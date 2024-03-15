The United States and Japan conduct joint military exercises amid high tensions with China





Japan and the United States are expanding the scale of their joint military exercises. Janis Mackey Frayer of NBC News reports from Okinawa, where the most recent exercises took place. March 14, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/nightly-news/video/u-s-japan-conduct-joint-military-exercises-amid-high-tensions-with-china-206565445628

