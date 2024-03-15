Alan Cumming wants us all to let go





During his thirty-year career, Alan Cumming was a stage star, cabaret performer, memoirist, nightclub owner and political activist. Many of these efforts are driven by his talents as a storyteller and MC, perhaps most famously in his Tony-winning role in Cabaret on Broadway, a show in which he starred twice. Last Monday evening, Cumming presented the latest of his many one-man shows, Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age, at Studio 54 in Manhattan. Between the torch acts, including Peggy Lees, is that all there is? and Cabarethe's Mein Herr talked about the time he drank a handful of alcohol that Florence Henderson snuck into Carol Channing's ninety-fifth birthday party. (Henderson died a few months later, Cumming said, but he didn't forget his advice: You never take chances with vodka.) He explained how he and fellow Scot Sean Connery developed nicknames l 'for each other (Connery was King, Cumming was Prince), and about the night his Battle of the Sexes co-star Emma Stone brought tennis legend Billie Jean King and Paul McCartney to the Club Cumming, a cozy, queer performance space that Cumming opened in the East Village, in 2017. It seems like a joke, he says. Emma Stone, Billie Jean King and Paul McCartney walk into a bar!

Cumming incorporated similar stories into his second memoir, 2021's Baggage, which chronicles his various adventures in Hollywood. His highly eclectic film and television resume includes everything from early roles, such as a needy suitor in Emma and a recovering social reject in Romy and Micheles High School Reunion, to roles in franchises like Spy Kids and X2. He donned a custom suit to play campaign manager Eli Gold in one hundred and twenty-one episodes of CBS' The Good Wife; Although he is gay and married to his partner, Grant Shaffer, he told the Studio 54 crowd, I can get my mouth shut when I have to! More recently, however, he has made a flamboyant foray into reality TV as host of Peacocks' hugely popular show The Traitors, in which a group of scheming reality TV stars play a game of mafia in a Scottish castle while Cumming presides over a series of pleas. kilts and bejeweled capes. Season 2, whose finale aired last week, included betrayals, ultimatums and several murders eliminating contestants under the cover of night. As Cumming says so well, it's called The Traitors, bitch!

During two recent interviews (one in a coffee shop not far from his East Village apartment, the other on Zoom), Cumming spoke often about the value he places on joy and uninhibited fun, pleasures that for him were hard-won. . In his first memoir, the 2014 bestseller Not My Fathers Son, Cumming writes candidly about the abuse he suffered at the hands of his father as a child in Aberfeldy. Today, he told me, his goal is to hold nothing back and inspire others to do the same. On Zoom, I inquired about a cute painting of two dogs hanging on the wall behind Cumming at his home. Oh, it's a portrait of my dogs, Jerry and Lala, he said. It's the work of this man named Brent Ray Fraser, who paints with his penis. He laughed, then added: I think that's a pretty good resemblance.

Hi! I see you are looking for something in your pockets.

Yes! I'm looking for my vitamins. I take so many vitamins now. Thousands. Obviously, I'm talking about aging right now.

Yes, you've been touring your show about aging for a while now. How did you manage to find humor in it?

Well, one of the things I find hilarious about aging is that your lips disappear.

Haven't decided on fillers yet?

No! I always joke that I'm the only person on American television who hasn't had Botox. I look at pictures of my lips from thirty years ago and think: Oh, my God. I was a Kardashian. And now… I've become a little Kenneth Branagh.

Anyway, I kept thinking about how people reacted to me, and I suddenly thought, “Oh, I'm actually quite old, and I didn't notice.” . Obviously, I'm a lot older than I think. Why should you comply with any sort of regulation with this? Who are these people, these people with clipboards, white coats and tight sphincters, who decide? It's become a whole phenomenon where people around me are always saying, Oh, you know, Alan, you have so much more energy than us. I can not go out. I'm too old for this, I have kids, blah blah. These simple excuses. I was fascinated by it all, so I made a show out of it. The main message is: don't let others dictate how you live your life. And keep being curious.

It really keeps you young and interested.

Exactly. I joke on the show that as you get older you have to have younger agents and friends, and that I have, perhaps, a rather extreme method of making sure I always have younger friends and also a place to party with them. I bought my own bar.

Your bar is such a scene. I went there recently and it seemed like the average age of the crowd was twenty-two.

They are all so young! I mean, I go there and it's like Gandhi being brought on stage. There are gay gasps when I arrive. We're currently taking this life drawing class, and Moleskine is sponsoring it. Apparently Martha Stewart said she would be a role model for this. It's the rumor.

Didn't you see Martha Stewart fall at a party once?

Oh yes! It was at Tina Brown's house. It was just a few weeks after 9/11. It was a book party for Simon Schama. And after dinner, Martha was outside, and she just… went through a hedge. I love Martha. Every time I see her, she's such a good sport. One day at the Met Ball I had a big pheasant feather in my hat and I turned around and poked it in the eye.

Your hats are epic, and I feel like fashion is swirling around you right now because of Traitors. Everyone is obsessed with your wardrobe for the show.

The stylist is a really nice guy named Sam Spector. When we were thinking about his look, I thought: Oh, I should be a dandy Scottish laird. Most of the clothes from the first season were mine. I have a lot of tartan suits and kilts, so the basic clothes were mine, but then he put on all these scarves and berets and all the accessories. And then this season, they were no longer my own clothes. It was more about tying what I wore to the themes of the missions. We have already started planning some looks for next season. There's joy in that, and I think that's what people really respond to. Most of today's fashions are truly joyless. Even the models look bored.

I recently went to see my friend, the artist Alok Vaid-Menons, and they explained to me how the whole wave of transphobia is about people's anger and confusion at the joy that trans people experience, that They are capable of kissing. who they really are, and they risk their lives to do it. People can't understand this concept of having so much joy in expression. And in a gentle way, I think that's what I do in The Traitors.

How did you become involved with The Traitors? Was there a part of you that didn't want to host a reality show?

I mean, I was curious why the producers asked me to do it, because it wasn't my bag at all. But when I met them, I understood why they wanted me to do it. It wasn't just, Hello, I'm Alan Cumming! I had to be a character, like a James Bond villain, and portray it.

It's very camp. I mean, you led a fake funeral march while wearing Victorian mourning attire.

Yes. Believe me, I am aware of it. I've always said that this was the only time an American version of a show was campier than the British version, and I think that's largely down to me.

The show is very popular. You have just been selected for a third season.

I can't really believe it. Normally, no one calls me anymore when I'm on TV. There's also a new show I got in Britain called Alan Cummings Paradise Homes. It's such complicated work that I travel the world looking at people's dream homes they've built and sniff in their closets. And only my mother watches this. But with The Traitors, my phone, my Insta DMs, everything went crazy.

The show takes place in a huge Scottish castle. Did you have a romantic feeling about castles when you were a child? Do you know anyone who owned one?

Oh, they're everywhere. I mean, I grew up on a country estate. It wasn't a castle, but we had these doors that had been locked since the blablas went off to fight in the Napoleonic wars. But the big house on the estate had exploded because of inheritance taxes. There was a stable, and the chapel was still there, and you could see where the gardens and the foundations were, but they were covered with grass. There is a book called Scotlands Lost Houses which talks about this. It was too expensive for all these families to pay inheritance tax, and it was the end of an era for all the posh and posh. I think that's why the National Trust for Scotland was set up, because we were losing so many beautiful homes.

