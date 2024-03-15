



It can be difficult to balance eating nutritious foods that make you feel good without emptying your wallet.

We're trying to find the quickest, easiest, and (most importantly) cheapest way to identify the healthiest options.

To this end, the Money team asked Sunna Van Kampen, owner of Tonic Health, who went viral on social media after reviewing supermarket products to find healthier options, to weigh in.

This series aims not to find the healthiest options, but to help you get better nutritional value for as little money as possible.

Let's start with plant-based milk.

With the rise of vegetarianism and growing awareness of the environment, allergies, and intolerances, plant-based milks have surged in popularity.

Sunna worked with Dr Laura Brown, Senior Lecturer in Nutrition, Food and Health Sciences at Teesside University, to take each plant-based option in turn to find out which is best for both your body and your wallet.

soy sauce

A veteran of the plant-based milk space, soy milk has a higher protein content of 3.4g per 100ml (compared to 0.5g per 100ml of sugar) and is generally the least expensive of the plant-based milks.

“But a note of caution to my friends in the room: soy isoflavones are often thought to mimic estrogen, the female reproductive hormone,” says Sunna.

“Although negative effects have been observed, they often occur in very large amounts of soy.”

All of this is correct, says Dr. Brown, but “for women, milk is a must-have to prevent breast cancer and menopause.”

oats

Oat milk tempts us all with its creamy texture and green footprint.

But, says Sunna, “it has a sweet secret: it contains 3.4g of sugar per 100ml.”

“If you add it to your daily latte, you can enjoy more than 10 grams of sugar you didn’t know you were consuming each day. That’s more than 3 kg of added sugar per year.

“Okay, it’s one of the best tasting ones, but I think it has a lot of sugar in it that’s worth avoiding.”

Dr. Brown says this is all true. He says, “Oat milk is best for people with allergens to other milks and for vegetarians. Other than that, it's not worth the extra cost along with the added sugar consumption.”

In terms of price, in many cases it is almost twice that of soybeans.

But it's worth noting that oat milk is probably one of the best milks for the planet.

almond

Almond milk has 15kcal per 100ml and 0g of sugar, making it good for those who value calories.

“It has four times fewer calories than oat milk and 10g less sugar per latte – a saving of more than 3.7kg per year,” says Sunna.

“I couldn’t agree more, but for the price, stick with soy,” says Dr. Brown.

coconut

Coconut milk is a favorite ingredient in cooking and baking.

“They are rich in medium-chain triglycerides, healthy fats that can support metabolism,” says Sunna.

“Coconut milk, a low-sugar alternative, is also a great choice, but be careful about additives.”

“Because soybeans and almonds do more nutritionally, and soybeans are still cheaper, this is more of a preferred option than cost and nutrition,” says Dr. Brown.

money

Many of these plant-based milks are sold at similar prices, so the most important thing is to choose the product that is best for you.

If you want to save money, Soya is usually the cheapest, but it doesn't have to tick all the boxes.

If you're looking to save money, the private label version is 37.5% cheaper than the branded version.

“Look for unsweetened varieties and short ingredient lists,” says Sunna.

The good news is that there is very little price difference between types. “So you can choose what best suits your health and tastes.”

“My recommendation is to invest in a brand like Plenish Almond Milk, which is a great value product that can only cost you 25p per liter more than a branded oat drink,” he says.

“If you remove a whopping 1.7kg of sugar from your diet each year, you’re adding just 13 servings a year (assuming one box per week),” he concluded.

