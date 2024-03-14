US Ambassador Slams Hungary's Unbalanced Anti-US Messaging | American foreign policy





The US ambassador to Hungary said Washington would act in response to Budapest's dangerously unbalanced anti-US messaging and expanding relations with Russia.

In a historic speech in Budapest on Thursday, David Pressman took direct aim at the controversial foreign policy of longtime Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn, while accusing the Hungarian government of endemic corruption and undermining independent institutions.

This speech is about a longtime friend and ally who says and does things that undermine trust and friendship, Pressman said, referring to Hungary. We cannot ignore it when the Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly claims that Putin's war in Ukraine is actually led by the United States.

We cannot understand or accept that the Prime Minister identifies the United States as one of the main adversaries of our Hungarian ally. Or his claim that the American government is literally trying to overthrow the Hungarian government, to defeat it.

The ambassador added: Although the Orbn government may wish to wait for the end of the American government, the United States will certainly not wait for the end of the Orbn administration. While Hungary waits, we will act.

Relations between the United States and Hungary have deteriorated significantly in recent years, with U.S. officials expressing deep frustration over Russian influence and Hungary's decision to delay Sweden's membership in the NATO.

But Thursday's speech, delivered on the 25th anniversary of Hungary's joining the military alliance, represents a milestone in Budapest's 14 years of distancing from Western alliances and democratic institutions.

Last week, Orbn visited the United States, where he met with Donald Trump, whom he has repeatedly supported and said would end the war in Ukraine.

The trip prompted Joe Biden to declare at a campaign event that Orbn wanted to build a dictatorship, a comment that infuriated Budapest and led the country's foreign ministry to summon Pressman on Tuesday.

In an interview with Hungarian state-controlled media after the U.S. visit, Orbn called Trump a man of peace.

He will not give a cent to the Ukrainian-Russian war. This is why the war will end, because it is obvious that Ukraine cannot stand on its own two feet, Orbn said.

When asked what would happen if Biden won the election, Orbn joked: It would be bad.

Pressman, without mentioning the meeting with Trump, took aim at Orbns' activities in the United States.

Orbn, who on the one hand baselessly claims that the US government is trying to overthrow his government, publicly calls for the political defeat of the US president and actively participates in US partisan political events, he said.

Hungary defends election candidates around the world, from Poland to Brazil, while denouncing foreign interference here at home, the ambassador stressed. Who runs the government of the United States or any other government is a question that belongs solely to the people of this country.

The ambassador was blunt about how Washington views Hungary's ties with Moscow. Today, Hungary's allies are warning Hungary of the dangers of its close and growing relations with Russia, Pressman said.

If this is Hungary's political choice, and it is becoming increasingly clear that it is, with the foreign minister's sixth trip to Russia since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and his next trip to Russia being planned in two weeks, following his engagement with Russia's foreign minister earlier this year. This month, and at the Prime Ministers' meeting with Vladimir Putin in China, we will need to decide how best to protect our security interests, which as allies should be our collective security interests .

Pressman, who insisted that the United States wanted good relations with Hungary and that he would continue to reach out to the government, said Budapest's behavior endangered its relationship with the United States. While the Hungarian government's wild rhetoric in state-controlled media can stir passions or inflame a voting base, the choice to publish dangerously unbalanced anti-U.S. messages daily is a political choice, and it risks changing the relationship of Hungary with America. , he said.

The ambassador also addressed ongoing concerns about the state of Hungarian democracy. Ensuring that all aspects of government power, from public procurement to licensing, tourism subsidies, concessions, tax and audit measures, to regulatory policy, provide favorable treatment for business belonging to party leaders or their families, in-laws or old friends, these are not. words but actions, he said.

The ambassador listed other concerns. In Hungary, independent media are classified as opposition media. Independent non-governmental organizations are referred to as political partisans. Independent judges who express views unfavorable to the government or who meet with the U.S. ambassador are characterized as foreign-funded and directed politicians.

Pressman acknowledged his comments were unusual.

You may have noticed at this point that we do not usually give such speeches in other allied countries, the ambassador said. With other allies, we engage, we collaborate, we work together, even when we have differences. Here, it doesn't work unless we act.

