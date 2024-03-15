If Ukraine Aid Stops in Congress, US Predicts Dark Times Ahead





U.S. officials are predicting a range of grim scenarios in Ukraine if military aid requested by President Biden does not materialize, including a catastrophic collapse of Ukrainian lines in the darkest case and the likelihood of mass casualties in the best.

Even as Biden pressures Congress to approve his proposed $60 billion in new aid, delayed for months by Republican opposition, administration officials acknowledge they must also prepare to other results.

This won't turn out well for Ukraine in the long run without a supplement, and it could lead to a potential collapse, a senior U.S. official said. But here's the bottom line: Even if Ukraine holds on, what we're really saying is that we're going to take countless lives to make it happen.

CIA Director William J. Burns, speaking to lawmakers this week, warned that without U.S. help, territorial losses this year would be significant and that time was running out.

Hoping to keep the public's focus on Congress, administration officials have refused to openly address any alternative reality for Ukraine. But privately, they are quick to accept the possibility that Washington's political dysfunction will prevail, either by scaling back the aid program or by passing it too late to avoid disaster for the Kiev government.

Groups of Democratic and bipartisan lawmakers in the GOP-controlled House launched separate attempts this week to circumvent Speaker Mike Johnson's (La.) refusal to hold a vote on a massive national security package that was passed by the Senate last month with bipartisan support. However, it is not certain that they can break the partisan impasse.

The White House did not immediately comment on the administration's outlook for a continued failure to secure new aid.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that dwindling stockpiles of air defense missiles were making Russia's regular air attacks more deadly. On the front line, troops ration artillery shells.

The United States is by far Ukraine's biggest military supporter, with more than $40 billion in aid since the war began two years ago. As Europe strives to increase its defense production, it has provided only a third of the shells promised for this year, Zelensky said.

Meanwhile, Russia, in addition to its huge labor advantage, is flooding Ukraine with drones and is on track to manufacture 2.7 million shells, according to Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's deputy prime minister. responsible for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, far surpassing the United States in the short term. production. Speaking last week in Washington, she said every day of indecision in the West would lead to more loss of life and diminish her country's military prospects.

Ukraine's resilience, Stefanishyna added, should not be taken for granted.

Although they exceeded expectations in the first months after Russia's invasion, Ukrainian forces struggled to break what became a prolonged standoff, a fact often highlighted by opponents of the demand for Biden funding. The Ukrainians failed to achieve their goal last year of threatening Russia's land route to occupied Crimea, and last month Russia made significant breakthroughs.

U.S. officials, describing their assessments whether U.S. funding for Kiev should be permanently cut off, said Ukraine's landing under their range of scenarios would depend on its ability to mobilize new forces, the success of the initiatives Western training and troop morale, among other variables. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss what they said was the consensus within the Biden administration.

Whether it will end in collapse or significant losses will remain a matter of internal debate, the senior official said. But there is no bright future for Ukraine without additional and continued support from the United States.

Officials noted with some optimism that Ukraine had the inherent advantage of fighting defensively and had done so with significant success. Its forces are working to establish hardened fortifications, including trenches and physical barriers, in a manner similar to what the Russians did as Ukraine prepared last year's counteroffensive. Their goal is to create three lines of defense in certain areas, analysts say.

Russia, like Ukraine, has struggled to conquer new territory and, despite some recent progress, it is far from clear that its military has improved on offense. The Kremlin has experienced ongoing morale problems among its troops, many of whom are poorly trained conscripts or volunteers who now face the challenge of trying to move forward.

But even as Russia faces a vast web of Western sanctions, its president, Vladimir Putin, has managed to channel its resources into the production of shells, tanks and other equipment. It has also called on its allies, Iran and North Korea, to provide it with weapons.

Putin also retains a huge personnel advantage. Even though the invading forces suffered enormous losses, Russia has the ability to draw on its much larger population to recruit additional recruits. Ukrainian battlefield losses, which the government said recently numbered around 30,000 combat deaths, are felt more acutely given the comparatively smaller size of kyiv's forces.

Russia can cut and waste its human resources at a staggering rate, so this is difficult, a second senior US official said. And so the question is, how to do [Ukraines] the forces are rising, and their morale, during this time?

A senior adviser to Zelensky acknowledged that there was a high likelihood of significant territorial gains by Russia against Ukraine by the summer in the absence of new U.S. aid.

People don't understand how bad the front is right now, the adviser said. Morale is low; the momentum is weak. Young men are afraid of being mobilized to die for lack of weapons.

A spokesperson for Zelensky did not respond to a request for comment.

There is no immediate solution in sight to kyiv's growing labor problem. While the government had hoped to expand conscription, a proposal to do so remains blocked in Ukraine's parliament, raising the possibility that these forces will not materialize this year.

Michael Kofman, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said the lack of adequate manpower, particularly infantry troops, and the need for stronger fortifications would be crucial in determining Ukraine's trajectory .

If the supplemental bill passes but Ukraine does not resolve its labor problems, it will certainly buy time, but the structural problem remains, Kofman said.

Russian air attacks will also wreak havoc. Ukrainian policymakers have told European and U.S. officials that ammunition for some of their missile defense systems could be nearly exhausted by the end of March, according to two officials who met with the Ukrainians at a security conference on last month.

While Ukraine has attempted to shoot down 4 out of 5 missiles fired at its cities, it will soon be able to target only 1 out of 5, one of these officials said. This would have a significant effect on life in Ukraine's urban centers, many of which have returned to relative normality over the past year as missile defense has generally proven effective.

Against this grim backdrop, the Biden administration is encouraging kyiv to strengthen its defenses and continue to put pressure on Russian military assets in Crimea and the Black Sea.

The increasingly alarming battlefield situation has prompted officials in Washington and across Europe to reconsider the risks to their own security they are willing to take to continue helping Ukraine.

On Tuesday, for example, the Pentagon announced it would send $300 million in additional U.S. weapons to kyiv after realizing unexpected savings in recent arms deals. The package includes medium-range rounds for the Army's Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS, which has a range of about 100 miles. Ukrainian forces used the system to target Russian headquarters and military formations.

Washington is also studying how the Pentagon could continue providing donations and training if additional funding remains blocked, a U.S. official said. That could include using the administration's authority to donate up to $4 billion in weapons from U.S. stockpiles, which officials have said they would not use unless Congress approves funds to replenish these stocks.

These discussions reflect an ongoing process in Europe to reassess what its armies can part with from their stockpiles and what they are willing to buy for Ukraine.

European nations, for example, are abandoning their insistence that arms purchases come from Europe, and uniting behind a Czech initiative to source munitions from outside the continent. Denmark recently announced that it would donate its entire artillery stockpile to Ukraine. Britain has pledged 10,000 more drones and is working to help kyiv develop new drone capabilities.

Regardless of the level of US support, we will not back down, a Western official said. We could adapt our approach on how best to work with them and think a little more creatively.

French President Emmanuel Macron, adopting an increasingly hawkish stance toward France, called an emergency meeting on Ukraine last month and raised the possibility of sending personnel from countries in the NATO in Ukraine, potentially maintenance experts or trainers, in order to free Ukrainian troops to fight.

A French official said France, like other supporters of Ukraine, was exploring a range of possibilities to help kyiv and exploit any margins below the threshold for direct entry into the war. France has placed orders for new weapons, including artillery shells, surface-to-air missiles and air defense systems, to help Ukraine in the short term.

France and other countries are engaged in a process of risk management as they seek to maintain their own security and avoid the worst for Ukraine. This support cannot stop, the official said, because we all know we cannot afford to let Russia win.

Ellen Nakashima, Shane Harris and Abigail Hauslohner contributed to this report.

