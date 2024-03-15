Twenty-two players called up to the United States men's Olympic soccer team for matches against. Guinea and France continue preparations for Paris 2024





CHICAGO (March 14, 2024) United States men's Olympic soccer team head coach Marko Mitrovi has summoned 22 players to a training camp in Spain and France as the United States continues its preparations for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The United States will face Guinea on Friday March 22 in Olot, Spain and France on March 25 in Montbéliard. Both matches will be broadcast on US Soccer's digital platforms.

This summer marks the return of the U.S. men's Olympic team to the Games for the first time since 2008. The men's Olympic soccer tournament is restricted to players under 23, with an allowance for three overage players. The men's Olympic football team is an important part of the federation's mission to develop winning teams, as it will provide some of the country's best young talents with the opportunity to face elite opposition on the world stage next summer.

Fifteen players on the roster were selected by the United States men's national team, led by midfielder Gianluca Busios, who has made 13 senior international appearances. Eight players were part of the USMNT training camp in January, during which five made their senior international debuts.

U.S. OLYMPIC MEN’S SOCCER TEAM MARCH TRAINING CAMP SPAIN AND FRANCE

GOALKEEPERS (2): Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; St. Charles, Missouri), Gabriel Slonina (KAS Eupen/BEL; Addison, Illinois)

DEFENDERS (7): George Campbell (Montreal Impact; Atlanta, Georgia), Maximilian Dietz (Greuther Furth/GER; Frankfurt, Germany), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union; Oldsmar, Florida), Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo/BEL; Fort Worth, Texas), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; Chatham, NJ), Jonathan Tomkinson (Bradford City/ENG; Plano, Texas), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United FC; Atlanta, Georgia)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Paxten Aaronson (Vitesse/NED; Medford, NJ), Gianluca Busio (Venezia/ITA; Greensboro, NC), Daniel Edelman (New York Red Bulls; Warren, NJ), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; Queens, NY), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew; Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.), Tanner Tessmann (Venezia/ITA; Birmingham, Ala.) FORWARD (7): Esmir Bajraktarevic (New England Revolution; Appleton, Wis.), Cade Cowell ( Guadalajara/MEX; Ceres, Calif.), Johan Gomez (Eintracht Braunschweig/GER; Keller, Texas), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; Sunnyvale, Calif.), Duncan McGuire (Orlando City SC; Omaha, Neb.), Kevin Paredes ( Wolfsburg/GER; South Riding, Virginia), Griffin Yow (Westerlo; Clifton, Virginia)

Players born on or after January 1, 2001 are eligible for the 2024 Olympics. Mitrovi selected eight players born in 2001, five born in 2002, six born in 2003, two born in 2004 and one born in 2005, including forward Esmir Bajraktarevic, also eligible for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Ten players have participated in the men's Olympic team's three training camps so far this cycle: defenders Maximilian Dietz, Nathan Harriel, Bryan Reynolds, John Tolkin and Jonathan Tomkinson, midfielders Busio, Jack McGlynn and Tanner Tessmann as well as attackers Bajraktarevic and Johan Gomez.

The list includes players from 17 different clubs, including eight from Major League Soccer. Two players each come from the Columbus Crew, Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls. Eleven players are based abroad: in Germany (three), Belgium, Italy (two each), England, the Netherlands and Mexico (one each).

STRONG DEBUT IN MLS

The Major League Soccer season began on February 21, and national players from the Olympic teams are already making important contributions to their clubs. In the Concacaf Champions Cup, Bajraktarevic scored his first top-level professional goal on March 6 against Alajuelense while McGlynn scored a crucial goal for the Philadelphia Union in their 3–3 draw against Saprissa on February 27 to ensure the advancement of his team. to the round of 16.

Forward Duncan McGuire has three goals in his first six games in MLS and CCC, including a brace against Minnesota United FC on March 9, while goalkeeper Patrick Schulte has recorded two clean sheets in his first five games in both competitions. Forward Diego Luna added an assist in Real Salt Lakes' snowy 2-1 win over LAFC on March 2.

AMERICANS ABROAD IN FIT

A number of overseas-based Olympic team players also enter the March international window on a hot streak. Striker Griffin Yow earned his first Olympic call-up after scoring three goals and two assists in nine games since the holidays, including a spectacular winner against Standard Liège on February 16. Busio also scored three goals and added an assist. in 10 games since the break, while midfielder Paxten Aaronson scored his second Eredivisie goal on March 9 against Waalwijk after joining Vitesse on loan in January. Goalkeeper Gaga Slonina has recorded three shutouts in nine games since the holidays.

In Mexico, forward Cade Cowell benefited from his January move to Liga MX giants Chivas Guadalajara. He scored four goals and recorded one assist in 13 matches played, including one against rivals Club America on March 13 in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

HOW WE GET HERE

The United States qualified for the 2024 Olympics with a dominant performance at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Honduras, defeating the host nation 3-0 in the tournament semifinals to secure their Olympic berth. Aaronson won the Ballon d'Or as the tournament's best player as well as the Golden Shoe as top scorer with seven goals.

