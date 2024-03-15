Facing China, the United States sees a growing role for Japan





OKINAWA, Japan The United States' alliance with Japan is evolving to counter an increasingly detached China, Washington's envoy to Tokyo told NBC News in an exclusive interview this week.

They have been more aggressive, like us, from a purely strategic point of view, rooting our roots even deeper in the region at the request of regional allies, US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said in Tokyo on Thursday. , referring to Beijing.

The U.S.-Japan relationship is evolving from one always focused on protecting the alliance to one focused on projecting the alliance, Emanuel said. That means asserting U.S. and Japanese influence in the Asia-Pacific region, including through broader partnerships such as Washington's AUKUS security alliance with Australia and Britain and the Quad, a group of security composed of the United States, Australia, India and Japan.

NBC News spoke with Emanuel as U.S. and Japanese forces participated in joint exercises known as Iron Fist, which have been held annually since 2006 and were moved from California to Japan last year. They underscore the urgency with which Washington is strengthening security partnerships in the Asia-Pacific region, where China, Russia and North Korea pose growing threats.

The Biden administration is counting on Japan, a U.S. ally since the end of World War II, to refine its regional defense posture, particularly as China builds its military power.

US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel in Tokyo on Thursday. Janis Mackey Frayer/NBC News

In the region, the United States and Japan are united politically, diplomatically, economically and strategically because they provide an effective deterrent against an untethered China, Emanuel said. This deterrence is effective, he said, because it underlines that America can be bet on America as a permanent Pacific power for a long time.

On Tuesday, Maj. Gen. Hajime Kitajima, commander of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, said the country was facing the most severe security environment since the end of World War II.

Speaking at a news conference in Okinawa, Kitajima cited Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, saying one of the main lessons of the conflict was that there are real states that will invade a other country if they are perceived as not having enough strength to defend themselves.

Emanuel said other countries in the Asia-Pacific region concerned about China have been reassured by the U.S.-Japan alliance. Japan hosts more American troops, about 54,000 troops, than any other country in the world. About half of them are in Okinawa, Japan's southernmost prefecture.

Earlier this week, an amphibious vehicle roared onto an Okinawa beach with a deafening noise, its enormous propellers whirring furiously.

As its air cushion deflated, the vehicle collapsed to the ground on a small beach on the main island of Okinawa.

A ramp was lowered to allow light armored vehicles to access the beach, alongside U.S. Marines, U.S. Navy sailors and members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces, all participating in a joint military exercise intended to simulate the reconquest of an island.

Troops have installed sensors along the beach that can detect divers, small boats or something larger, then transmit that information to U.S. and Japanese ships.

This system can see up to 100 nautical miles, says Cpl. said Aidan Henson, of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, pointing to a computer.

The three-week U.S.-Japanese military exercises, which are taking place across Japan and continue through Sunday, are not explicitly aimed at any particular country. But both countries are increasingly concerned about potential conflict with China, whether over its military activities in the South China Sea or its plans for Taiwan's self-governing island democracy.

In a sign of the importance of U.S.-Japan relations, President Joe Biden invited Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Washington for a state visit next month. Kishida will also address a joint session of Congress.

China is far from the only security concern for Japan, where residents of Okinawa are sometimes urged to take shelter during North Korean missile tests. The isolated communist country has accelerated its weapons testing in recent years in a bid, analysts say, to pressure the world into accepting it as a nuclear power.

As part of a new security strategy adopted in 2022, Japan has decided to strengthen its military power, thus moving away from the principle of self-defense that has guided the country since the end of World War II.

In December, Japan's cabinet approved a record $56 billion defense budget for fiscal 2024, part of a five-year program to strengthen the military. He also eased the postwar ban on the export of lethal weapons, starting with sending Japanese-made Patriot guided missiles to the United States to help bolster a stockpile depleted by U.S. support for Ukraine.

They gained counterattack capability, things that everyone thought were third-rail policy, Emanuel said.

In another milestone, Japan improved ties with historic rival South Korea, with Biden hosting Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a historic trilateral summit at Camp David, Maryland, in August.

The trilateral between the United States, Japan and Korea is deterrence, Emanuel said. The increase in economic exchanges has a dissuasive effect. Political alliances, diplomatic alliances are deterrence. We are therefore not limited to the military.

Janis Mackey Frayer and Arata Yamamoto reported from Okinawa, Japan, and Jennifer Jett reported from Hong Kong.

