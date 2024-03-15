Vulnerable groups ask British government to block extradition to US | India





A vulnerable autistic man is appealing to the British government to prevent him from being extradited to the US to face cybercrime charges. He was sentenced to 52 years in prison for committing crimes from a young age.

Diogo Santos Coelho, assessed as being at very high risk of suicide, said he had been groomed and exploited online by adults since the age of 14 to commit crimes linked to the RaidForums website.

Coelho was accused in court of being the administrator of RaidForums, described in court as a marketplace where individuals buy and sell a theft database containing about 10 billion stolen records.

The United States and Portugal have both announced extradition requests for the 24-year-old, with the decision on which side to choose left in the hands of Security Minister Tom Tugendhat, but an appeal of the U.S. request is awaited.

Coelho said: “I was afraid of the American system of seeking revenge. On the other hand, the European system, even the UK and Portugal, leans more towards rehabilitating someone and recognizes that I am a minor and have been exploited by adults. The Blue House believes so. [there are reasonable grounds] It was like that.

I often try to stay up all night thinking. What will happen to me when I go to America? What if I get a long sentence and come out as an old man? I won't have any views. It makes you think about the meaning of life if you don't spend the rest of your life in prison, or if you overcome your sentence and come out. I can't see life going to America. Even trying is just a waste of time.

While the alleged crimes were committed while Coelho was in the UK and Portugal, the victims are said to be from around the world.

Coelho, a Portuguese national, said he cooperated with Portuguese authorities from the beginning and was prepared to face justice there, but could not imagine spending years in prison in the United States without any support. He said his siblings could not afford to visit their mother while she was in a London hospital with Huntington's disease.

Coelho, who was diagnosed with autism in 2022 after the legal case began, said he became obsessed with computers after his father bought him a laptop when he was 11, two years after arriving in the UK. He said he had no other interests, couldn't speak English, and was bullied and ostracized.

His parents also went through a difficult divorce.

Because of that, I really had no one to talk to, very few friends, and no one at school because my only outlet was online,” he said. My father didn't supervise me, and my parents knew nothing about computing.

His lawyers said he would probably be bailed in Portugal, but he was forced to spend months in pre-trial detention in the United States, where mental health services are lacking. An American expert described the use of solitary confinement and restraint turtle suits.

The case is similar to that of Gerry MacKinnon, who hacked the Ministry of Defense and fought extradition to the US for a decade before Theresa May blocked his extradition on human rights grounds because medical reports showed he was at risk of suicide. Coelho suffers from Asperger's syndrome and was blocked in the High Court by Ben Cooper KC of Doughty Street Chambers, who represents McKinnon and Lauri Love, who were extradited on charges of hacking US government websites.

Coelho said: I was very young and impressionable. [when the alleged offending took place], I was just very naive. I'm not trying to run away from any kind of justice, I'm just trying to live a real life and get a chance to make things right.

The Home Office said it did not comment on individual cases.

