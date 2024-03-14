UAE Telegraph takeover bid bans foreign ownership of British newspapers





Any foreign government's control of British newspapers will be made illegal, effectively blocking the UAE's attempt to take over The Telegraph.

Ministers on Wednesday revealed plans to explicitly rule out mergers of newspapers and periodical news magazines linked to foreign ownership, influence or control.

The move, announced by Culture Secretary Lord Parkinson, was aimed at preventing a revolt led by Tory colleagues and sparked by the Telegraph's plight.

RedBird IMI, a fund 75% backed by UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is in a position to take control of The Telegraph and The Spectator magazines by repaying debts from their current owners, the Barclay family. There was.

The takeover has drawn scrutiny from the government, which uses existing powers to protect free speech, but lawmakers and colleagues have called for stricter laws against foreign government controls.

Allowing foreign countries to own British newspapers would be absurd and inconceivable, colleagues argued in a debate in the House of Lords on Wednesday.

New law could come into effect within weeks

The new law is created through amendments to the Digital Markets Bill, but changes the wording of the existing Companies Act. It could become law within a few weeks.

The amendments have not yet been announced and it is unclear what percentage of foreign ownership would be affected by the proposed changes.

Lord Parkinson said the amount for which total ownership by foreign entities such as national investment funds would be allowed would be very low, but did not give a figure. Under other laws, the threshold for what is considered a controlling interest is 25%.

Some British news organizations, such as The Independent, are already part-owned by foreign government agencies. It is understood the new ban will not be retroactive, so existing foreign involvement in British media outlets, such as the Saudi stake in The Independent, will not be affected. Colleagues also pointed out that a Norwegian investment fund holds stakes in various British media outlets through the stock market.

This will lead RedBird IMI to decide whether to restructure its UAE funds to dilute them to an acceptable level under the new regime. The bidder is being advised by figures including former Chancellor George Osborne and Ed Richards, former chief executive of media regulator Ofcom.

On Wednesday night, RedBird IMI appeared to signal it may reconsider its pursuit of The Telegraph and The Spectator in response to the new law.

A spokesperson said: We are very disappointed with today's developments. To date, Redbird IMI has made six investments across the UK and US and believes the UK's media landscape is worthy of further investment.

It was clear that, as with each transaction, the acquisition of The Telegraph and The Spectator was a purely commercial undertaking.

We are committed to developing strong and commercially sustainable global media assets. We will now assess our next steps, putting commercial interests first.

Telegraph Turning point in the battle

It marks a key turning point in the dispute over the future ownership of The Telegraph, which Lloyds Banking Group seized from the Barclays in June over $1.2 billion in overdue debt. RedBird IMI helped repay the family's debt in December with a loan to transition to ownership of The Telegraph and The Spectator. The Barclay family regained ownership but are legally prohibited from exercising control over the ownership, which is run by independent directors.

The UAE's participation in RedBird IMI has sparked concerns about press freedom.

Baroness Stowell, chair of the Tory communications and digital committee, tabled an amendment that would give parliament a veto over foreign government takeovers of British newspapers. But just before the vote took place in the Lords on Wednesday afternoon, Lord Parkinson announced that the government would press ahead with its own changes.

Lord Parkinson said: We will explicitly amend the media mergers regime to exclude newspaper and periodical news magazine mergers involving foreign ownership, influence or control.

He explained how the new regime would work. Under the new measures, the Secretary of State [for Culture] There is a duty to refer media merger cases to the Competition and Markets Authority. [CMA] Via a new Foreign Intervention Notice if there are reasonable grounds to believe that a merger involving a UK newspaper or news magazine has, or will give, ownership, influence or control to a foreign country or foreign-linked entity.

The Competition and Markets Authority has a duty to investigate a possible merger and, if it concludes that the merger has created or will result in foreign ownership, influence or control of a newspaper, the Secretary of State is required by law to take the following steps: . Issue orders to block or undo mergers.

Freedom of the press should never be sold

According to Lord Parkinson, only British newspapers and news magazines will be affected by the changes, meaning broadcasters will lose out on the new protections.

An amendment to make the changes is expected to be revealed at the third reading of the Digital Markets Bill, which is currently scheduled for March 26. Any changes also require approval from lawmakers.

The foreign ownership ban will come into effect once the bill receives royal assent. There is no strict deadline for how quickly it must be implemented after approval by Congress, but as of now, it could go into effect in April.

The Department for Culture will continue to scrutinize the takeover of The Telegraph as colleagues debate the proposed changes to the law.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer is expected to respond publicly to reports about the bid by media regulators Ofcom and the CMA by the end of the month.

If she calls for a stage 2 investigation, the CMA is expected to take another half a year, by which time the new ban is likely to come into effect.

A discussion on Wednesday by colleagues once again raised concerns about a possible takeover of The Telegraph and Spectator by a UAE-backed fund.

