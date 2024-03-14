US lawmakers consider TikTok a tool of China, even as it distances itself from Beijing





WASHINGTON (AP) If some U.S. lawmakers win their case, the United States and China could end up with something in common: TikTok might not be available in either country.

The House on Wednesday approved a bill requiring Beijing-based ByteDance to sell its TikTok subsidiary or face a nationwide ban. It's unclear whether the bill will ever become law, but it reflects lawmakers' fears that the social media platform could expose Americans to Beijing's malign influences and data security risks.

But while U.S. lawmakers associate TikTok with China, the company, headquartered outside China, has strategically kept its distance from its home country.

Since its inception, the TikTok platform has been aimed at non-Chinese markets and is not available in mainland China. It withdrew from Hong Kong in 2020 when Beijing imposed a national security law on the territory to restrict free speech. As data security concerns began to mount in the United States, TikTok sought to reassure lawmakers that data collected on American users remains in the country and is inaccessible to ByteDance employees in Beijing.

TikTok's parent company follows the same model as many other Chinese companies with global ambitions: To win customers and gain trust in the United States and other Western countries, they downplay their Chinese roots and connections. Some insisted that they be called global companies rather than Chinese companies.

But for TikTok, that may not be enough. The House bill overwhelmingly passed 352 to 65. Its prospects in the Senate are uncertain, but if it gains clearance from both chambers, President Joe Biden has said he would sign it . The moves in Washington threaten the app's survival and highlight the dilemma many private Chinese companies face as they seek to engage in Western markets at a time when interstate relations -United States and China are deteriorating.

This is the most difficult time for Chinese technology companies and private companies in decades, as tensions and rivalry between the United States and China continue to grow, said Zhiqun Zhu, professor of political science and in international relations at Bucknell University.

These companies and businesses face pressure from both sides as they struggle to survive, Zhu said. While the United States and other Western countries have imposed sanctions or restrictions on these companies, China itself has favored state-owned companies in recent years, leaving little room for maneuver for Chinese technology and private companies.

Alex Capri, a senior lecturer at the National University of Singapore and a researcher at the Hinrich Foundation, agrees that companies like China-based TikTok are actually stuck between two polar extremes, between the authoritarian Communist Party and the West deeply suspicious.

Any Chinese technology company must operate in a climate of suspicion, and this is due to a complete breakdown of trust, Capri said.

With the rise of techno-nationalism, whereby technological capabilities are seen as a national strategic asset, Chinese technology companies are obliged by Beijing's laws and rules to disclose data and have essentially become a de facto representative of the Communist Party in China. power in China, Capri said. .

That in itself makes it very difficult for companies like TikTok, he said.

In 2018, Zhang Yiming, the founder of ByteDance, toed the party line after Beijing shut down prank app ByteDances. He publicly apologized for his company's deviations from core socialist values ​​and promised to completely rectify his news app's algorithm and add many more layers of censorship, a move seen as necessary to the survival of any business in China.

This explains the oft-repeated assertion by Rep. Mike Gallagher, chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, that there is no private business in China.

The bill, as approved by the House, aims to remove apps from app stores or web hosting services in the United States unless the app severs its ties with companies such as ByteDance which are subject to the control of foreign adversaries, such as China.

Here's my message to TikTok: Break away from the Chinese Communist Party or lose access to your American users, said Gallagher, the bill's sponsor. America's primary adversary does not have to control a dominant media platform in the United States. TikTok's time in the United States is over unless it ends its relationship with CCP-controlled ByteDance.

Congress' distrust of TikTok was evident during a Jan. 31 hearing when Sen. Tom Cotton repeatedly asked CEO Shou Zi Chew if he was a Chinese citizen beholden to the Communist Party. Chew, who is Singaporean, said no several times.

On Tuesday, Rep. Nancy Pelosi said it was problematic that ByteDance, which owns the social platforms' algorithm, was subject to Beijing's control.

Chew, in another congressional hearing last year, told Congress that we do not remove or promote any content on behalf of the Chinese government.

In a recent interview with Wired magazine, Chew acknowledged that the company's Chinese origins have given TikTok a larger trust deficit than most other companies.

Maybe our starting line on trust is behind other companies, but I also think we've taken some very serious approaches to trying to earn that trust and close that gap, Chew said, citing efforts of TikTok to protect the data of American users, be transparent. and will not be manipulated by any government.

Without separating themselves from their home country, Chinese companies pursuing global ambitions have attempted to distance themselves from China by bringing in large numbers of foreign investors, hiring foreign managers, moving their headquarters out of China, and limiting their operations to overseas markets, said Thomas Zhang, China analyst at FrontierView. , a US-based business information provider. But the effects are limited as long as the founder in China does not relinquish control, Zhang said.

For TikTok, trust is so lacking that even a complete divestment from its Chinese parent company might not work, as complex ownership structures can mask possible Chinese ownership, Capri said.

As TikTok fights for its survival, the company has made a decision very present in American politics: it has engaged in intense lobbying and called on its 170 million American users to contact their legislators to tell them that 'a ban on TikTok would infringe on their right to freedom of expression.

This won over a powerful critic: Former President Donald Trump, in a reversal, came out against the TikTok legislation. But Trump, for all his influence over congressional Republicans, could not prevent House passage.

If the bill becomes law, Capri said, TikTok could resort to America's last resort: a lawsuit to challenge the ban.

