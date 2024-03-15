First large US offshore wind farm delivers power to local gridExBulletin





The South Fork Wind Farm's first operational wind turbine sits east of Montauk Point, New York on December 7, 2023. South Fork Wind, America's First Commercial-Scale Offshore Wind Farm , is officially open. Julia Nikhinson/AP .

Julia Nikhinson/AP

Julia Nikhinson/AP

The United States' first commercial-scale offshore wind farm is officially open, a highly anticipated moment that paves the way for a succession of large wind farms.

Danish wind energy developer rsted and utility Eversource have built a 12-turbine wind farm called South Fork Wind, 56 kilometers east of Montauk Point, New York. New York Governor Kathy Hochul visited Long Island on Thursday to announce that the turbines are providing clean energy to the local power grid, flipping a huge switch to “turn on the future.” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland was also in attendance.

Reaching commercial scale is a turning point for the industry, but what’s next? Experts say the country needs a major expansion of this type of clean electricity to combat climate change.

Offshore wind is at the heart of national and state plans to transition to a carbon-free electricity system. The Biden administration approved six commercial-scale offshore wind energy projects and auctioned off offshore wind energy leasing areas off the Pacific and Gulf of Mexico coasts for the first time. New York selected two more projects last month to power more than a million homes.

This is just the beginning, Hochul said. She said the completion of the South Fork shows that New York state will aggressively pursue solutions to climate change to save future generations from a world that could otherwise be dangerous. South Fork can generate 132 megawatts of offshore wind energy to power more than 70,000 homes.

“It's great to be the first, we want to make sure we're not the last. That's why we're showing other states how it can be done, why we're moving forward with other projects.” , Hochul told The Associated. Press in an exclusive interview ahead of the announcement.

“This is the date and time when people will look back on our nation's history and say, 'That's when everything changed,'” Hochul added.

South Fork will produce more than four times the power of a five-turbine pilot project developed earlier off the coast of Rhode Island and, unlike that subsidized test project, was developed after rsted and Eversource were chosen under of a bidding process to provide electricity to Long Island.

Mads Nipper, CEO of rsted, called the opening a major step in proving that large offshore wind farms can be built, both in the United States and in other countries that currently have little or no offshore wind power. .

An even bigger offshore wind farm is coming

With the South Fork complete, rsted and Eversource are turning their attention to work they will do offshore starting this spring for a wind farm more than five times its size. Revolution Wind will be Rhode Island and Connecticut's first commercial-scale offshore wind farm, capable of powering more than 350,000 homes next year. The site where the cable will connect to Rhode Island is already under construction.

In New York, the state announced last month that it would negotiate a contract with rsted and Eversource for an even larger wind farm, Sunrise Wind, intended to power 600,000 homes. The Norwegian company Equinor was selected for its Empire Wind 1 project intended to supply more than 500,000 New York homes. Both aim to start supplying electricity in 2026.

After years of planning and development, 2024 is a year of action to build projects that will deliver significant amounts of clean energy to the grid, said David Hardy, group executive vice president and CEO Americas at rsted.

rsted, formerly DONG Energy, for Danish oil and natural gas, began aggressively building wind farms off the coasts of Denmark, the United Kingdom and Germany in 2008. The company sold the assets North Sea oil and gas companies on which it had built its identity to focus on clean energy, becoming rsted. It is today one of the largest developers of wind energy.

The industry has faced challenges

America's first offshore wind farm was supposed to be a project off the coast of Massachusetts, known as Cape Wind. A Massachusetts developer proposed the project in 2001. It failed after years of local opposition and litigation.

The turbines began spinning off the coast of Block Island, Rhode Island, as a pilot project in 2016. But with only five of them, it's not a wind farm at all. commercial scale.

The nascent U.S. offshore wind industry faced challenges last year as Rsted and other developers canceled projects in the Northeast that they said were no longer financially feasible. High inflation, supply chain disruptions and the rising cost of capital and construction materials were making projects more expensive as developers tried to open the first large U.S. offshore wind farms.

Industry executives expect 2024 to be a better year, as interest rates fall and states push for more offshore wind power to meet their climate goals.

The nation's second large offshore wind farm, Vineyard Wind, is also expected to open later this year off the coast of Massachusetts. The first five turbines provide electricity to approximately 30,000 Massachusetts homes and businesses. When the 62 turbines are spinning, they will produce enough electricity to power 400,000 homes and businesses. Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners are the co-owners of this project.

The Biden administration wants to have enough offshore wind energy to power 10 million homes by 2030. Interior Secretary Haaland said “the transition to clean energy in America is not a dream for the distant future, it occurs here and now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/03/14/1238593852/first-large-offshore-wind-farm-opens-long-island-south-fork

