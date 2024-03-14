Steven Mnuchin wants to buy TikTok despite threat of US ban





Steven Mnuchin, a former Treasury secretary under President Trump and a Hollywood producer, said he is assembling a group of investors to acquire TikTok — although there is no clear indication he might actually strike a deal with TikTok's parent company. TikTok, ByteDance, to buy the popular app.

Mnuchin's comments come a day after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a fast-track bill — by a wide margin — that would effectively ban TikTok unless Chinese company ByteDance sells its stake. The measure now heads to the Senate, where the legislation's prospects are far less certain, while President Biden has said he will sign the bill. Mnuchin floated the idea of ​​buying TikTok in a segment Thursday on CNBC's “Squawk Box.”

“I think the legislation should pass and it should be sold,” Mnuchin said. “It’s a great deal and I’m going to put together a group to buy TikTok.” He added: “It should be owned by American companies. There’s no way the Chinese are going to let an American company own something like that in China.”

Mnuchin was a prolific film financier, with production credits including “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “American Sniper,” before being confirmed as Treasury secretary in 2017 during the Trump administration.

Representatives for TikTok and ByteDance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Even if the United States passed a law that would force the sale of TikTok or make it illegal, it would most likely face legal challenges. Additionally, Chinese authorities have indicated that they will block any forced sale of ByteDance's assets, as this would represent a technology export and would be subject to government approval. “When you see other people's good things, you have to find ways to own them,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson told the FT, accusing US lawmakers of displaying a “thief's logic” to regarding TikTok.

U.S. lawmakers have expressed concerns about TikTok's ties to China and the risk that the Chinese Communist Party could demand data on the app's U.S. users or carry out propaganda. TikTok countered that ByteDance is not controlled or owned by any government (with 60% of the company's ownership represented by global investment firms) and that efforts to force ByteDance to sell TikTok would result in a ban on it. application that would deprive millions of people. users, creators, and businesses of their First Amendment rights.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, in a video posted Wednesday on X, commented on the House's “disappointing vote.” “This legislation, if enacted, will result in the banning of TikTok in the United States. Even the bill’s sponsors admit that’s their goal,” he said. “This bill gives more power to a handful of other social media companies.”

Chew added: “We will not stop fighting and defending your interests. We will continue to do everything we can, including exercising our legal rights to protect this incredible platform we have built with you. He also urged US TikTok users to “protect your constitutional rights” and “make your voices heard” against the legislation to US senators.

Donald Trump, who is running for US president again in 2024 against Biden, is against a TikTok ban – not on First Amendment grounds, but because such a move would benefit Mark Zuckerberg's Meta . “If you get rid of TikTok, Facebook and Zuckerschmuck will double their revenue,” he posted on Truth Social, calling Facebook “the true enemy of the people!” As president, Trump failed to force ByteDance to sell majority control of TikTok to American owners.

