In Jordan, U.S. Businesses See Boycotts Triggered by U.S. Support for IsraelExBulletin





Consumers are boycotting American products and businesses to protest Washington's support for Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Now let's look at the international boycott of American brands triggered by the United States' arming and financing of Israel. NPR's Jane Arraf reports on the effects of the boycott in Jordan, where it is widely observed.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Non-English language spoken).

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Non-English language spoken).

JANE ARRAF, BYLINE: It's not easy being McDonald's in this part of the Arab world.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: (Non-English language spoken).

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4: (Non-English language spoken).

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: (Non-English language spoken).

ARRAF: This is a drive-thru service in the Jordanian capital, Amman. Normally the cars would be backed up. But this rainy evening, there is only one.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #5: (Non-English language spoken).

ARRAF: American brands in the region have been hit since October by a boycott protesting American arms deliveries to Israel during the Gaza war. Among the countries where this is most observed is Jordan, where the majority of citizens are of Palestinian origin.

(SOUNDBITE OF ANNOUNCEMENT)

UNIDENTIFIED NARRATOR: (Non-English language spoken).

ARRAF: Although McDonald's is quintessentially American, the franchises are locally owned. But after McDonald's Israel donated thousands of free meals to the Israeli military, that distinction no longer meant much. The boycott affects all major American brands, but also Jordanian companies and results in layoffs. You can see the power of the boycott in local supermarkets.

Normally, the shelves would be full of Coke and Pepsi…

(SOUNDBITE OF BEEP)

ARRAF: …But if you really want these brands or others that are even considered American, you have to go to a separate cooler. They're still there, but there's a sign on the glass door saying: be careful, this item is boycotted. The choice is yours.

(SOUNDBITE OF BEEP)

ARRAF: The increasingly popular Cola choice is a Jordanian competitor, Matrix, which claims to have doubled its production since last October. On a recent evening in bustling downtown Amman, the Starbucks branch was almost empty. Next door, a Jordanian coffee chain, Astrolabe, named after the ancient instrument used to navigate by the stars, was reaping the benefits. Asala Hashimiya from Amman was having coffee with her sister.

ASALA HASHIMIYA: Not everyone in Amman goes to Starbucks.

ARRAF: So why Starbucks and why McDonald’s? His sister Sara said so, because these companies support Israel. Starbucks does not have any branches in Israel. But if Jordanians are wondering who to boycott, there are apps to help them. Zain Nidhal, sitting with her mother and a friend, shows us one called Bilzamish, which means useless.

ZAIN NIDHAL: So you can put in any brand or product name, and it will tell you why it's a boycott – like, how does it support Israel.

ARRAF: The director of this branch of the Astrolabe coffee chain, Reem Ghaith, 24, says that it is mainly young people who are joining the boycott.

REEM GHAITH: Because we watch a lot of things on social media – more than our parents or grandparents – and we already support the Palestinian cause even before October 7.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #6: (Non-English language spoken).

ARRAF: Astrolabe now has seven branches in Amman and is expanding to other countries. The company's founder, Muath al-Faouri, says his business has increased by 30 to 40 percent since October.

MUATH AL-FAOURI: At Astrolabe, one of our visions is to sell our culture. That's why I'm so proud when we opened our shop that they serve Arabic coffee – Bedouin Arabic coffee.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

ARRAF: Ghaith, the store manager, says one thing they no longer serve is their American breakfast.

GHAITH: We used to call it an American breakfast because it has cold cuts, hash browns and omelets. So we canceled that word.

(SOUNDBITE OF REGISTER BEEP)

ARRAF: Now she says they just call it the Astro breakfast. She believes the boycott will diminish over time, but believes the damage to the U.S. image in the region from the war in Gaza will be more permanent.

Jane Arraf, NPR News, Amman.

Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on urgent deadlines by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR's programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/03/13/1238387783/in-jordan-american-companies-see-boycotts-sparked-by-the-u-s-s-support-for-israe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos