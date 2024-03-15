Violent online content is inevitable for UK children, Ofcom probes | internet safety





Violent online content has now proven to be unavoidable for children in the UK. Many children were first exposed to such content when they were still in primary school, a study by the media watchdog found.

All British children interviewed for the Ofcom study had watched violent material on the internet, from videos of local school and street fights shared in group chats to graphic and extreme graphic violence, including gang-related content.

Children knew that much more extreme material was available deeper on the web, but they did not seek it out on their own, the report concluded.

Following the findings, the NSPCC accused tech platforms of ignoring and neglecting their duty of care to young users.

Rani Govender, Senior Policy Officer for Child Safety Online, said: It is deeply concerning that children's unintentional exposure to violent content has become a normal part of their online lives.

It is unacceptable that algorithms continue to push out harmful content that can have mentally and emotionally devastating consequences for young people.

The research, conducted by the Family, Kids and Youth agency, is part of Ofcom's preparations for new responsibilities under the Online Safety Act passed last year. Users, especially children.

Gill Whitehead, head of Ofcom's online safety group, said: Children should not feel that seriously harmful content, including material depicting violence or encouraging self-harm, is an inevitable or unavoidable part of their online lives.

Today's research sends a strong message to technology companies that now is the time to act to ensure they are prepared to meet their child protection obligations under new online safety laws. Join us later this spring to discuss how the industry expects to ensure children can enjoy age-appropriate and safe online experiences.

Children and young people interviewed by Ofcom mentioned almost all the major technology companies, but Snapchat and the Metas apps Instagram and WhatsApp were most frequently mentioned.

According to the report, the children described how private, often anonymous accounts existed primarily to share violent content, most commonly from local schools and street fights. Almost all children in this study who interacted with these accounts reported that they found them on Instagram or Snapchat.

One 11-year-old girl said she felt peer pressure to act like she was having fun. Although she feels uncomfortable on the inside, she pretends to have fun on the outside. Another 12-year-old girl said she was a bit traumatized after seeing the animal abuse video. She was everyone's joke.

Studies have shown that many older children have become desensitized to the violent content they are exposed to. Experts also expressed particular concern about violent content normalizing violence offline, reporting that children tend to laugh and joke about serious violent incidents.

In some social networks, exposure to graphic violence comes from above. On Thursday, Twitter, known as The video was reposted by Musk himself, who tweeted it to news channel NBC in response to a report by the channel accusing him and other right-wing influencers of spreading unverified claims about the country's chaos. .

Other social platforms offer tools to help children avoid violent content, but offer little support. Children as young as 8 told researchers that although it was possible to report content they didn't want to see, they lacked trust that the system would work.

In the case of private chats, they were concerned that reporting them would mark them as snitches, leading to embarrassment or punishment from their peers, and they did not believe that the platform would result in meaningful consequences for those who post violent content.

The emergence of powerful algorithmic timelines like TikTok and Instagram has added another twist. There were shared beliefs among children about spending time on violent content (e.g. while reporting it). Get recommended.

Experts involved in the study expressed concern that violent content was impacting children's mental health. In a separate report published on Thursday, the Children's Commissioner for England said more than 250,000 children and young people were waiting for mental health support after being referred to NHS services. This means that one in 50 children in the UK is on a waiting list. The average waiting time for children receiving support was 35 days, but last year, nearly 40,000 children experienced a waiting time of more than two years.

A Snapchat spokesperson said: Violent content or threatening behavior has no place on Snapchat. When we discover this type of content, we quickly remove it and take appropriate action against the offending account.

We have an easy-to-use, confidential in-app reporting tool and we work with police to assist with their investigations. We support the aim of online safety laws to help protect people from online harm and we continue to engage constructively with Ofcom on the implementation of those laws.

Meta has been contacted for comment. X declined to comment.

