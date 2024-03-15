US Senate Leader Chuck Schumer calls for new elections in Israel amid Gaza war | Israel's War on Gaza News





The US Senate's top lawmaker, Chuck Schumer, has delivered his most vocal criticism of Israel since the start of the Gaza war, calling for a shake-up of the country's leadership.

On Thursday, Schumer, a Jewish American Democrat, took direct aim at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a speech before the US Senate, saying the Israeli leader was too willing to tolerate the civilian death toll in Gaza.

Schumer pushed Israel to hold elections to replace Netanyahu and said the prime minister had lost his way in his quest for political survival.

There must be a new debate about Israel's future after Oct. 7, Schumer said, referring to the date the Palestinian group Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel, sparking the current war.

As a democracy, Israel has the right to choose its own leaders, and we should let the issues fall where they may, Schumer continued. But the important thing is that Israelis have a choice.

Schumer, the Senate majority leader, however, did not suggest a timetable for a possible vote.

More than 31,341 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war, many of them children. The soaring death toll has sparked widespread condemnation and fears of genocide in the territory.

But President Joe Biden and other top U.S. leaders have been largely circumspect in their criticism of Israel's military campaign. The United States is a longtime ally of Israel and contributes approximately $3.8 billion in aid to the country each year.

Yet Schumer's comments and more vocal criticism from Biden himself signaled a shift in the approach Democratic leaders are taking toward Israel, amid growing public pressure to seek a ceasefire. -permanent fire.

We should not let the complexities of this conflict prevent us from stating the plain truth: Palestinian civilians do not deserve to suffer for the sins of Hamas, and Israel has a moral obligation to do better, Schumer said in his speech . The United States has an obligation to do better.

Schumer added that Netanyahu was one of several major obstacles to a two-state solution that could eventually resolve the conflict. Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected the notion of a two-state solution, although the Biden administration has insisted it should be a cornerstone of any post-war plan.

Given the Israeli government's refusal so far to change course, Schumer suggested that the United States may be forced to take a more active role in shaping Israeli policy using leverage.

Response to Schumers' speech

The speech was one of the most direct and biting delivered by a high-ranking American political leader during the first five months of the war.

And it quickly sparked a reaction, both from the Israeli government and the Biden administration.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Schumer's comments were his own and did not represent the administration's position.

There are a number of things we wanted to see Israel do differently, Miller acknowledged.

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also spoke out condemning Schumers' comments.

We expect the world's largest democracy to respect Israeli democracy, Smotrich said.

American Republicans, for their part, used this speech to criticize Democratic leaders. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, for example, called Schumer's call for new elections in Israel grotesque and hypocritical.

The Jewish state of Israel deserves an ally that acts like one, McConnell said.

Critics push for action

Schumer tried to preemptively push back against such criticism during his speech, emphasizing his pro-Israel bona fides. As the highest-ranking Jewish figure in the U.S. government, he also drew on his family's history with the Holocaust to emphasize his sympathy for Israel's plight.

If the events of recent months have made anything clear, it is that Israel is surrounded by cruel enemies, and many people around the world excuse and even support their goals of expelling and killing Jews living in their hard-won land. shelter, Schumer said.

But while Schumer and other top Democratic leaders have remained steadfast in their support for Israel, their rhetoric has shifted in recent weeks to become increasingly critical of its military campaign.

Biden, for example, warned Israel against continuing a ground operation in the southern city of Rafah, calling it a red line. Officials also denounced Israeli obstacles to aid distribution in Gaza.

Yet critics of the administration said such words were meaningless without more material action.

Earlier this week, for example, eight US senators, including Bernie Sanders of Vermont, sent a letter to the president asking him to condition aid to Israel on the condition that humanitarian access to Gaza be expanded and that all obstacles be removed.

Sanctions against settlers

Schumers' speech Thursday also came as the United States announced more sanctions against Israeli settlers and illegal outposts in the occupied West Bank, an area where the Biden administration has shown more willingness to act.

The US State Department said the outposts known as Moshes Farm and Zvis Farm had been bases for violence against Palestinians. Thursday's sanctions also targeted three illegal Israeli settlers.

The administration in February imposed sanctions on four Israelis it accused of being involved in settler violence in the occupied West Bank, which has intensified since October 7.

It is essential that Israel take additional steps to end settler violence and hold those responsible accountable, not only for the sake of the victims of this violence, but also for Israel's security and standing in the world. , said Miller, a State Department spokesperson. told reporters.

