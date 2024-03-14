What is Britain's new definition of extremism | political news





Communities Secretary Michael Gove revealed to the House of Commons the government's new definition of extremism amid heightened domestic tensions since the start of Israel's war on Gaza in October.

The veteran Conservative politician said on Thursday the new definition seeks to tackle rising Islamophobia and anti-Semitism in Britain.

Gove, who days earlier had claimed that good people taking part in pro-Palestinian protests were giving extremists credit, told lawmakers that the war in the Middle East was behind a significant rise in extremism.

Gobes' statement to parliament follows three former Conservative home secretaries, Priti Patel, Sajid Javid and Amber Rudd, who signed a joint statement with others, including former counter-terrorism chief Neil Basu, warning of the dangers of politicizing counter-extremism measures. It came out just four days later. .

We urge Labor and the Conservatives to work together to build a shared understanding of extremism and a strategy to combat it that can stand the test of time, regardless of which party wins the election, their Sunday statement read. .

But Gove, who described Israel as a light for the world at a Conservative Friends of Israel event in 2017, is under pressure to justify his new plans as speculation grows over whether Chancellor Rishi Sunak will call a general election this spring or bide his time. is still receiving. Until the end of the year.

What is the new definition of extremism?

According to the government, this new definition is more precise, allowing individuals or groups who meet the new definition to be identified and essentially blacklisted. The last version, drafted in 2011, focused on ideology as opposed to a greater emphasis on acts of violence.

According to the new definition, extremism is the promotion or advancement of ideologies based on violence, hatred or intolerance that aim to deny or destroy the fundamental rights and freedoms of others, or to undermine, overthrow or replace the UK's system of free parliamentary democracy. no see. democratic rights.

It also includes anything that intentionally creates a permissive environment for others to achieve one of the above goals.

This strategy is non-legal. This means that groups will not be prosecuted simply as a result of meeting the parameters of this new definition. Instead, people labeled as extremists by the government become ineligible for government funding. Under the new definition, blacklisted organizations will also be banned from meeting with ministers.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks about the rise in extremism at Downing Street in London, England, March 1, 2024. He said: Too often in recent months our streets have been hijacked by small, hateful groups. [Carl Court/Getty Images]

Can you name a group or individual that is considered extremist?

yes. A full list of those identified as extremists is expected to be published in the coming weeks. Gove told The Times on Thursday that academics, officials and ministers would carefully consider the behavior of individuals and groups on the list over a longer period of time before identifying them and labeling them as extremists.

But Gove spoke out in parliament on Thursday about the neo-Nazi British National Socialist Movement, the far-right Patriotic Alternative, the Muslim Association of Britain, the Cage Advocacy Group and Muslim Participatory Development. Muslim Engagement and Development) took steps to name it a UK-based organization. We will have to take responsibility to assess whether it meets our definition of extremism. [we] Appropriate action will be taken.

Of the two far-right groups, the one promoting neo-Nazi ideology is exactly the type of group we should be concerned about, Gove said.

The British National Socialist Movement was born out of the Old British Movement in 1985 and is known for its football hooligan and white power skinhead movements. Founded in 2019, Patriotic Alternative is Britain's largest white nationalist movement with branches across the UK.

What is the reaction to the new definition?

Archbishops Justin Welby and Stephen Cottrell, the archbishops of Canterbury and York, said in a joint statement on Tuesday that the new definition risks disproportionately targeting Muslim communities already suffering rising levels of hatred and abuse.

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, a Muslim Conservative peer who has long called for Islamophobia to be tackled among members of her party, told It will not divide us in ideological pursuits. Terrorism, the former Home Secretary and even the Archbishop of Canterbury.

John Mann, the government's independent adviser on antisemitism, told the BBC: I think the government should listen to those who advise that the politics of division will not work. He said priority should be given to bringing communities together.

Cage, who campaigns on behalf of communities he says have been negatively affected by the war on terror in the West, posted on X: We reject counter-extremism and counter-terrorism forces that allow arbitrary and authoritarian intervention against dissenting citizens. We will seek all means, including legislation, to resist a government that is sinking deeper into authoritarianism.

Meanwhile, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign said in a statement on Thursday: As a coalition of groups that have been organizing national marches demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, we condemn Michael Gobes' comments today. His redefinition of extremism in defense of democracy is actually an attack on core democratic freedoms aimed at silencing dissenting voices.

The two far-right groups named by Gove under parliamentary privilege did not immediately respond.

Activist Peter Tatchell called for a ceasefire at a protest in London on March 9, 2024. Protests against Israel's war on Gaza have been criticized by some politicians and have been linked to a surge in anti-Semitism. [Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]

Is Gobes' motion an attempt to silence pro-Palestinian activists?

Some people said yes. Chris Doyle, director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding in London, told Al Jazeera that Gobes' plan was based on the Conservative government's tactics of waging a culture war and trying to link the two countries. [pro-Palestinian] Protest against extremism and anti-Semitism.

He added: [also aims] Bring the Labor Party into this and challenge it. [its leader] Keir Starmer was asked whether Labor agreed with the plans. If Labor does that, it will further divide the party. Otherwise, Gove will accuse Labor of being soft on extremism. At the same time, it creates great confusion about the real issue: the Israeli massacre in Gaza.

Indeed, some observers have suggested that Gobes' move is simply the culmination of efforts by the ruling Conservatives to equate the pro-Palestinian movement with extremism.

For example, shortly after the State of Israel launched its war on Gaza following the Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, then-British Home Secretary Suela Braverman issued a statement calling for Israel's war on Gaza, which has so far killed more than 31,000 Palestinians. began to protest against the war. , with a hate march.

And last month, Conservative MP Paul Scully came under fire for suggesting parts of London and Birmingham were off-limits to non-Muslims. He later apologized for these comments.

A day after staunch pro-Palestinian activist George Galloway won the Rochdale seat in the British Parliament in a by-election on February 29, Sunak gave an impromptu speech outside his Downing Street residence, where he He claimed that the Palestinian march was a hotbed of people. Intimidation, threats and planned acts of violence.

What is Gobes' history in the fight against extremism?

The Scottish-born MP has opened up about his views on extremism with the publication of a book exploring the roots of British Islamism (Celsius 7/7) following the coordinated suicide bombings on London's transport system on July 7 18 years ago. began to advocate. 2005.

In a 2006 review of Gove's book in The Sunday Times, Scottish historian William Dalrymple argued that Chelsea 7/7 was full of factual errors and misunderstandings and said Gove's work was fatally undermined by his having never lived in the Middle East. . [and having] I barely set foot in an Islamic country.

And in 2014, then-Education Secretary Gove was indicted on charges of leading an Islamophobic witch hunt against schools in Birmingham, England.

Eight years later, a New York Times podcast on the matter claimed Gove ignored warnings that the alleged takeover of a Birmingham school by Islamic extremists, known as the Trojan Horse incident, was bogus.

