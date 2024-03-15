US company that paid indicted FBI informant linked to Trump associates, files reveal | FBI





A U.S. company that paid now-indicted FBI informant Alexander Smirnov in 2020 is linked to a British company owned by Trump associates in Dubai, according to business records and court documents.

Smirnov is now accused of lying to the FBI about Hunter Biden and his father, President Joe Biden, alleging they were involved in a bribery scheme with executives of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Smirnov's accounts to the FBI, from 2020, which federal prosecutors now say were fabrications, served as a major justification for the House impeachment inquiry into the Bidens.

Republican lawmakers have repeatedly portrayed Smirnov as a reliable informant, and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer even threatened to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt unless he handed over a June 2020 FBI form with Smirnov's claims to the Committee.

In 2020, Smirnov received $600,000 from a company called Economic Transformation Technologies (ETT), prosecutors said. That same year, Smirnov began lying to the FBI about the Bidens, according to the indictment.

organizational chart

The CEO of ETT is the American Christopher Condon, who is also one of the three shareholders of ETT Investment Holding Limited in London. Other shareholders in the UK include Pakistani-American investor Shahal Khan and Farooq Arjomand, former chairman and current board member of Damac Properties in Dubai, also listed as an advisor on the US website of ETT.

Last month, Smirnov was accused of lying to the FBI and is being held without bail. Prosecutors argued he posed a flight risk because of his contacts with Russian officials in the Middle East and his access to millions of dollars.

Smirnov's indictment alleged that assertions in a document, known as 1023, and other statements made to his FBI handler from 2020 and through December 2023, were factually impossible.

The exact business model of Texas-based ETT is obscure. Its mission statement reads in part: ETT has created a chessboard to recruit top-notch executives from these industries to help implement its vision of love and social impact to improve quality of human existence through the application of new age technologies.

Current CEO Condon is a Californian who has been involved in several civil lawsuits, including a civil case against Rico in 2010 that he won on appeal. Condon's official biography states that he is a former professional tennis player, financial advisor and is currently an entrepreneur focused on social impact projects, public-private partnerships and the creation of smart communities that benefit society. both individuals and governments.

Condon, Arjomand and Khan registered ETT Investment Holding Limited in the United Kingdom on March 6, 2020. Khan, an investor who purchased the Plaza Hotel in 2018, and Arjomand have ties to Donald Trump through Trump associates and Damac, a major developer in the Middle East that has partnered with Trump for a decade. Arjomand, Khan and Condon owned 34%, 33% and 33% of ETT Investment Holding Limited, respectively, according to filings by the British companies. No further information about the British company is available.

Former Damac chairman Hussain Sajwani is also close to Trump and has been described as his friend in several news reports. Trump called the billionaire a friend and a great man, and his family the most beautiful people.

Hussain Sajwani, far right, with Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 2017. Photograph: AP

Sajwani attended Trump's inauguration in 2016, and Trump's sons Donald Jr. and Eric Trump attended the 2017 inauguration of the Trump International Golf Club in Dubai, licensed by Damac in 2014. Sajwani and his family also attended a party in 2017 at Mar-a-. Lake. Trump's sons reportedly attended Sajwani's daughters' wedding in 2018.

In 2017 FEC filings, Trump revealed he made up to $5 million from the Damac licensing deal, but said he would no longer enter into personal business deals when he becomes president . However, the two continued to at least discuss business during his presidency, according to multiple reports.

Hussein, Damac, a friend of mine, a great guy. I was offered $2 billion to do a deal in Dubai, a number of deals, and I turned it down, Trump said in 2017.

Arjomand was vice president of Damac when the Trump International Golf Club, as well as adjacent Trump-branded luxury homes, opened, and he replaced Sajwani as president in 2021 when Sajwani resigned to take the property private. business.

Khan, owner of Dubai-based Trinity White City Ventures, is a New York native who partnered with New York developer Kamran Hakim to buy the Plaza Hotel in 2018 for $600 million. He was a member of the ETT board of directors from 2019 to June 2020, according to his LinkedIn page, appearing in event photographs with Condon in Miami that year.

Khan is involved in a range of activities from AI to mining to cybersecurity, according to his official biographies. In 2019, he was among a dozen Pakistani American business owners invited to meet with then-Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan the day before he met with Trump and then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at Washington DC. The group was there to discuss business expansion in Pakistan.

In 2017, Khan reportedly approached Brad Zackson, nicknamed Paul Manafort's property fixer, to help broker a deal to buy the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan, owned by the Pakistani government through his national airline, for $500 million, according to the Real Deal. . When the real estate publication asked Khan about the reports, he denied that Zackson and Manafort, a former Trump campaign chairman, were involved. Khan purchased the Pakistan Embassy building in Washington DC in 2022 for $6.8 million.

Khan is also CEO of BurTech Acquisition Group, a blank check company or public shell company. Patrick Orlando, listed as a special advisor and shareholder of BurTech in 2021, was CEO and president of Digital World, another blank check company, from September 2021 to March 2023. When it initiated a merger with Trump Media & Technology Group in 2021, it was delayed by an SEC investigation until getting the green light last month.

Completing the merger could net Trump as much as $4 billion in stock and help shore up his finances after his recent civil losses. Orlando has known Trump since at least 2021, according to media reports.

The relationship between Arjomand and Khan is unclear. Arjomand, a former HSBC banker from the United Arab Emirates, also invests in hospitality businesses, including the Wahlberg brothers' popular restaurant chain Wahlburgers, and owns a coffee company called Reborn Coffee.

ETT Investment Holding Limited was dissolved in 2021. Condon and Arjomand also registered a company called Atlas UK Group Limited on the same day they registered the now-dissolved UK ETT.

The U.S. ETT, then called Pandora Venture Capital Corp, was first registered in Florida in 2014 by Wisconsin resident Boris Nayflish, according to the company's Florida filings. Ukrainian-American Nayflish is the ex-husband of Smirnov's current partner, according to a Wall Street Journal report, which also claims that Nayflish remained close to his ex, Diana Lavrenyuk, and Smirnov after the divorce.

Smirnov, born in Ukraine, lived in Israel before coming to the United States in 2006.

Pandora changed its name to Skylab in 2017, and then in 2018 Skylab appeared to spin off what is now ETT, according to a lawsuit, when Condon first registered the ETT websites and appeared in filings by ETT in Florida.

An anonymous former associate told the Wall Street Journal that ETT's $600,000 payment to Smirnov was in exchange for a stake in an Israel-based crypto trading platform called Bitoftrade, [that] Smirnov was working on the launch.

Calls and emails to Condon's lawyers, Arjomand, Sajwani and Smirnov, as well as Trump's team, were not returned.

Khan told the Guardian: I was on the board for a very short time, [and] there was no connection on my part.

Smirnov is scheduled for a jury trial in April, according to court filings.

