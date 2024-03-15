US patience with Netanyahu is wearing thin





It has never been a secret: many Democrats despise Benjamin Netanyahu. But as Israel's military campaign to destroy Hamas has caused a humanitarian catastrophe and tens of thousands of civilian deaths, Democratic leaders are taking a tough approach to Israel's prime minister who refuses to change course in Gaza: calling for an end to his reign of power.

After his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden was caught on camera on a hot mic saying he was going to have a Jesus-like meeting with Netanyahu over the Israeli offensive. Vice President Kamala Harris recently welcomed Netanyahu's main political rival, Benny Gantz, to the White House, signaling the administrations' growing frustration with the Israeli leader. But the cornerstone of Democrats' exasperation came from the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue. On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, one of Israel's strongest advocates in Washington, said it was time for Israelis to reject Netanyahu.

I believe that a new election is the only way to allow for a healthy and open decision-making process on the future of Israel, Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish official in the United States, said in a speech on the Senate floor. Netanyahu, he said, lost his way by letting his political survival take precedence over Israel's best interests.

Schumer's speech marks a turning point in Democratic outrage over the Israeli prime minister, leading to the unusual spectacle of a top U.S. lawmaker virtually calling for the impeachment of a leader of an allied country amid a war supported by the United States. You see the role reversal here, says Aaron David Miller, a veteran Middle East peace negotiator for both Democratic and Republican administrations. You have Congress, the traditional bastion of support for Israel, speaking louder than the administration claiming to be angry with Netanyahu.

The situation reflects the limits of Biden's desire to curb the Israeli offensive. Previous presidents have inflicted material costs on Israel when its actions went against U.S. political interests. Ronald Reagan delayed the delivery of F16 warplanes to Israel in 1981 after the bombing of the Palestine Liberation Organization headquarters in Beirut. George HW Bush refused to guarantee loans to Israel to stop settlement building in the West Bank. Biden has avoided conditioning or limiting military aid to Israel; The United States currently allocates $3.8 billion a year for Israeli military aid, and the White House recently asked Congress to approve an additional $14 billion in supplemental aid.

For this he paid a political price. Over the past five months, progressives have revolted against Biden for supporting Israel's bombing of Gaza, earning him the lowest approval ratings of his presidency. In states with large Arab-American populations, such as Michigan, Democratic primary voters voted in protest for uncommitted candidates. To try to ease the humanitarian crisis, the administration recently began airdropping aid to Gaza and is building a floating jetty in the Mediterranean Sea to deliver more aid to the war-ravaged coastal enclave. war. Today, Democrats are trying to amplify the message that they support Israel's security, especially after suffering the worst terrorist attack in its history, but not Netanyahu's leadership or his direction of the war effort.

The Netanyahu coalition no longer meets Israel's needs after October 7, Schumer said Thursday. The world has changed dramatically since then, and the Israeli people are currently being stifled by a government vision stuck in the past.

The backlash against Schumer's unusually pointed speech was swift. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called his remarks grotesque. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, a Republican from Texas, said the measures were grossly inappropriate and inappropriate. This sentiment was echoed in Tel Aviv. Schumer should “refrain from undermining the Israeli government,” Netanyahu’s Likud party said. “Israel is not a banana republic.

The White House kept its distance from Schumers' remarks. We fully respect his right to make these remarks and to decide for himself what he will say in the Senate, White House National Security Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters Thursday. Asked whether the Biden administration thinks Israel should hold elections, Kirby said it's up to the Israelis. (Schumer notified the White House before his speech, his office told TIME.)

Private tensions between Biden and Netanyahu over the conduct of Israel's war in Gaza following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack have increasingly come to the public eye in recent weeks. After months of US efforts to rein in the Israeli prime minister behind the scenes, Biden publicly warned of an Israeli military operation on the town of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, calling it a red line. He also reportedly indicated that he could impose conditions on US military aid if Israel did not take steps to protect civilians. You can't have 30,000 more dead Palestinians, the president told MSNBC in a March 7 interview. Biden used his State of the Union address to pressure the Israeli government to allow an increase in humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and to pursue a dual policy. state solution once the war is over.

For his part, Netanyahu has publicly pledged to defy the White House's warnings and stressed that he intends to continue his plans to invade Rafah to eradicate Hamas. Well, go for it, he told German publisher Axel Springer on March 10. You know, I have a red line. Do you know what the red line is? This October 7 will never happen again.

The result was a jarring split screen, with a growing number of senior U.S. officials from intelligence agencies to Capitol Hill publicly expressing concerns about Netanyahu's ability to stay in power as the White House continues to arm the country which he directs and supports. his war in Gaza.

Days before Schumer's speech, a new US intelligence report made an unusually stark assessment: Netanyahu's viability as leader as well as that of his governing coalition could be at risk. U.S. intelligence agencies have stressed that distrust of Netanyahu's ability to govern has deepened and broadened in public opinion from already high pre-war levels, and said they expected massive protests calling for the resignation of the prime minister and new elections in Israel. A different, more moderate government is a possibility, U.S. intelligence officials concluded.

The annual intelligence assessment also provided insight into internal discussions and concerns within U.S. intelligence agencies as the war enters its sixth month. Although it is too early to tell, it is likely that the conflict in Gaza will have a generational impact on terrorism, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told lawmakers Monday. U.S. agencies also noted that Israel would struggle to achieve its goal of completely eradicating the terrorist group and would face persistent armed resistance from Hamas in the years to come.

On Monday, a group of Democratic senators called on Biden to stop the sale and transfer of weapons to Israel, accusing Netanyahu's government of violating the Foreign Assistance Act by blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza. The United States should not provide military assistance to any country that interferes with U.S. humanitarian assistance, the group wrote in a letter to the president. Given the urgency of the crisis in Gaza and Prime Minister Netanyahu's repeated refusal to address US concerns on this issue, immediate action is needed to secure a policy change from his government.

Faced with backlash over his comments, Schumer appeared to adopt a more moderate tone Thursday afternoon. The United States cannot dictate the outcome of an election, he said on X. It is up to the Israeli public to decide. As a democracy, Israel has the right to choose its own leaders.

The cover may also come from Schumer's acknowledgment that a confrontation with Democrats could only help Netanyahu retain power. From where I sit, Democrats seem stubbornly determined to hand Bibi his re-election campaign, tweeted Haviv Rettig Gur, a veteran Israeli journalist with The Times of Israel. If you make him the hero who resists American pressure on Israel and prevarication on Hamas, you give him his only chance of political survival.

But the fight between Democrats and Israel has so far been little more than a war of words. And regardless of the pointed and public criticism from senior U.S. leaders, Biden has yet to withdraw all material support for Israel in the face of the escalating civil tragedy in Gaza.

I think the administration no longer has confidence in the Israeli government, Miller said. But if the noise is so loud, the frustration so great, the anger so intense, why have they not imposed costs or consequences on the Israelis? Why did they leave it to Schumer, or a hot moment on the mic, or the vice president?

