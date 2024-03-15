UK weather: The Met Office predicts late snowfall even as the weather warms.





More rainfall is set to hit parts of England, with contrasting weather in the north and south leading to both sub-zero temperatures and mild and warm weather, the Met Office predicts.

Heavy rain is expected to continue across the country over the weekend, with showers expected to turn wintry in the north on Friday and Sunday.

Weather will remain mild in the south, with the average temperature exceeding 18C in London's St James' Park on Thursday, but light snow is expected in the higher reaches of the Scottish Highlands where temperatures will drop, Met Office maps show.

Heavy rain will continue on Friday, mainly in the southern region, and a gradual change is expected over the weekend.

Clouds and rain moved across southern Scotland and into the country on Thursday, gradually moving south overnight.

Despite mild temperatures, southern regions experienced blustery showers from the southwest as clearer weather developed in the north.

Friday morning precipitation forecast

(Meteorological Administration)

According to the Met Office forecast, the rain will continue to move south-east, with clear skies and showers expected elsewhere.

There will be some fairly heavy showers by Friday, with another fairly mild shower across the south, and it will be anything but dry as low pressure dominates across the UK, Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said.

He added that some of these could bring heavy showers and even unusual thunderclaps with gusty winds.

Mr Deakin said temperatures in the north could get quite chilly and could drop below freezing in rural areas, but further south it would be a fairly mild night.

The Met Office map shows areas where snow is expected to fall in gray and white.

(Meteorological Administration)

The weekend will continue to see a variety of weather conditions. Saturday is expected to be colder and drier, with frost expected in the north and cloudier skies in the south-west.

The rain may spread north-east, particularly affecting the south-west, with blustery showers possible on Sunday and Monday.

Despite the initial cold weather, temperatures are expected to become somewhat milder over the weekend.

Southern and eastern England were expected to see mild weather with temperatures reaching 15-16C, with showers continuing to pose a threat.

However, northern areas will experience colder air due to northerly winds, with south-east Scotland feeling particularly cold and possibly more snow, Met Office maps show.

Temperatures will drop as a mild Atlantic air current brings warm air and cool northerly winds move north on Friday, bringing widespread frost across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England, the Met Office said.

