The UK government has announced a new definition of extremism. Critics worry this could curtail freedom of speech.

The British government has announced a new definition of extremism following a surge in hate crimes following Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel. Critics warn the measure could threaten freedom of expression.

The new, more precise definition considers extremism to be an ideology based on violence, hatred or intolerance that has multiple objectives, including denying or destroying the basic rights and freedoms of others.

Entities or individuals who meet that definition are prohibited from working with or receiving funding from government departments. The new definition has no legal status and does not affect current criminal law.

The government stated that a new definition was needed as hate crimes increased after the October 7 terrorist attacks. According to the statement, there has been a 147% increase in anti-Semitic incidents in the UK in 2023 compared to 2022, and a 335% increase in anti-Muslim hate incidents over the past four months.

Michael Gove, a senior UK cabinet minister, said after the October 7 attacks it has become increasingly clear that extremist ideology is widespread and poses a real risk to the safety of our citizens and democracy, as he announced the new definition in parliament.

This is the work of far-right and Islamic extremists who seek to separate Muslims from the rest of society and create division within the Muslim community.

The Middle East crisis and Britain's response have caused civil and political tensions. Marches in support of Palestine have become a regular event in cities across the UK. Although most of these protests have been peaceful, there have sometimes been examples of anti-Semitic chants, including the River to Sea chant, which is widely used at rallies calling for the destruction of Israel.

A number of lawmakers said they had received threats from protesters over their positions on the Israel-Hamas conflict. This is particularly concerning because two British lawmakers have been killed in recent years, one by a far-right extremist and one by an Islamic extremist.

There has also been a significant increase in far-right activity in recent months, although this is less directly related to the Middle East conflict. The UK's recent net migration figures have hit record highs and reducing these figures has become a top priority for the current Conservative government.

The current climate has influenced political discourse, with politicians accusing each other of being controlled by Islamists or supporting genocide.

But it is unclear whether the government's new definition will help ease tensions and has been criticized across the political spectrum.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby warned the new definition could vilify the wrong people and lead to further divisions, putting Muslim communities in particular at risk.

Even conservative newspaper The Daily Mail asked whether the new definition could apply to gender-critical or anti-abortion activists, saying the best intentions can lead to unintended consequences.

No individuals or organizations have yet been officially defined as extremists, but the government is expected to release details in the coming weeks.

However, in his announcement, Gove singled out some Muslim and neo-Nazi groups for assessment.

