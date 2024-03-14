Biden says his vital business, US Steel, remains American owned and operated





CNN-

President Joe Biden said Thursday he believes it is vital that US Steel remains American-owned and operated, in a blow to the iconic company's planned sale to Japan's Nippon Steel.

The announcement marks the White House's strongest opposition to a controversial deal that has drawn bipartisan criticism.

It's important that we maintain strong American steel companies, powered by American steel workers. I told our steelworkers that I supported them, and I meant it, Biden said in a statement. US Steel has been an iconic American steel company for more than a century, and it is essential that it remains a nationally owned and operated American steel company.

The Biden administration is concerned about some of Japan's assets in China, a person familiar with the administration's thinking told CNN.

Neither US Steel nor Nippon were immediately available for comment.

Previously, the Biden administration had expressed support for a thorough review of the $14.1 billion deal announced in December. Lael Brainard, director of the National Economic Council, issued a statement that month saying Biden believed the deal merited serious consideration in terms of its impact on national security and supply chains.

Shares of Pittsburgh-based US Steel plunged 13% on Wednesday, their worst day since 2020 after the Washington Post and other media outlets reported that Biden planned to express veiled opposition to the sale before the arrival of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Washington for a state visit on April 10.

Shares of US Steel fell another 3% on Thursday.

It's worth noting that Biden is expressing his opposition to the deal ahead of the national security review reportedly underway by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS. This interagency group is led by the Treasury secretary and is supposed to evaluate deals without taking politics into account.

The Treasury Department declined to comment.

After Biden's statement, the US Chamber of Commerce warned against politicizing the deal with US Steel and said the transaction should go ahead if the CFIUS review reveals no national security concerns.

Attempts to politicize CFIUS's objective review of the sale are both inappropriate and counterproductive, John Murphy, chief international officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement. Japanese investments in the United States support nearly a million U.S. jobs, and officials must be careful not to send a frightening signal to international businesses that U.S. policy could endanger their job-creating investments. jobs in the United States.

Michael Leiter, head of the CFIUS and national security practice at the law firm Skadden, Arps, told CNN that Biden's comment is highly unusual, although not unprecedented given the increasing politicization of security issues. investment in the United States.

The fact that the White House has repeatedly commented on this issue without dictating the outcome certainly indicates that the road is not getting any easier for CFIUS approval, Leiter said, and it signals to our allies like the Japanese that protectionism is not dead.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/14/economy/biden-says-us-steel-should-remain-american/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos