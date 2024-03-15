Biden opposes Nippon Steel's takeover of US SteelExBulletin





President Biden said Thursday he opposed a deal that would see Japan's Nippon Steel buy US Steel, a proposed takeover that has become a political lightning rod for the presidential race in key Midwestern states.

The $15 billion deal was announced in December and faced fierce opposition from the United Steelworkers union. US Steel is based in Pennsylvania, a battleground state for 2024, and also has operations in Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and other states.

The White House said Biden called the union president to convey his message.

“It is important that we maintain strong American steel companies, powered by American steel workers,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House on the day of his visit to Saginaw, Michigan, for an event the country.

“I told our steelmakers that I supported them, and I meant it. US Steel has been an iconic American steel company for more than a century, and it is vital that it remains a globally owned and operated American steel company. National level.” » Biden said.

Biden courted union voters in key states and won high-profile support from the United Auto Workers union earlier this year after demonstrating on a picket line. He was backed by the AFL-CIO and more than two dozen other national unions, and met with the Teamsters this week.

Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee in the November race, said he would block the deal if elected. He made the comments after meeting with the Teamsters in January. Trump imposed tariffs on steel imports while in office.

The USW has not endorsed any candidate, although it supported Biden in 2020. Last month, union President David McCall said he had received “personal assurances” that Biden would was interested in the deal.

Pennsylvania's Democratic senators, Bob Casey and John Fetterman, urged the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to block the deal, and in December, Biden's top economic adviser, Lael Brainard, took the action unusual to publicly reveal that the deal is expected to go through. examined for potential national security concerns.

