UK weather: Heavy snow expected to fall at exactly the right time to bring sub-zero temperatures to the UK…





An Arctic blast is set to hit the UK, a new weather map has shown. Photo: Alamy/Getty/WXCharts

A new weather map shows the exact time a double snow bomb is expected to hit the UK.

There is a sharp return to winter weather in the UK tomorrow, with temperatures dropping to -2C across the country.

WXCharts' weather map shows below-freezing weather could arrive as early as tomorrow.

Approximately 2cm of snow per hour was expected to fall in parts of Scotland, including Inverness and Fort William.

The snow is expected to continue into Saturday and last until about 9 p.m.

It happened after snow fell across the country earlier this year. Photo: WXCharts

Further south, parts of England are expected to see a weekend sweep with heavy rain expected.

Temperatures in London are expected to rise to 4-5 degrees on Saturday morning and up to 10 degrees in the afternoon.

Netweather weather expert Jo Farrow added: “The occlusion of the second low will pull it away from Ireland on Friday and slowly pull it southwards away from the UK.”

This allowed cold air to move in from the north, bringing clear skies Friday night. Next, a large Atlantic low pressure system begins to move towards the UK over the weekend.

“This will bring more rain as we head north-east into Saturday with milder air. It will clear out into a cooler Sunday with brighter weather, but with some heavy showers coming from the west.”

Parts of Scotland could see up to 2cm of snow per hour. Photo: Alamy What does the National Weather Service say?

The Met currently has 21 flood warnings in place nationally, meaning flooding is possible, and 133 flood warnings, meaning flooding is possible.

Britons can expect cooler temperatures on Saturday, with frost expected in the north, according to the weekend forecast.

In its long-term outlook for March 18 to March 27, the Met said: Variable but generally mild conditions are expected to continue into the new week. The West, especially the Northwest, will see the most rain, while parts of the South and Southeast are likely to see longer, drier interludes.

Winds will generally be light to moderate from the south and east, with stronger winds affecting the northwest at times, but nothing unusual is expected at this time. The second half of next week and beyond will see temperatures trending closer to average across the UK.

There is a small chance of more noticeable cold weather developing across the North of England, but confidence in this remains low at this stage.

