of: You have to evaluate it. Promoting or advancing ideologies based on violence, hatred or intolerance.

