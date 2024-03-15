Could the US TikTok ban affect UK users?





What does the US ban on TikTok mean for UK users? (Getty)

TikTok is one step closer to a ban in the United States after politicians passed a bill in the House of Representatives.

The bill, which passed 352-65, gives Chinese app owner ByteDance six months to sell a U.S. version or face removal from app stores. The bill will now head to the U.S. Senate, where it will likely face an even more uncertain path.

TikTok's fate has become a major issue in Washington amid concerns over ongoing fears about how the Chinese-owned app handles users' personal data. TikTok, which has 170 million users in the U.S., has insisted it has never and will not share U.S. user data with the Chinese government.

The move is the latest in a series of moves by Washington to address national security concerns about China, ranging from connected vehicles to advanced artificial intelligence chips to cranes at U.S. ports.

UK government officials have already been banned from using the app on official devices.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers said their offices received a large volume of calls from teenage TikTok users opposing the bill, with the volume of complaints sometimes exceeding the number of calls calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

What does the ban mean?

The ban still needs to pass the Senate, and some senators favor a different approach to regulating foreign-owned apps that could pose security concerns.

TikTok said: “This bill has a predetermined outcome: a complete ban on TikTok in the United States. The government is attempting to strip 170 million Americans of their constitutional right to free speech. I'm doing it.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said he does not support a TikTok ban but voted for a bill that would force the popular video app to be divested from its parent company. (Getty Images)

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the goal was not to ban TikTok, but to end Chinese ownership.

He said, “Do we want TikTok as a platform to be owned by an American company or do we want it to be owned by China? Do we want the data of TikTok children's data, adult data to move, do we want it to stay here in the United States, or do we want it to move to the United States?” Do you want ?” china?”

The story continues

It is also unclear whether China will approve the sale of TikToks' Chinese assets, or whether this will be possible within six months.

What does this mean for UK users?

TikTok is not banned in the UK and the US ban does not directly affect UK users.

However, TikTok has also recently come under scrutiny in the UK. The app, which uses data such as geolocation and user contacts, was banned from government devices in March 2023 after a security review. Government officials are free to use it on their personal devices.

As of January 2024, it is the country with the most TikTok viewers in millions. (Startista)

Oliver Dowden told MPs at the time: “The ban applies to government enterprise devices within ministries and non-departmental departments, but not to private devices for government employees or ministers or the general public. The reason for this is, as I explained, it is proportional based on the specific risks of the government device. This is a hostile measure.”

TikTok said it was disappointed by the decision and that the ban was driven by a fundamental misunderstanding and broader geopolitics.

A company spokesperson stressed that efforts are being made to make UK data more secure and that information shared by UK users is not stored in China-based data centres.

To reduce the risk of a potential EU ban, TikTok is spending $1 billion on three new data centers, two in Ireland and one in Denmark, to ensure EU users' data no longer leaves the bloc.

