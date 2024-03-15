Israel-Hamas war: US-proposed resolution would support global efforts for immediate ceasefire in Gaza





UNITED NATIONS (AP) The United States on Thursday evening released the final draft of a United Nations Security Council resolution that would support international efforts to establish an immediate and lasting ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas, as part of an agreement to release the hostages taken. captive during Hamas' surprise attack on southern Israel on October 7.

No time has been set for the vote and the plan, obtained by The Associated Press, could still be changed.

The United States released the initial draft on February 19, a day before vetoing a largely Arab-backed resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the war in the besieged Gaza Strip, saying that it would interfere with negotiations on a release deal. the hostages.

It is the third U.S. veto of a Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, and it puts President Joe Biden's administration at odds with much of the world, including many allies.

Diplomatic talks have stalled since efforts failed to produce a ceasefire before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, an informal deadline that was missed without any agreement.

The Israeli army announced Wednesday that it would continue its planned offensive in the southern city of Rafah, where 1.4 million displaced Palestinians have sought refuge, and that it was considering moving civilians to humanitarian islands in the center of the territory. .

The American draft, highlighted in blue on Thursday evening, meaning it is in a form likely to be voted on, is the fifth version of the text and makes some key changes.

The original draft would have emphasized that a temporary ceasefire demanded the release of all hostages as soon as possible and called for the lifting of all restrictions on the delivery of humanitarian aid. These two actions would help create the conditions for a lasting cessation of hostilities, he added.

The final draft unequivocally supports international diplomatic efforts to establish an immediate and lasting ceasefire under an agreement that frees the hostages and lays the foundation for a more lasting peace to alleviate humanitarian suffering in eliminating the word temporary.

It also asserts that the window of opportunity created by any ceasefire should be used to intensify diplomatic efforts to create the conditions for a lasting cessation of hostilities and lasting peace.

The initial draft indicated that Israel's planned major ground offensive in the southern Gaza town of Rafah should not take place under the current circumstances. This wording disappeared in the final version. Instead, in an introductory paragraph, the Council would highlight its concern that a ground offensive on Rafah would result in further harm to civilians and their displacement, potentially to neighboring countries, and would have serious implications for peace and regional security.

The final draft rejects any forced displacement of the civilian population in Gaza in violation of international law.

Since October 7, more than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive, according to Gaza's health ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants but says about two-thirds of the victims were women and children.

The U.S. plan would require all parties to comply with international law requiring the protection of civilians and civilian objects, including hospitals, schools and homes. The draft would also express the Council's deep concern about the threat of famine and epidemics caused by the conflict currently weighing on the civilian population of Gaza, as well as the number of undernourished people and the catastrophic levels of hunger .

The Council reiterates its demand for a full, immediate, safe, sustained and unimpeded provision of large-scale humanitarian assistance directly to the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip. The draft states that this should be facilitated by using all available routes, including border crossings.

If the resolution is approved, it would for the first time condemn the attacks carried out by Hamas on October 7, 2023, as well as the taking and killing of hostages, the killing of civilians and sexual violence, including rape, and would condemn the use of civilians. infrastructure for military purposes and to hold hostages. It would also require Hamas and other armed groups to immediately grant humanitarian access to all remaining hostages.

