The annual Sunday Times guide has revealed the best places to live in Britain.

North Berwick, a Scottish seaside town in East Lothian, has been named the best place to live in the annual guide.

It topped a list of 72 places chosen by The Sunday Times to represent the best of the UK in its annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide.

The comprehensive guide will be released online on Friday, and a summary will be published as a magazine supplement on Sunday.

North Berwick is the first Scottish winner in the 12-year history of Best Places to Live. The people behind the guide say it has a great high street with independent shops, great outdoor spaces and family-friendly homes.

The judges were impressed by the easy links to Edinburgh, the village's beach-centric lifestyle and the wide range of activities for all ages. They also highlighted thriving independent stores as a sign of the positive impact small businesses can have on a community.

The annual guide, sponsored by mortgage lender Halifax, selected 10 regional winners, including Clerkenwell in London, Abergavenny in Wales and Portstewart in Northern Ireland.

Helen Davies, editorial project director and Best Places to Live editor, said: No matter where you are in the property ranks, there will be somewhere to suit you.

The Sunday Times judges visited all the sites and assessed factors ranging from schools to transport, broadband speeds, culture, access to green space and the health of the high street.

Kim Kinnaird, Halifax's director of housing and care, said: “Where you want to live is a very personal decision. We know that deciding where to buy your first home or moving as your circumstances change can be difficult.

There may be a lot to think about as to what is right for you and your family.

Previous winners of the Best Places to Live title include Stamford, Lincolnshire (2013); Skipton, North Yorkshire (2014); Newnham, Cambridge (2015); Winchester, Hampshire (2016); Bristol (2017); York, North Yorkshire (2018); Salisbury, Wiltshire (2019); Altrincham, Cheshire (2020); Stroud, Gloucestershire (2021); Ilkley, West Yorkshire (2022); and Wadhurst, East Sussex (2023).

The 2024 regional winners are:

East of England: Wivenhoe, Essex

A welcoming community and strong artistic tradition help the picturesque riverside town stand out from its neighbors outside Essex's commuter belt, the people behind the guide say.

London: Clerkenwell.

According to the judges, Clerkenwell embodies the culture of the Barbican and Sadlers Wells and what London life is all about – cozy pubs, cool cafes, lively bars and the city's best restaurants.

Midlands: Stuchley, Birmingham

This down-to-earth suburb of Birmingham has some of the city's best bars, restaurants and cafes, according to the judges.

North and North East: Leeds

Leeds is highly rated for its shopping, young energy and liveability.

Northern Ireland: Portstewart, County Londonderry

Portstewart is praised for its sandy beaches, shops, cafes and interesting cultural scene.

North West: Stockport, Greater Manchester

Stockport has been described as one of the most interesting cities around, with its historic streets filled with independent businesses. It has been praised for being functional and family-friendly, with rail links, parks, sports clubs and high-value homes.

Scotland: West End, Dundee

The judges' favorite place in Scotland after North Berwick is Dundees' West End. It has been described as a lively and artistic place with regular festivals and events.

South East: Folkestone, Kent

Folkestone is highly regarded for its impressive schools, state-of-the-art sports facilities and high-speed trains to London.

South West: Sherborne, Dorset

Sherborne is described as handsome and historic, with a friendly and vibrant population.

Wales: Abergavenny, Monmouthshire

The judges highlighted the Abergavenny food festival and praised the town's community spirit and strong and diverse sporting scene.

More information about the study can be found at www.thetimes.co.uk/best-places-to-live.

