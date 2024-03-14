More counties saw population increase in 2023





Population change

About 96% of Florida's 67 counties experienced growth (and only three counties lost population) between 2022 and 2023. Other states, where a large majority of counties experienced growth, include Idaho, where 95.5%, or 42 of its 44 counties, gained residents, and Tennessee, where 94.7% or 90 of its 95 counties gained residents.

Fastest growth

Among counties with populations of 20,000 or more, the 10 fastest-growing counties were in the six South Texas counties (Kaufman, 7.6 percent; Rockwall, 6.5 percent; Liberty, 5.7 %; Chambers, 5.0%; Comal, 5.0%; Ellis, 4.9%; %); two in Georgia (Jackson, 5.5%; Dawson, 5.1%); and one each in South Carolina (Jasper, 4.9%) and Virginia (New Kent, 4.7%).

Fastest decline

Among counties with populations greater than 20,000, Lassen County, California, saw the largest decline (3.9%) in 2023. Randolph County, Missouri followed with a loss of 2. 1%. The population of Bronx County, New York, continued to decline, falling 1.8% in 2023 after a decline of 3.0% in 2022 and 2.5% in 2021.

Biggest win

Eight of the 10 counties that led the nation in digital change in 2023 were in Texas. That included Harris County, which added 53,788 residents and was the highest-gaining county in the nation, followed by Collin County (36,364) and Montgomery County (31,800).

Maricopa County, Arizona, the nation's top-gaining county in 2022, fell to fourth in 2023 with a gain of just over 30,000 residents. Polk County, Florida, ranked fifth after adding 29,948 residents.

The other five top population gainers were all in Texas: Denton (29,943); Fort Bend (27,859); Béxar (27,488); Tarrant (27,301); and Williamson (24,918). Denton County welcomed nearly 30,000 new residents, bringing its population to just over 1 million and making it the seventh county in Texas to reach this milestone.

The biggest drop

Los Angeles County, California, experienced the largest numerical population decline of 56,420 residents in 2023, compared to a loss of 89,697 people in 2022. Both declines were due to negative domestic migration. Kings, Queens, and Bronx counties in New York followed with a population loss of 28,306; 26,362; and 25,332, respectively.

Other significant declines included Cook County, Illinois, which lost 24,494 people; Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania (-16,294); and Orange County, California (-14,617).

See the bottom of the release for tables highlighting the top 10 most populous counties and top 10 counties in terms of numerical growth and decline, as well as rapid growth and decline.

